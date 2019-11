Image 1 of 16 Elia Viviani wins the Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Juraj Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Marco Mathis does the work for Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Kamil Malecki (CCC Sprandi) and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Iljo Keisse (QuickStep Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) holding on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Winner Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 The podium pose for the photos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 Swiss champion Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 The sprinters bear down on the line at Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 The sprinters bear down on the line at Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Elia Viviani wins the Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Elia Viviani wins the Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the chaotic bunch sprint of the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, crossing the finish line clearly ahead of Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Heavy rain greeted Germany’s only WorldTour race, which saw Kamil Malecki (CCC Sprandi) and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom) take off on a long flight. They built up a lead of up to 5:40, before the peloton finally reacted. With just over 53km to go, they were caught again, as the sun finally made an appearance.

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing Team), Truls Korsaeth (Astana) and Patryk Stosz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) were the next to jump. The field didn’t let them get far away, although they managed to hold on to a lead of some 25 seconds.

A chase group of 10, including Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) and Greg van Avermaet (BMC) formed, but was caught again, leaving the previous trio in front. More unsuccessful attacks followed, and a few crashes, as the rain started up again.

The race ended with laps of a circuit course that included the day’s climb, the 700 meter Waseberg. The last of the climbs put an end to the lead group, with a new large group, with many big names, forming. The action in the closing 10km was fast and furious, with attacks and teams trying to get their sprinters up front.

With 5km to go everything was back together and the bunch sprint loomed. Sunweb led the way into the final kilometer, but it was Viviani who was first over the line.

Full Results