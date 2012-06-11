Trending

Italy wins gold at European team relay championship

Switzerland earns silver ahead of the Netherlands

Italy won gold in the European championship team relay in Moscow

Italy won gold in the European championship team relay in Moscow
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
The gold medal winning Italian team relay squad

The gold medal winning Italian team relay squad
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Eva Lechner (Italy)

Eva Lechner (Italy)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Eva Lechner waits her turn in the team relay

Eva Lechner waits her turn in the team relay
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

The team relay was on the schedule for the first day of competition. Teams were composed of one elite man, one junior, one U23 rider and one elite woman. The Italian "Azzurri" won by four seconds ahead of Switzerland and 12 seconds ahead of the Dutch team.

With two strong riders missing from Italy's team, this win came a bit of a surprise. Eva Lechner, who had started as third rider after Michele Casagrande and Gioele Bertolini was seventh fastest in her category and passed on to the last rider Luca Braidot as third. Braidot, the U23 rider, was able to pass Switzerland's Kathrin Stirnemann on the penultimate hill and took the win home for Italy.

Full Results

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy1:01:14
Michele Casagrande
Gioele Bertolini
Eva Lechner
Luca Braidot
2Switzerland1:01:18
Martin Gujan
Dominic Zumstein
Katrin Leumann
Matthias Stirnemann
3Netherlands1:01:26
Michiel Van Der Heijden
Jesper Slik
Anne Terpstra
Henk Jaap Moorlag
4Poland1:01:31
Marek Konwa
Piotr Brzozka
Piotr Konwa
Maja Wloszczowska
5Czech Republic1:01:55
Jan Škarnitzl
Tereza Huriková
Martin Fusek
Ondrej Cink
6Germany1:02:11
Julian Schelb
Ben Zwiehoff
Sabine Spitz
Moritz Milatz
7Sweden1:02:16
Olof Jonsson
Emil Linde
Alexandra Engen
Emil Lindgren
8Russian Federation1:03:08
Vera Andreeva
Alexey Lomilov
Timofey Ivanov
Evgeny Pechenin
9France1:03:17
Victor Koretzky
Romain Seigle
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Stephane Tempier
10Spain1:05:00
Pablo Rodriguez Guede
Javier Cerdeño Rodrigu
Anna Villar Argente
Carlos Coloma Nicolas
11Ukraine1:06:02
Sergii Rysenko
Denys Gromko
Iana Belomoina
Dmytro Titarenko

 

