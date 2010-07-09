Kulhavy wins gold for Czech Republic in Haifa
Flückiger, Fontana round out top three at European Championships
After watching the women tear around the track, it was time for the big names in the men's race to be cheered by the large crowd. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) took the win with a 40-second margin ahead of Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland) and 1:37 on Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy).
Kulhavy left no doubt about who deserved the championship. His win was convincing.
The Flückiger brothers continued their brilliant weekend and this time, it was older brother Lukas who showed what he had. Always in the mix during the race, he finished second.
Also at the front of the race, Italians were ecstatic to see Fontana show his technical aptitude that has helped him shine this season. He was taking lines that the others were not even aware of and led for most of the race before tiring near the end and fading to a third place.
Fontana was clearly happy with this result as he came shouting in typical Italian fashion across the line with flag in hand.
Two other top 10 riders that made late race charges were Liam Killeen (Great Britain) and Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain). Hermida had a slow start after he went the long way around a roundabout on the opening loop while many others cut the short way, but the tenacious Spaniard hung in there and worked his way back to fifth from the rear of the peloton.
Killeen also suffered some technical problems, but managed to work his way up much to the delight of his team members.
Local favorite Rotem Ishai (Israel) was plagued throughout the whole race with technical problems, and he finally pulled out with two laps to go.
Favorite Ralph Naef (Switzerland) was stung by a hornet the evening before the race. He still managed a start and put in a brave effort to finish 10th.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|2:07:40
|2
|Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
|0:00:40
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|0:01:37
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|0:02:12
|5
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)
|0:02:23
|6
|Christoph Soukup (Austria)
|0:03:10
|7
|Liam Killeen (Great Britain)
|0:03:54
|8
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spain)
|0:04:24
|9
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|0:04:28
|10
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|0:04:29
|11
|Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
|0:04:33
|12
|Jelmer Pietersma (Netherlands)
|0:05:27
|13
|Gutierrez Sergio Mantecon (Spain)
|0:05:41
|14
|Fabian Giger (Switzerland)
|0:05:51
|15
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|0:06:29
|16
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|0:07:05
|17
|Gutierrez Ivan Alvarez (Spain)
|0:07:21
|18
|Milan Spesny (Czech Republic)
|0:08:04
|19
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
|0:08:34
|20
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|0:08:50
|21
|Hannes Metzler (Austria)
|0:09:25
|22
|Umberto Corti (Italy)
|0:10:40
|23
|Nicola Rohrbach (Switzerland)
|0:10:57
|24
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
|0:11:30
|25
|Klaus Nielsen (Denmark)
|0:12:04
|26
|Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
|0:12:33
|27
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:13:20
|28
|Bas Peters (Netherlands)
|0:14:03
|29
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Italy)
|0:14:17
|30
|Martino Fruet (Italy)
|0:15:17
|31
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)
|0:16:52
|-1lap
|Bjorn Brems (Belgium)
|-1lap
|Maxim Gogolev (Russian Federation)
|-1lap
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|-1lap
|David Rosa (Portugal)
|-1lap
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|-1lap
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|-2laps
|Tim Wynants (Belgium)
|-2laps
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|-2laps
|Sergii Rysenko (Ukraine)
|-2laps
|Rotem Ishai (Israel)
|-2laps
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)
|-2laps
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Russian Federation)
|-3laps
|Dror Pekatch (Israel)
|-3laps
|Evgeny Pechenin (Russian Federation)
|-6laps
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|-6laps
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
