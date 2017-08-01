Trending

EuroEyes Cyclassics past winners

Champions 1996-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica–BikeExchange
2015André Greipel (Ger) Lotto–Soudal
2014Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2013John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos–Shimano
2012Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ–BigMat
2011Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2010Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin–Transitions
2009Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin–Slipstream
2008Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence–Lotto
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
2006Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2005Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Cofidis
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo–Farm Frites
2001Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
2000Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Lampre–Daikin
1999Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Polti
1998Léon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
1997Jan Ullrich (Ger) Team Telekom
1996Rossano Brasi (Ita) Team Polti

 

