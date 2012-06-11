Italy wins gold at European team relay championship
Switzerland earns silver ahead of the Netherlands
The team relay was on the schedule for the first day of competition. Teams were composed of one elite man, one junior, one U23 rider and one elite woman. The Italian "Azzurri" won by four seconds ahead of Switzerland and 12 seconds ahead of the Dutch team.
With two strong riders missing from Italy's team, this win came a bit of a surprise. Eva Lechner, who had started as third rider after Michele Casagrande and Gioele Bertolini was seventh fastest in her category and passed on to the last rider Luca Braidot as third. Braidot, the U23 rider, was able to pass Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann on the penultimate hill and took the win home for Italy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|1:01:14
|Michele Casagrande
|Gioele Bertolini
|Eva Lechner
|Luca Braidot
|2
|Switzerland
|1:01:18
|Martin Gujan
|Dominic Zumstein
|Katrin Leumann
|Matthias Stirnemann
|3
|Netherlands
|1:01:26
|Michiel Van Der Heijden
|Jesper Slik
|Anne Terpstra
|Henk Jaap Moorlag
|4
|Poland
|1:01:31
|Marek Konwa
|Piotr Brzozka
|Piotr Konwa
|Maja Wloszczowska
|5
|Czech Republic
|1:01:55
|Jan Škarnitzl
|Tereza Huriková
|Martin Fusek
|Ondrej Cink
|6
|Germany
|1:02:11
|Julian Schelb
|Ben Zwiehoff
|Sabine Spitz
|Moritz Milatz
|7
|Sweden
|1:02:16
|Olof Jonsson
|Emil Linde
|Alexandra Engen
|Emil Lindgren
|8
|Russian Federation
|1:03:08
|Vera Andreeva
|Alexey Lomilov
|Timofey Ivanov
|Evgeny Pechenin
|9
|France
|1:03:17
|Victor Koretzky
|Romain Seigle
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot
|Stephane Tempier
|10
|Spain
|1:05:00
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede
|Javier Cerdeño Rodrigu
|Anna Villar Argente
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas
|11
|Ukraine
|1:06:02
|Sergii Rysenko
|Denys Gromko
|Iana Belomoina
|Dmytro Titarenko
