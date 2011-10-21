Great Britain wrapped up the first day of competition with three gold medals at the European Track Championships. The women's team nabbed the top honours in the team pursuit and team sprint, while the men topped the team pursuit standings.

France fell to Germany in the men's team sprint final, while the eastern Europeans took gold in the points race, with Russian Evgeniya Romanyuta winning the women's race and Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk taking the men's.

Qualifying

In the run-up to the European Track Championships, which gives vital qualification points for the 2012 Olympic Games, British Cycling’s head coach, Shane Sutton, had been talking about his plans for Great Britain to dominate the competition – and in the first session of the first day, it looked like his plans were working – until the French fought back.

The competition kicked off with the women’s team pursuit, and the reigning world champions, Great Britain, were the clear favourites. Recently, their main rivals have been New Zealand, Australia and the USA – and with the team of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott all experienced in the art of winning, the only surprise was how fast they qualified – at 3:22.414, a second faster than their winning race at the world championships, raced on the same track. Germany was second at 3:27.778, and will face Great Britain in the final, while Ukraine will race Belarus for bronze. There was disappointment for the home nation as the Netherlands finished fifth, out of the medals.

In the men’s team pursuit, the pattern was repeated, as Great Britain once again qualified fastest and will face Denmark in the race for gold, while Spain and Russia will battle it out for bronze.

Next up on the track was the women’s team sprint, and once more, it was Great Britain’s pair of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish who qualified fastest, going through to the final against Ukraine's Lyobov Shulika and Olena Tsos, while Russia will ride against Germany for third place. Once again, the Netherlands team finished an unexpected 5th place, taking them out of the competition.

It seemed as though Sutton’s wish was on the way to coming true, until the men’s team sprint. France were racing without team sprint world champion, Gregory Baugé, but Mickael Bourgain, François Pervis and Kévin Sireau still finished fastest at 44.636, just fractions of a second ahead of Germany. The Netherlands regained some pride, finishing fourth fastest – they will be hoping to beat Poland and take at least one medal. Great Britain had appealed its fifth place result, after Jason Kenny’s wheel apparently was caught in the starting gate, but the appeal was denied, and the team will not be in the hunt for a medal.

The final races of the session were the qualifying rounds of the men’s points race – Spain’s David Muntaner Juaneder winning the first race, while in the second race, Ioannis Tamouridis of Greece was the only rider that morning to gain a lap, sending him straight through to the final. They’ll be joined by 18 other riders, but without any of this year’s world championship medallists – Colombia’s Edwin Alcibiades Avilá and Australia’s Cameron Meyer obviously not racing, while the bronze medallist, Morgan Kneisky of France choosing to ride the Amsterdam Six-Day instead – leaving the European Olympic qualifying points up for grabs.

The evening session will be interesting – can Great Britain live up to their qualifying success, or will their rivals leave them with silver? Is France unbeatable in the men’s team sprint? And with the men’s and women’s points races always good value for the spectators, will there be riders in Amsterdam wishing they were in Apeldoorn after all?

Final results

Women's points race final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 19 pts 2 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 14 3 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 13 4 Aksana Papko (Belarus) 10 5 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 8 6 Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland) 7 7 Amy Pieters (Netherlands) 5 8 Kelly Druyts (Belgium) 5 9 Danielle King (Great Britain) 5 10 Maaike Polspoel (Belgium) 5 11 Elena Cecchini (Italy) 3 12 Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands) 3 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 2 14 Anna Nagirnaya (Ukraine) 2 15 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain) 2 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 1 17 Stephanie Pohl (Germany) 1 18 Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania) 19 Elena Lichmanova (Russian Federation) 20 Alena Dylko (Belarus) 21 Valentina Scandolara (Italy) 22 Eugenia Bujak (Poland) DNF Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) -15 DNS Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)

Men's points race final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 43 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 39 3 Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic) 36 4 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 30 5 Andreas Graf (Austria) 26 6 Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine) 24 7 Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 13 8 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 12 9 Angelo Ciccone (Italy) 12 10 Marcel Kalz (Germany) 11 11 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 8 12 Lucas Liss (Germany) 7 13 Andreas Müller (Austria) 6 14 David O'loughlin (Ireland) 5 15 Kevin Labeque (France) 4 16 Adam Stachowiak (Poland) 4 17 Wouter Haan (Netherlands) 4 18 Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland) 1 DNF Moreno Depauw (Belgium) -10 DNF Marek Mixa (Czech Republic) 1

Women's team sprint final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 (Germany) 0:00:33.678 Kristina Vogel Miriam Welte 4 (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.820 Viktoria Baranova Anastasia Voynova 1 (Great Britain) 0:00:33.276 Victoria Pendleton Jessica Varnish 2 (Ukraine) 0:00:33.786 Lyubov Shulika Olena Tsos

Women's team pursuit final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 (Belarus) 0:03:26.864 Alena Dylko Aksana Papko Tatsiana Sharakova 4 (Ukraine) Elizaveta Bochkareva Svitlana Galyuk Lesya Kalitovska 1 (Great Britain) 0:03:22.618 Danielle King Joanna Rowsell Laura Trott 2 (Germany) 0:03:29.596 Charlotte Becker Lisa Brennauer Madeleine Sandig

Men's team sprint final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 (Poland) 0:00:44.809 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Damian Zielinski 4 (Netherlands) 0:00:44.900 Roy Van Den Berg Hugo Haak Teun Mulder 1 (Germany) 0:00:44.022 Rene Enders Robert Förstemann Stefan Nimke 2 (France) 0:00:44.415 Mickael Bourgain François Pervis Kévin Sireau

Men's team pursuit final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 (Russian Federation) 0:04:04.508 Valery Kaykov Ivan Kovalev Evgeny Kovalev Victor Manakov 4 (Spain) 0:04:10.153 Sebastian Mora Vedri David Muntaner Juaneda Eloy Teruel Rovira Albert Torres Barcelo 1 (Great Britain) 0:04:00.008 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Peter Kennaugh Geraint Thomas 2 (Denmark) 0:04:06.787 Michael Mørkøv Christiansen Casper Folsach Lasse Norman Hansen Rasmus Christia Quaade

Qualifying results

Men - Team Pursuit qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:04:01.475 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Peter Kennaugh Geraint Thomas 2 Denmark 0:04:05.018 Michael Mørkøv Christiansen Casper Folsach Lasse Norman Hansen Rasmus Christia Quaade 3 Spain 0:04:06.644 Sebastian Mora Vedri David Muntaner Juaneda Eloy Teruel Rovira Torres Barcelo 4 Russian Federation 0:04:07.170 Valery Kaykov Ivan Kovalev Evgeny Kovalev Victor Manakov 5 Netherlands 0:04:07.932 Levi Heimans Jenning Huizenga Tim Veldt Arno Van Der Zwet 6 Ukraine 0:04:09.787 Oleksandr Lobov Maksym Polishchuk Vitaliy Popkov Vitaliy Shchedov 7 Belgium 0:04:10.122 Dominique Cornu Moreno Depauw Ingmar De Poortere Gijs Van Hoecke 8 Germany 0:04:11.198 Nikias Arndt Henning Bommel Stefan Schäfer Jakob Steigmiller 9 France 0:04:11.438 Vivien Brisse Julien Duval Julien Morice Laurent Pichon 10 Poland 0:04:11.679 Pawel Brylowski Dawid Glowacki Mateusz Nowaczek Mateusz Nowak 11 Czech Republic 0:04:12.296 Jiri Bares Jan Kaduch Alois Kankovsky Ondrej Vendolsky 12 Switzerland 0:04:12.591 Cyrille Thièry Silvan Dillier Claudio Imhof Loic Perizzolo 13 Italy 0:04:15.356 Omar Bertazzo Alessandro De Marchi Giairo Ermeti Elia Viviani

Men - Team Sprint qualifying 1 France 0:00:44.636 Mickael Bourgain François Pervis Kévin Sireau 2 Germany 0:00:44.663 Rene Enders Robert Förstemann Stefan Nimke 3 Poland 0:00:44.718 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Damian Zielinski 4 Netherlands 0:00:44.816 Roy Van Den Berg Hugo Haak Teun Mulder 5 Great Britain 0:00:44.933 Matthew Crampton Christopher Hoy Jason Kenny 6 Russian Federation 0:00:45.090 Sergey Borisov Denis Dmitriev Sergey Kucherov 7 Spain 0:00:45.541 David Alonso Castillo Hodei Mazquiaran Uria Juan Peralta Gascon 8 Czech Republic 0:00:46.064 Filip Ditzel Pavel Kelemen Denis Spicka 9 Ukraine 0:00:46.317 Artem Frolov Andrii Kutsenko Andrii Vynokurov 10 Hungary 0:00:50.088 Balázs Juhász Sándor Szalontay Barnabás Tóth

Men - Points Race qualifying: Heat 1 1 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 9 pts 2 Kevin Labeque (France) 7 3 Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic) 6 4 Moreno Depauw (Belgium) 5 5 Adam Stachowiak (Poland) 4 6 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 2 7 Andreas Graf (Austria) 2 8 David O'Loughlin (Ireland) 1 9 Wouter Haan (Netherlands) -6 10 Lucas Lib (Germany) -8 11 Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus) -9 12 Mathias Møller Nielsen (Denmark) -12 13 Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine) -14 14 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) -19

Men - Points Race qualifying: Heat 2 1 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 27 pts 2 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 8 3 Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 7 4 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 6 5 Marcel Kalz (Germany) 6 6 Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland) 5 7 Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine) 4 8 Angelo Ciccone (Italy) 3 9 Andreas Müller (Austria) 1 10 Marek Mixa (Czech Republic) -4 11 Yauheni Shamsanou (Belarus) -9 12 Justin Van Hoecke (Belgium) -11 13 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) -15 DNF Eerik Idarand (Estonia)

Women - Team Pursuit qualifying 1 Great Britain 0:03:22.414 Danielle King Joanna Rowsell Laura Trott 2 Germany 0:03:26.778 Charlotte Becker Lisa Brennauer Madeleine Sandig 3 Belarus 0:03:26.864 Alena Dylko Aksana Papko Tatsiana Sharakova 4 Ukraine 0:03:28.763 Elizaveta Bochkareva Svitlana Galyuk Lesya Kalitovska 5 Netherlands 0:03:30.495 Ellen Dijk,Van Vera Koedooder Kirsten Wild 6 Belgium 0:03:31.988 Jessie Daams Jolien D'Hoore Kelly Druyts 7 Ireland 0:03:32.821 Ciara Horne Sinead Jennings Caroline Ryan 8 Poland 0:03:33.030 Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Malgorzata Wojtyra 9 Lithuania 0:03:33.726 Vaida Pikauskaite Aleksandra Sosenko Ausrine Trebaite 10 Spain 0:03:36.474 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez Ana Usabiaga Balerdi 11 Russian Federation 0:03:36.607 Aleksandra Goncharova Lidia Malakhova Irina Molicheva 12 Italy 0:03:37.400 Simona Frapporti Gloria Presti Silvia Valsecchi