Kulhavy outduels Absalon for European championship

Vogel claims bronze

Image 1 of 9

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 9

The chase is on, as Dutchman Vanhouts digs deep.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 9

The spectators were out en masse on the finish line.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 9

The start loop from the birds eye.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 9

The championships took place under some spectacular skies.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 9

The pace was too much for many riders late in the race as Absalon and Kulhavy pulled away.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 9

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 9

The elite men's race in action

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 9

Vanhouts on the front in the Elite men's race.

(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd)

Full Results
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)1:45:39
2Julien Absalon (France)0:00:24
3Florian Vogel (Switzerland)0:01:05
4Fabian Giger (Switzerland)0:02:16
5Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)0:02:23
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)0:02:41
7Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)0:02:56
8Moritz Milatz (Germany)0:03:32
9Oliver Beckingsale (Great Britain)
10Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)0:03:33
11Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)0:03:34
12Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)0:04:01
13Karl Markt (Austria)0:04:34
14Martin Gujan (Switzerland)0:04:49
15Christoph Soukup (Austria)0:05:00
16Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)0:05:38
17Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)0:05:48
18Jochen Kass (Germany)0:06:13
19Jiri Friedl (Czech Republic)0:06:36
20Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:06:46
21Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)0:06:54
22Patrik Gallati (Switzerland)0:07:06
23Maxime Marotte (France)0:07:17
24Andras Parti (Hungary)0:07:40
25Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spain)0:07:59
26Umberto Corti (Italy)0:08:26
27Marek Galinski (Poland)0:08:32
28Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:08:41
29Periklis Ilias (Greece)0:08:45
30Tony Longo (Italy)
31Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)0:09:05
32Milan Spesny (Czech Republic)0:09:17
33Sven Nys (Belgium)0:09:38
34Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)0:09:41
35Ola Kjören (Norway)0:09:43
36Michele Casagrande (Italy)0:10:06
37Michal Lami (Slovakia)0:10:20
38Stéphane Tempier (France)0:10:35
39Rotem Ishai (Israel)0:10:45
40Robert Gehbauer (Austria)0:10:53
41Szilard Buruczki (Hungary)0:11:30
42Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)0:12:15
43David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
44Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
45Filip Eberl (Czech Republic)
46Milan Barenyi (Slovakia)
47Evgeniy Pechenin (Russian Federation)
48Maxim Gogolev (Russian Federation)
49Magnus Darvell (Sweden)
50Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
51Dariusz Batek (Poland)
52Evgeny Nikolaev (Russian Federation)
53Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
54Martin Loo (Estonia)
55Martino Fruet (Italy)
56Martin Haring (Slovakia)
57Martin Kostelnicak (Slovakia)
58Ivan Seledkov (Russian Federation)
59Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Greece)
60Ole Christian Fagerli (Norway)
61Martin Skopek (Slovakia)
62Zvonimir Pokupec (Croatia)
63Ervins Smolins (Latvia)
64Lukáš Batora (Slovakia)
65Peter Jež (Slovakia)
66Andrea Tiberi (Italy)

