Viviani wins Dutch Food Valley Classic
Napolitano and van Hummel round out top three
Cannondale's Elia Viviani won the Dutch Food Valley Classic. It's the Italian's fifth victory of the season after a stage win in the Criterium du Dauphiné and two stages plus the overall victory in the Tour of Elk Grove. Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty) came in second, and Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished third.
The race started late in the afternoon to provide a prime time finish around eight o'clock at night. It was one of the several adjustments to make the race more interesting. The opening phase of the race was eventful with several attacks.
"It was a tough first part of the day," Lars van der Haar told Cyclingnews. "When we first arrived at the local circuit around the Posbank climb, a group had attacked. I was at the front of the bunch and jumped. These are my training grounds, so I know every road and descent. I could take some risks and joined the first group."
Van der Haar of Rabobank Development Team was one of the 14 riders in the day's breakaway. The big teams like Belkin with Marc Goos, Vacansoleil-DCM with Willem Wauters and Argos-Shmano with Will Clarke were all represented. However, they never got more than 3:15 advantage because Viviani's Cannondale squad controlled the bunch to set up a sprint.
"When we entered the local finish circuit, the gap was getting smaller and smaller. Then you know things will be hard. When we crossed the finish line for the penultimate time, the peloton caught us," Van der Haar said.
There were four WorldTour teams at the start with renowned sprinters like Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano), former winner Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Viviani. The ProContintal teams like Accent Jobs-Wanty, Topsport Vlaanderen and Crelan-Euphony also brought their fast men to the Netherlands. And the Dutch national team with WorldTour riders like Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) and Orica-Greenedge's Sebastian Langeveld was in attendance.
The Dutch Food Valley Classic, formerly known as Veenendaal-Veenendal, took place on a completely redesigned course. The newly appointed race director Thijs Zonneveld also implemented some new technology to make the race more interesting to both spectators as tv viewers.
"We wanted to alter the race course to give different riders a chance, and to avoid the inevitable bunch kick," he said in a preview. "We also got special permission from the UCI to mount Zepcam camera's on the riders' bikes to provide an inside view into the peloton."
Yet, the race ended in a bunch sprint. Van Hummel won the race in 2009 and had big ambitions for today. "I know all the turns here and all the descents, so that was an advantage for me," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews. "The finale was a tactical one in which my teammates Wouter Mol and Kris Boeckmans came to the front too early. Under the banner of the last kilometre, only Boeckmans was ahead of me and that was way too early."
Van Hummel already has six podium finishes this year plus one victory in the Arctic Race of Norway. The Dutch Food Valley Classic is his home race on his own training routes. The Dutchman couldn't turn his home advantage into a victory.
"Cannondale and other teams passed us in the final kilometre, and I had to spend a lot of energy to jump back to Danilo Napolitano's wheel. I did recover in the sprint, but it was too late. I was absolutely good enough to win here today but the other teams played the sprinting game better and more tactical," Vam Hummel said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:26:31
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:04
|15
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|20
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|21
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|23
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|24
|Frank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|26
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|30
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|32
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:00:18
|36
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
|0:00:20
|37
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders
|0:00:21
|38
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|40
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|42
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|43
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|45
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|47
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|48
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|49
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|50
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|51
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|52
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|53
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|54
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:02
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:05
|56
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|57
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|58
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|59
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|62
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|63
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|64
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|65
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|66
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|67
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Team 3M
|69
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|70
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|72
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:53
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:04:02
|75
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|76
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|79
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|82
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|83
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|84
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands
|85
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:50
|89
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|90
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|91
|Brandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|92
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:05:53
|93
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Rubén Caseny (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Arne Egner (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Netherlands
