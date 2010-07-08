Switzerland opens European Championships with team relay win
Italy, Czech Republic round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland (Thomas Litscher, Roger Walder, Katrin Leumann & Ralph Näf)
|1:12:23
|2
|Italy (Marco Aurelio Fontana, Maximilian Vieider, Eva Lechner & Gerhard Kerschbaumer)
|0:00:56
|3
|Czech Republic (Ondrej Cink, Tomáš Paprstka, Tereza Huríková & Jan Skarnitzl)
|0:01:36
|4
|Netherlands (Rudi Van Houts, Michiel Van Der Heijden, Laura Turpijn & Henk Jaap Moorlag)
|0:02:11
|5
|Spain (David Lozano Riba, Antonio Santos Ridao, Margarita Fullana Riera & Ruben Ruzafa Cueto)
|0:03:01
|6
|Sweden (Emil Lindgren, Tomas Kristoffersson, Alexandra Engen & Olof Jonsson)
|0:03:02
|7
|Austria (Alexander Gehbauer, Elisabeth Osl, Gregor Raggl & Christoph Soukup)
|0:03:44
|8
|Denmark (Klaus Nielsen, Kenneth Hausen, Annika Languad & Jonas Pedersen)
|0:06:01
|9
|Israel (Rotem Ishai, Shaked Frank, Shlomi Haimy & Inbar Ronen)
|0:06:08
|10
|Germany (Markus Bauer, Moritz Milatz, Julian Schelb & Sabine Spitz)
|0:06:11
|11
|Slovakia (Josef Bebcak, Janka Stevkova, Frantisek Lami & Michal Lami)
|0:07:42
