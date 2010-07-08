Trending

Indergand wins junior women's race for Switzerland

Germany takes second, third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Indergand (Switzerland)1:06:00
2Helen Grobert (Germany)0:03:03
3Johanna Techt (Germany)0:03:26
4Vania Schumachrer (Switzerland)0:04:03
5Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)0:05:54
6Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)0:06:10
7Julia Innerhofer (Italy)0:06:12
8Alessia Bulleri (Italy)0:07:17
9Yana Belomoina (Ukraine)0:09:58
10Natalia Simorova (Slovakia)0:10:32
11Yuval Barziv (Israel)0:11:38
12Monika Zur (Poland)0:11:57
13Michaela Malarikova (Slovakia)0:14:17
14Oxana Zamyatina (Russian Federation)0:16:18
15Christophorou Andria (Cyprus)0:21:14
16Zsofia Keri (Hungary)0:25:49
DNFLisa Mitterbauer (Austria)
DNSCrnogorac Jovana (Serbia)

