Marion Norbert Riberolle lead Crelan-Corendon one-two at Azencross Loenhout

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) won the Exact Cross Azencross in Loenhout (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) came out on top in the fifth round of the Exact Cross series, the Azencross in Loenhout. The Belgian won solo to beat her teammate Sanne Cant to the win, her first cyclocross victory since the Exact Cross in Essen in October.

Riberolle and Cant found themselves at the head of the race on the third of five laps, but it was 25-year-old Riberolle who raced to the finish first after taking advantage of a slower dismount by Cant on the penultimate lap.

