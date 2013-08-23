Trending

Viviani wins Dutch Food Valley Classic

Napolitano and van Hummel round out top three

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the Dutch Food Valley Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Cannondale) won the Dutch Food Valley Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale's Elia Viviani won the Dutch Food Valley Classic. It's the Italian's fifth victory of the season after a stage win in the Criterium du Dauphiné and two stages plus the overall victory in the Tour of Elk Grove. Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty) came in second, and Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished third.

The race started late in the afternoon to provide a prime time finish around eight o'clock at night. It was one of the several adjustments to make the race more interesting. The opening phase of the race was eventful with several attacks.

"It was a tough first part of the day," Lars van der Haar told Cyclingnews. "When we first arrived at the local circuit around the Posbank climb, a group had attacked. I was at the front of the bunch and jumped. These are my training grounds, so I know every road and descent. I could take some risks and joined the first group."

Van der Haar of Rabobank Development Team was one of the 14 riders in the day's breakaway. The big teams like Belkin with Marc Goos, Vacansoleil-DCM with Willem Wauters and Argos-Shmano with Will Clarke were all represented. However, they never got more than 3:15 advantage because Viviani's Cannondale squad controlled the bunch to set up a sprint.

"When we entered the local finish circuit, the gap was getting smaller and smaller. Then you know things will be hard. When we crossed the finish line for the penultimate time, the peloton caught us," Van der Haar said.

There were four WorldTour teams at the start with renowned sprinters like Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano), former winner Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Viviani. The ProContintal teams like Accent Jobs-Wanty, Topsport Vlaanderen and Crelan-Euphony also brought their fast men to the Netherlands. And the Dutch national team with WorldTour riders like Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) and Orica-Greenedge's Sebastian Langeveld was in attendance.

The Dutch Food Valley Classic, formerly known as Veenendaal-Veenendal, took place on a completely redesigned course. The newly appointed race director Thijs Zonneveld also implemented some new technology to make the race more interesting to both spectators as tv viewers.

"We wanted to alter the race course to give different riders a chance, and to avoid the inevitable bunch kick," he said in a preview. "We also got special permission from the UCI to mount Zepcam camera's on the riders' bikes to provide an inside view into the peloton."

Yet, the race ended in a bunch sprint. Van Hummel won the race in 2009 and had big ambitions for today. "I know all the turns here and all the descents, so that was an advantage for me," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews. "The finale was a tactical one in which my teammates Wouter Mol and Kris Boeckmans came to the front too early. Under the banner of the last kilometre, only Boeckmans was ahead of me and that was way too early."

Van Hummel already has six podium finishes this year plus one victory in the Arctic Race of Norway. The Dutch Food Valley Classic is his home race on his own training routes. The Dutchman couldn't turn his home advantage into a victory.

"Cannondale and other teams passed us in the final kilometre, and I had to spend a lot of energy to jump back to Danilo Napolitano's wheel. I did recover in the sprint, but it was too late. I was absolutely good enough to win here today but the other teams played the sprinting game better and more tactical," Vam Hummel said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:26:31
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
7Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:04
15Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Netherlands
18Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
20Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
21Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:09
23Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team0:00:12
24Frank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
26Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
29Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
30Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
32Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
34Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
35Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:00:18
36Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders0:00:20
37Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders0:00:21
38Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
40Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:27
42Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
43Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
45René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
47Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
48Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
49Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
50Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
51Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
52Peter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
53Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:47
54Raymond Kreder (Ned) Netherlands0:01:02
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:05
56Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:09
57Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22
58Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
59Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:45
62Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
63Efren Ortega (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
64Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
65Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
66Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
67Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
68Alister Ratcliff (USA) Team 3M
69Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
70Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
71Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:06
72Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:03:53
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:04:02
75Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
76Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
79Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
82Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
83Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
84Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands
85Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
86William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
87Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:50
89Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
90Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
91Brandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
92Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:05:53
93Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJake Tanner (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFDean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
DNFHolger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFRubén Caseny (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFMauricio Frazer (Arg) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFJohnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFMichael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFSebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFJonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFArne Egner (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Netherlands

 

