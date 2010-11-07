Trending

Dutch gold for Van Der Haar

Silvestri pipped for European U23 title

Image 1 of 10

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) outsprints Elia Silvestri (Italy) for the U23 European championship.

(Image credit: Sabine & Rolf Jost)
Image 2 of 10

The thrill of victory for Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands), the agony of defeat for Italy's Elia Silvestri.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

U23 men's podium (l-r): Elia Silvestri, 2nd; Lars Van Der Haar, 1st; Joeri Adams, 3rd.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 10

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) in action during the U23 European championship.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

Elia Silvestri (Italy) leads Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) over the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Elia Silvestri (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) celebrates his victory in the U23 European championship.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

The U23 men in action early in their race.

(Image credit: Sabine & Rolf Jost)
Image 10 of 10

Joeri Adams (Belgium) rides to a bronze medal in the U23 European championship.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)0:51:43
2Elia Silvestri (Italy)
3Joeri Adams (Belgium)0:00:10
4Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)0:00:15
5Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:00:28
6Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)0:00:35
7Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)0:00:36
8Matthieu Boulo (France)0:00:47
9Michael Schweizer (Germany)0:00:54
10Matteo Trentin (Italy)0:01:00
11Ole Quast (Germany)0:01:01
12Luca Braidot (Italy)0:01:05
13Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:01:11
14Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:01:12
15Bryan Falaschi (Italy)0:01:13
16Irwin Gras (France)0:01:15
17Jim Aernouts (Belgium)0:01:20
18Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)0:01:23
19Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)0:01:28
20Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)0:01:29
21Vinnie Braet (Belgium)0:01:41
22Stef Boden (Belgium)0:01:44
23Melvin Rulliere (France)0:01:45
24David Menut (France)0:01:46
25Lubomír Petrus (Czech Republic)0:01:47
26Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:01:50
27Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:02:01
28Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:02:17
29Max Walsleben (Germany)0:02:24
30Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
31Emilien Barben (Switzerland)0:02:27
32Tomás Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:02:37
33Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)0:02:46
34Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)0:03:00
35Marcel Meisen (Germany)0:03:02
36Michi Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:03:10
37Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)0:03:20
38Matej Lasák (Czech Republic)0:03:30
39Fabian Danner (Germany)0:03:31
40Jeremy Grimal (France)
41Peter Frei (Switzerland)0:04:01
42Andrej Zimany (Slovakia)
43Radek Polnický (Czech Republic)
DNFSven Beelen (Belgium)
DNFJiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
DNFKarel Hnik (Czech Republic)

