Trending

Wichman wins European Championships for the Netherlands

Labounkova brings title to Czech

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joost Wichman (Ned)
2Tomas Slavik (Cze)
3Jurg Meijer (Ned)
4Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
5Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
6Michal Prokop (Cze)
7Dan Atherton (GBr)
8David Graf (Swi)
9Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
10Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
11Stepan Novotny (Cze)
12Premek Tejchman (Cze)
13Reto Schmid (Swi)
14Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
15Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
16Adam Stasek (Cze)
17Hannes Slavik (Aut)
18Scott Beaumont (GBr)
19Lukas Mechura (Cze)
20Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
21Stefan Scherz (Ger)
22Adrian Weiss (Swi)
23Luka Novak (Slo)
24Dominik Gladen (Ger)
25Sidney Gerber (Swi)
26Petrik Brückner (Ger)
27Peter Prajczer (Hun)
28Aiko Göhler (Ger)
29Adrian Kiener (Swi)
30Matej Stapic (Slo)
31Andreas Dotzauer (Ger)
32Peter Richter (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romana Labounkova (Cze)
2Anita Molcik (Aut)
3Anneke Beerten (Ned)
4Jana Horakova (Cze)
5Steffi Marth (Ger)
6Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
7Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
8Rachel Seydoux (Swi)
9Tereza Votavova (Cze)
10Dana Elena Schweika (Ger)
11Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa)
12Tanja Hendysiak (Ger)
13Laura Brethauer (Ger)
14Lea Schleifenbaum (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews