Great Britain wrapped up the first day of competition with three gold medals at the European Track Championships. The women's team nabbed the top honours in the team pursuit and team sprint, while the men topped the team pursuit standings.

France fell to Germany in the men's team sprint final, while the eastern Europeans took gold in the points race, with Russian Evgeniya Romanyuta winning the women's race and Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk taking the men's.

Qualifying

In the run-up to the European Track Championships, which gives vital qualification points for the 2012 Olympic Games, British Cycling’s head coach, Shane Sutton, had been talking about his plans for Great Britain to dominate the competition – and in the first session of the first day, it looked like his plans were working – until the French fought back.

The competition kicked off with the women’s team pursuit, and the reigning world champions, Great Britain, were the clear favourites. Recently, their main rivals have been New Zealand, Australia and the USA – and with the team of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott all experienced in the art of winning, the only surprise was how fast they qualified – at 3:22.414, a second faster than their winning race at the world championships, raced on the same track. Germany was second at 3:27.778, and will face Great Britain in the final, while Ukraine will race Belarus for bronze. There was disappointment for the home nation as the Netherlands finished fifth, out of the medals.

In the men’s team pursuit, the pattern was repeated, as Great Britain once again qualified fastest and will face Denmark in the race for gold, while Spain and Russia will battle it out for bronze.

Next up on the track was the women’s team sprint, and once more, it was Great Britain’s pair of Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish who qualified fastest, going through to the final against Ukraine's Lyobov Shulika and Olena Tsos, while Russia will ride against Germany for third place. Once again, the Netherlands team finished an unexpected 5th place, taking them out of the competition.

It seemed as though Sutton’s wish was on the way to coming true, until the men’s team sprint. France were racing without team sprint world champion, Gregory Baugé, but Mickael Bourgain, François Pervis and Kévin Sireau still finished fastest at 44.636, just fractions of a second ahead of Germany. The Netherlands regained some pride, finishing fourth fastest – they will be hoping to beat Poland and take at least one medal. Great Britain had appealed its fifth place result, after Jason Kenny’s wheel apparently was caught in the starting gate, but the appeal was denied, and the team will not be in the hunt for a medal.

The final races of the session were the qualifying rounds of the men’s points race – Spain’s David Muntaner Juaneder winning the first race, while in the second race, Ioannis Tamouridis of Greece was the only rider that morning to gain a lap, sending him straight through to the final. They’ll be joined by 18 other riders, but without any of this year’s world championship medallists – Colombia’s Edwin Alcibiades Avilá and Australia’s Cameron Meyer obviously not racing, while the bronze medallist, Morgan Kneisky of France choosing to ride the Amsterdam Six-Day instead – leaving the European Olympic qualifying points up for grabs.

The evening session will be interesting – can Great Britain live up to their qualifying success, or will their rivals leave them with silver? Is France unbeatable in the men’s team sprint? And with the men’s and women’s points races always good value for the spectators, will there be riders in Amsterdam wishing they were in Apeldoorn after all?

Final results

Women's points race final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)19pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)14
3Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)13
4Aksana Papko (Belarus)10
5Madeleine Sandig (Germany)8
6Andrea Wolfer (Switzerland)7
7Amy Pieters (Netherlands)5
8Kelly Druyts (Belgium)5
9Danielle King (Great Britain)5
10Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)5
11Elena Cecchini (Italy)3
12Laura Van Der Kamp (Netherlands)3
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)2
14Anna Nagirnaya (Ukraine)2
15Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spain)2
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)1
17Stephanie Pohl (Germany)1
18Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)
19Elena Lichmanova (Russian Federation)
20Alena Dylko (Belarus)
21Valentina Scandolara (Italy)
22Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
DNFVaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)-15
DNSElizaveta Bochkareva (Ukraine)

Men's points race final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)43pts
2Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)39
3Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)36
4Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)30
5Andreas Graf (Austria)26
6Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine)24
7Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)13
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)12
9Angelo Ciccone (Italy)12
10Marcel Kalz (Germany)11
11David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)8
12Lucas Liss (Germany)7
13Andreas Müller (Austria)6
14David O'loughlin (Ireland)5
15Kevin Labeque (France)4
16Adam Stachowiak (Poland)4
17Wouter Haan (Netherlands)4
18Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)1
DNFMoreno Depauw (Belgium)-10
DNFMarek Mixa (Czech Republic)1

Women's team sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3(Germany)0:00:33.678
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
4(Russian Federation)0:00:33.820
Viktoria Baranova
Anastasia Voynova
1(Great Britain)0:00:33.276
Victoria Pendleton
Jessica Varnish
2(Ukraine)0:00:33.786
Lyubov Shulika
Olena Tsos

Women's team pursuit final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3(Belarus)0:03:26.864
Alena Dylko
Aksana Papko
Tatsiana Sharakova
4(Ukraine)
Elizaveta Bochkareva
Svitlana Galyuk
Lesya Kalitovska
1(Great Britain)0:03:22.618
Danielle King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
2(Germany)0:03:29.596
Charlotte Becker
Lisa Brennauer
Madeleine Sandig

Men's team sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3(Poland)0:00:44.809
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Damian Zielinski
4(Netherlands)0:00:44.900
Roy Van Den Berg
Hugo Haak
Teun Mulder
1(Germany)0:00:44.022
Rene Enders
Robert Förstemann
Stefan Nimke
2(France)0:00:44.415
Mickael Bourgain
François Pervis
Kévin Sireau

Men's team pursuit final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3(Russian Federation)0:04:04.508
Valery Kaykov
Ivan Kovalev
Evgeny Kovalev
Victor Manakov
4(Spain)0:04:10.153
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Albert Torres Barcelo
1(Great Britain)0:04:00.008
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Peter Kennaugh
Geraint Thomas
2(Denmark)0:04:06.787
Michael Mørkøv Christiansen
Casper Folsach
Lasse Norman Hansen
Rasmus Christia Quaade

Qualifying results

Men - Team Pursuit qualifying
1Great Britain0:04:01.475
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Peter Kennaugh
Geraint Thomas
2Denmark0:04:05.018
Michael Mørkøv Christiansen
Casper Folsach
Lasse Norman Hansen
Rasmus Christia Quaade
3Spain0:04:06.644
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Torres Barcelo
4Russian Federation0:04:07.170
Valery Kaykov
Ivan Kovalev
Evgeny Kovalev
Victor Manakov
5Netherlands0:04:07.932
Levi Heimans
Jenning Huizenga
Tim Veldt
Arno Van Der Zwet
6Ukraine0:04:09.787
Oleksandr Lobov
Maksym Polishchuk
Vitaliy Popkov
Vitaliy Shchedov
7Belgium0:04:10.122
Dominique Cornu
Moreno Depauw
Ingmar De Poortere
Gijs Van Hoecke
8Germany0:04:11.198
Nikias Arndt
Henning Bommel
Stefan Schäfer
Jakob Steigmiller
9France0:04:11.438
Vivien Brisse
Julien Duval
Julien Morice
Laurent Pichon
10Poland0:04:11.679
Pawel Brylowski
Dawid Glowacki
Mateusz Nowaczek
Mateusz Nowak
11Czech Republic0:04:12.296
Jiri Bares
Jan Kaduch
Alois Kankovsky
Ondrej Vendolsky
12Switzerland0:04:12.591
Cyrille Thièry
Silvan Dillier
Claudio Imhof
Loic Perizzolo
13Italy0:04:15.356
Omar Bertazzo
Alessandro De Marchi
Giairo Ermeti
Elia Viviani

Men - Team Sprint qualifying
1France0:00:44.636
Mickael Bourgain
François Pervis
Kévin Sireau
2Germany0:00:44.663
Rene Enders
Robert Förstemann
Stefan Nimke
3Poland0:00:44.718
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Damian Zielinski
4Netherlands0:00:44.816
Roy Van Den Berg
Hugo Haak
Teun Mulder
5Great Britain0:00:44.933
Matthew Crampton
Christopher Hoy
Jason Kenny
6Russian Federation0:00:45.090
Sergey Borisov
Denis Dmitriev
Sergey Kucherov
7Spain0:00:45.541
David Alonso Castillo
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
Juan Peralta Gascon
8Czech Republic0:00:46.064
Filip Ditzel
Pavel Kelemen
Denis Spicka
9Ukraine0:00:46.317
Artem Frolov
Andrii Kutsenko
Andrii Vynokurov
10Hungary0:00:50.088
Balázs Juhász
Sándor Szalontay
Barnabás Tóth

Men - Points Race qualifying: Heat 1
1David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)9pts
2Kevin Labeque (France)7
3Milan Kadlec (Czech Republic)6
4Moreno Depauw (Belgium)5
5Adam Stachowiak (Poland)4
6Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)2
7Andreas Graf (Austria)2
8David O'Loughlin (Ireland)1
9Wouter Haan (Netherlands)-6
10Lucas Lib (Germany)-8
11Aliaksandr Lisouski (Belarus)-9
12Mathias Møller Nielsen (Denmark)-12
13Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukraine)-14
14Michele Scartezzini (Italy)-19

Men - Points Race qualifying: Heat 2
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)27pts
2Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)8
3Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)7
4Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)6
5Marcel Kalz (Germany)6
6Loic Perizzolo (Switzerland)5
7Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukraine)4
8Angelo Ciccone (Italy)3
9Andreas Müller (Austria)1
10Marek Mixa (Czech Republic)-4
11Yauheni Shamsanou (Belarus)-9
12Justin Van Hoecke (Belgium)-11
13Roy Eefting (Netherlands)-15
DNFEerik Idarand (Estonia)

Women - Team Pursuit qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:22.414
Danielle King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
2Germany0:03:26.778
Charlotte Becker
Lisa Brennauer
Madeleine Sandig
3Belarus0:03:26.864
Alena Dylko
Aksana Papko
Tatsiana Sharakova
4Ukraine0:03:28.763
Elizaveta Bochkareva
Svitlana Galyuk
Lesya Kalitovska
5Netherlands0:03:30.495
Ellen Dijk,Van
Vera Koedooder
Kirsten Wild
6Belgium0:03:31.988
Jessie Daams
Jolien D'Hoore
Kelly Druyts
7Ireland0:03:32.821
Ciara Horne
Sinead Jennings
Caroline Ryan
8Poland0:03:33.030
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
9Lithuania0:03:33.726
Vaida Pikauskaite
Aleksandra Sosenko
Ausrine Trebaite
10Spain0:03:36.474
Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi
11Russian Federation0:03:36.607
Aleksandra Goncharova
Lidia Malakhova
Irina Molicheva
12Italy0:03:37.400
Simona Frapporti
Gloria Presti
Silvia Valsecchi

Women - Team Sprint qualifying
1Great Britain0:00:33.559
Victoria Pendleton
Jessica Varnish
2Ukraine0:00:33.849
Lyubov Shulika
Olena Tsos
3Russian Federation0:00:33.884
Viktoria Baranova
Anastasia Voynova
4Germany0:00:33.973
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
5Netherlands0:00:34.507
Yvonne Hijgenaar
Willy Kanis
6France0:00:34.553
Sandie Clair
Clara Sanchez
7Spain0:00:34.656
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
8Lithuania0:00:35.055
Gabriele Jankute
Simona Krupeckaite
9Greece0:00:35.851
Angeliki Koutsonikoli
Dimitra Patapi
10Italy0:00:36.168
Elisa Frisoni
Manuela Grillo
11Poland0:00:36.325
Natalia Rutkowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra

 

