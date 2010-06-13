Wichman wins European Championships for the Netherlands
Labounkova brings title to Czech
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|3
|Jurg Meijer (Ned)
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|5
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|6
|Michal Prokop (Cze)
|7
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|8
|David Graf (Swi)
|9
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|10
|Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
|11
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|12
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|13
|Reto Schmid (Swi)
|14
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|15
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|16
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|17
|Hannes Slavik (Aut)
|18
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|19
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|20
|Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
|21
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|22
|Adrian Weiss (Swi)
|23
|Luka Novak (Slo)
|24
|Dominik Gladen (Ger)
|25
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|26
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|27
|Peter Prajczer (Hun)
|28
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|29
|Adrian Kiener (Swi)
|30
|Matej Stapic (Slo)
|31
|Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
|32
|Peter Richter (Ger)
|1
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|2
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Ned)
|4
|Jana Horakova (Cze)
|5
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|6
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|7
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
|8
|Rachel Seydoux (Swi)
|9
|Tereza Votavova (Cze)
|10
|Dana Elena Schweika (Ger)
|11
|Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa)
|12
|Tanja Hendysiak (Ger)
|13
|Laura Brethauer (Ger)
|14
|Lea Schleifenbaum (Ger)
