Dutch gold for Van Der Haar
Silvestri pipped for European U23 title
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)
|0:51:43
|2
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|3
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|0:00:10
|4
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|0:00:15
|5
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|0:00:28
|6
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|0:00:35
|7
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|0:00:36
|8
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|0:00:47
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|0:00:54
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|0:01:00
|11
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|0:01:01
|12
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|0:01:05
|13
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:01:11
|14
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|0:01:12
|15
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|0:01:13
|16
|Irwin Gras (France)
|0:01:15
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|0:01:20
|18
|Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|0:01:23
|19
|Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)
|0:01:28
|20
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:01:29
|21
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|0:01:41
|22
|Stef Boden (Belgium)
|0:01:44
|23
|Melvin Rulliere (France)
|0:01:45
|24
|David Menut (France)
|0:01:46
|25
|Lubomír Petrus (Czech Republic)
|0:01:47
|26
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:01:50
|27
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|0:02:01
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:02:17
|29
|Max Walsleben (Germany)
|0:02:24
|30
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|31
|Emilien Barben (Switzerland)
|0:02:27
|32
|Tomás Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:02:37
|33
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|0:02:46
|34
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)
|0:03:00
|35
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|0:03:02
|36
|Michi Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:03:10
|37
|Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|0:03:20
|38
|Matej Lasák (Czech Republic)
|0:03:30
|39
|Fabian Danner (Germany)
|0:03:31
|40
|Jeremy Grimal (France)
|41
|Peter Frei (Switzerland)
|0:04:01
|42
|Andrej Zimany (Slovakia)
|43
|Radek Polnický (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|DNF
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
