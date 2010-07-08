Trending

Switzerland opens European Championships with team relay win

Italy, Czech Republic round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland (Thomas Litscher, Roger Walder, Katrin Leumann & Ralph Näf)1:12:23
2Italy (Marco Aurelio Fontana, Maximilian Vieider, Eva Lechner & Gerhard Kerschbaumer)0:00:56
3Czech Republic (Ondrej Cink, Tomáš Paprstka, Tereza Huríková & Jan Skarnitzl)0:01:36
4Netherlands (Rudi Van Houts, Michiel Van Der Heijden, Laura Turpijn & Henk Jaap Moorlag)0:02:11
5Spain (David Lozano Riba, Antonio Santos Ridao, Margarita Fullana Riera & Ruben Ruzafa Cueto)0:03:01
6Sweden (Emil Lindgren, Tomas Kristoffersson, Alexandra Engen & Olof Jonsson)0:03:02
7Austria (Alexander Gehbauer, Elisabeth Osl, Gregor Raggl & Christoph Soukup)0:03:44
8Denmark (Klaus Nielsen, Kenneth Hausen, Annika Languad & Jonas Pedersen)0:06:01
9Israel (Rotem Ishai, Shaked Frank, Shlomi Haimy & Inbar Ronen)0:06:08
10Germany (Markus Bauer, Moritz Milatz, Julian Schelb & Sabine Spitz)0:06:11
11Slovakia (Josef Bebcak, Janka Stevkova, Frantisek Lami & Michal Lami)0:07:42

