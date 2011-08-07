Kulhavy outduels Absalon for European championship
Vogel claims bronze
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|1:45:39
|2
|Julien Absalon (France)
|0:00:24
|3
|Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
|0:01:05
|4
|Fabian Giger (Switzerland)
|0:02:16
|5
|Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
|0:02:23
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)
|0:02:41
|7
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|0:02:56
|8
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
|0:03:32
|9
|Oliver Beckingsale (Great Britain)
|10
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)
|0:03:33
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
|0:03:34
|12
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
|0:04:01
|13
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|0:04:34
|14
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|0:04:49
|15
|Christoph Soukup (Austria)
|0:05:00
|16
|Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
|0:05:38
|17
|Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
|0:05:48
|18
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|0:06:13
|19
|Jiri Friedl (Czech Republic)
|0:06:36
|20
|Manuel Fumic (Germany)
|0:06:46
|21
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|0:06:54
|22
|Patrik Gallati (Switzerland)
|0:07:06
|23
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|0:07:17
|24
|Andras Parti (Hungary)
|0:07:40
|25
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spain)
|0:07:59
|26
|Umberto Corti (Italy)
|0:08:26
|27
|Marek Galinski (Poland)
|0:08:32
|28
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|0:08:41
|29
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|0:08:45
|30
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|31
|Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
|0:09:05
|32
|Milan Spesny (Czech Republic)
|0:09:17
|33
|Sven Nys (Belgium)
|0:09:38
|34
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)
|0:09:41
|35
|Ola Kjören (Norway)
|0:09:43
|36
|Michele Casagrande (Italy)
|0:10:06
|37
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:10:20
|38
|Stéphane Tempier (France)
|0:10:35
|39
|Rotem Ishai (Israel)
|0:10:45
|40
|Robert Gehbauer (Austria)
|0:10:53
|41
|Szilard Buruczki (Hungary)
|0:11:30
|42
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)
|0:12:15
|43
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
|44
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|45
|Filip Eberl (Czech Republic)
|46
|Milan Barenyi (Slovakia)
|47
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Russian Federation)
|48
|Maxim Gogolev (Russian Federation)
|49
|Magnus Darvell (Sweden)
|50
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|51
|Dariusz Batek (Poland)
|52
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Russian Federation)
|53
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
|54
|Martin Loo (Estonia)
|55
|Martino Fruet (Italy)
|56
|Martin Haring (Slovakia)
|57
|Martin Kostelnicak (Slovakia)
|58
|Ivan Seledkov (Russian Federation)
|59
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Greece)
|60
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Norway)
|61
|Martin Skopek (Slovakia)
|62
|Zvonimir Pokupec (Croatia)
|63
|Ervins Smolins (Latvia)
|64
|Lukáš Batora (Slovakia)
|65
|Peter Jež (Slovakia)
|66
|Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy