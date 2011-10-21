Great Britain tops men's team pursuit qualifying, France fastest in men's team sprint
Great Britain women set the standard in team pursuit, team sprint qualifying
Day 1: Men: Team Pursuit, Team Sprint, Points Race; Women: Team Pursuit, Team Sprint, Points Race -
Great Britain wrapped up the first day of competition with three gold medals at the European Track Championships. The women's team nabbed the top honours in the team pursuit and team sprint, while the men topped the team pursuit standings.
France fell to Germany in the men's team sprint final, while the eastern Europeans took gold in the points race, with Russian Evgeniya Romanyuta winning the women's race and Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk taking the men's.
Qualifying
In the run-up to the European Track Championships, which gives vital qualification points for the 2012 Olympic Games, British Cycling’s head coach, Shane Sutton, had been talking about his plans for Great Britain to dominate the competition – and in the first session of the first day, it looked like his plans were working – until the French fought back.
The competition kicked off with the women’s team pursuit, and the reigning world champions, Great Britain, were the clear favourites. Recently, their main rivals have been New Zealand, Australia and the USA – and with the team of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott all experienced in the art of winning, the only surprise was how fast they qualified – at 3:22.414, a second faster than their winning race at the world championships, raced on the same track. Germany was second at 3:27.778, and will face Great Britain in the final, while Ukraine will race Belarus for bronze. There was disappointment for the home nation as the Netherlands finished fifth, out of the medals.
In the men’s team pursuit, the pattern was repeated, as Great Britain once again qualified fastest and will face Denmark in the race for gold, while Spain and Russia will battle it out for bronze.
Next up on the track was the women’s team sprint, and once more, it was Great Britain’s pair of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish who qualified fastest, going through to the final against Ukraine's Lyobov Shulika and Olena Tsos, while Russia will ride against Germany for third place. Once again, the Netherlands team finished an unexpected 5th place, taking them out of the competition.
It seemed as though Sutton’s wish was on the way to coming true, until the men’s team sprint. France were racing without team sprint world champion, Gregory Baugé, but Mickael Bourgain, François Pervis and Kévin Sireau still finished fastest at 44.636, just fractions of a second ahead of Germany. The Netherlands regained some pride, finishing fourth fastest – they will be hoping to beat Poland and take at least one medal. Great Britain had appealed its fifth place result, after Jason Kenny’s wheel apparently was caught in the starting gate, but the appeal was denied, and the team will not be in the hunt for a medal.
The final races of the session were the qualifying rounds of the men’s points race – Spain’s David Muntaner Juaneder winning the first race, while in the second race, Ioannis Tamouridis of Greece was the only rider that morning to gain a lap, sending him straight through to the final. They’ll be joined by 18 other riders, but without any of this year’s world championship medallists – Colombia’s Edwin Alcibiades Avilá and Australia’s Cameron Meyer obviously not racing, while the bronze medallist, Morgan Kneisky of France choosing to ride the Amsterdam Six-Day instead – leaving the European Olympic qualifying points up for grabs.
The evening session will be interesting – can Great Britain live up to their qualifying success, or will their rivals leave them with silver? Is France unbeatable in the men’s team sprint? And with the men’s and women’s points races always good value for the spectators, will there be riders in Amsterdam wishing they were in Apeldoorn after all?
Final results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|19
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|14
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|13
|4
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|10
|5
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|8
|6
|Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)
|7
|7
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|5
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|5
|9
|Danielle King (Great Britain)
|5
|10
|Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)
|5
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|3
|12
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)
|3
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|2
|14
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukraine)
|2
|15
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)
|2
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|1
|17
|Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
|1
|18
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)
|19
|Elena Lichmanova (Russian Federation)
|20
|Alena Dylko (Belarus)
|21
|Valentina Scandolara (Italy)
|22
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|DNF
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
|-15
|DNS
|Elizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|43
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|39
|3
|Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)
|36
|4
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|30
|5
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|26
|6
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine)
|24
|7
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|13
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|12
|9
|Angelo Ciccone (Italy)
|12
|10
|Marcel Kalz (Germany)
|11
|11
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|8
|12
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|7
|13
|Andreas Müller (Austria)
|6
|14
|David O'loughlin (Ireland)
|5
|15
|Kevin Labeque (France)
|4
|16
|Adam Stachowiak (Poland)
|4
|17
|Wouter Haan (Netherlands)
|4
|18
|Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)
|1
|DNF
|Moreno Depauw (Belgium)
|-10
|DNF
|Marek Mixa (Czech Republic)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|(Germany)
|0:00:33.678
|Kristina Vogel
|Miriam Welte
|4
|(Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.820
|Viktoria Baranova
|Anastasia Voynova
|1
|(Great Britain)
|0:00:33.276
|Victoria Pendleton
|Jessica Varnish
|2
|(Ukraine)
|0:00:33.786
|Lyubov Shulika
|Olena Tsos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|(Belarus)
|0:03:26.864
|Alena Dylko
|Aksana Papko
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|4
|(Ukraine)
|Elizaveta Bochkareva
|Svitlana Galyuk
|Lesya Kalitovska
|1
|(Great Britain)
|0:03:22.618
|Danielle King
|Joanna Rowsell
|Laura Trott
|2
|(Germany)
|0:03:29.596
|Charlotte Becker
|Lisa Brennauer
|Madeleine Sandig
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|(Poland)
|0:00:44.809
|Maciej Bielecki
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Damian Zielinski
|4
|(Netherlands)
|0:00:44.900
|Roy Van Den Berg
|Hugo Haak
|Teun Mulder
|1
|(Germany)
|0:00:44.022
|Rene Enders
|Robert Förstemann
|Stefan Nimke
|2
|(France)
|0:00:44.415
|Mickael Bourgain
|François Pervis
|Kévin Sireau
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|(Russian Federation)
|0:04:04.508
|Valery Kaykov
|Ivan Kovalev
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Victor Manakov
|4
|(Spain)
|0:04:10.153
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|David Muntaner Juaneda
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|1
|(Great Britain)
|0:04:00.008
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Peter Kennaugh
|Geraint Thomas
|2
|(Denmark)
|0:04:06.787
|Michael Mørkøv Christiansen
|Casper Folsach
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Rasmus Christia Quaade
Qualifying results
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:01.475
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Peter Kennaugh
|Geraint Thomas
|2
|Denmark
|0:04:05.018
|Michael Mørkøv Christiansen
|Casper Folsach
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Rasmus Christia Quaade
|3
|Spain
|0:04:06.644
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|David Muntaner Juaneda
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Torres Barcelo
|4
|Russian Federation
|0:04:07.170
|Valery Kaykov
|Ivan Kovalev
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Victor Manakov
|5
|Netherlands
|0:04:07.932
|Levi Heimans
|Jenning Huizenga
|Tim Veldt
|Arno Van Der Zwet
|6
|Ukraine
|0:04:09.787
|Oleksandr Lobov
|Maksym Polishchuk
|Vitaliy Popkov
|Vitaliy Shchedov
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:10.122
|Dominique Cornu
|Moreno Depauw
|Ingmar De Poortere
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|8
|Germany
|0:04:11.198
|Nikias Arndt
|Henning Bommel
|Stefan Schäfer
|Jakob Steigmiller
|9
|France
|0:04:11.438
|Vivien Brisse
|Julien Duval
|Julien Morice
|Laurent Pichon
|10
|Poland
|0:04:11.679
|Pawel Brylowski
|Dawid Glowacki
|Mateusz Nowaczek
|Mateusz Nowak
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:04:12.296
|Jiri Bares
|Jan Kaduch
|Alois Kankovsky
|Ondrej Vendolsky
|12
|Switzerland
|0:04:12.591
|Cyrille Thièry
|Silvan Dillier
|Claudio Imhof
|Loic Perizzolo
|13
|Italy
|0:04:15.356
|Omar Bertazzo
|Alessandro De Marchi
|Giairo Ermeti
|Elia Viviani
|1
|France
|0:00:44.636
|Mickael Bourgain
|François Pervis
|Kévin Sireau
|2
|Germany
|0:00:44.663
|Rene Enders
|Robert Förstemann
|Stefan Nimke
|3
|Poland
|0:00:44.718
|Maciej Bielecki
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Damian Zielinski
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:44.816
|Roy Van Den Berg
|Hugo Haak
|Teun Mulder
|5
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.933
|Matthew Crampton
|Christopher Hoy
|Jason Kenny
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:00:45.090
|Sergey Borisov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Sergey Kucherov
|7
|Spain
|0:00:45.541
|David Alonso Castillo
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:00:46.064
|Filip Ditzel
|Pavel Kelemen
|Denis Spicka
|9
|Ukraine
|0:00:46.317
|Artem Frolov
|Andrii Kutsenko
|Andrii Vynokurov
|10
|Hungary
|0:00:50.088
|Balázs Juhász
|Sándor Szalontay
|Barnabás Tóth
|1
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|9
|pts
|2
|Kevin Labeque (France)
|7
|3
|Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)
|6
|4
|Moreno Depauw (Belgium)
|5
|5
|Adam Stachowiak (Poland)
|4
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|2
|7
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|2
|8
|David O'Loughlin (Ireland)
|1
|9
|Wouter Haan (Netherlands)
|-6
|10
|Lucas Lib (Germany)
|-8
|11
|Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus)
|-9
|12
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Denmark)
|-12
|13
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine)
|-14
|14
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|-19
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|27
|pts
|2
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|8
|3
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|7
|4
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|6
|5
|Marcel Kalz (Germany)
|6
|6
|Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)
|5
|7
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine)
|4
|8
|Angelo Ciccone (Italy)
|3
|9
|Andreas Müller (Austria)
|1
|10
|Marek Mixa (Czech Republic)
|-4
|11
|Yauheni Shamsanou (Belarus)
|-9
|12
|Justin Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|-11
|13
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|-15
|DNF
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:22.414
|Danielle King
|Joanna Rowsell
|Laura Trott
|2
|Germany
|0:03:26.778
|Charlotte Becker
|Lisa Brennauer
|Madeleine Sandig
|3
|Belarus
|0:03:26.864
|Alena Dylko
|Aksana Papko
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|4
|Ukraine
|0:03:28.763
|Elizaveta Bochkareva
|Svitlana Galyuk
|Lesya Kalitovska
|5
|Netherlands
|0:03:30.495
|Ellen Dijk,Van
|Vera Koedooder
|Kirsten Wild
|6
|Belgium
|0:03:31.988
|Jessie Daams
|Jolien D'Hoore
|Kelly Druyts
|7
|Ireland
|0:03:32.821
|Ciara Horne
|Sinead Jennings
|Caroline Ryan
|8
|Poland
|0:03:33.030
|Edyta Jasinska
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|9
|Lithuania
|0:03:33.726
|Vaida Pikauskaite
|Aleksandra Sosenko
|Ausrine Trebaite
|10
|Spain
|0:03:36.474
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi
|11
|Russian Federation
|0:03:36.607
|Aleksandra Goncharova
|Lidia Malakhova
|Irina Molicheva
|12
|Italy
|0:03:37.400
|Simona Frapporti
|Gloria Presti
|Silvia Valsecchi
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.559
|Victoria Pendleton
|Jessica Varnish
|2
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.849
|Lyubov Shulika
|Olena Tsos
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.884
|Viktoria Baranova
|Anastasia Voynova
|4
|Germany
|0:00:33.973
|Kristina Vogel
|Miriam Welte
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:34.507
|Yvonne Hijgenaar
|Willy Kanis
|6
|France
|0:00:34.553
|Sandie Clair
|Clara Sanchez
|7
|Spain
|0:00:34.656
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|8
|Lithuania
|0:00:35.055
|Gabriele Jankute
|Simona Krupeckaite
|9
|Greece
|0:00:35.851
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli
|Dimitra Patapi
|10
|Italy
|0:00:36.168
|Elisa Frisoni
|Manuela Grillo
|11
|Poland
|0:00:36.325
|Natalia Rutkowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy