Fischbach wins Euro Four Cross round
Four crossers compete in Prague
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|2
|Guido Tschugg (Ger)
|3
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|4
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|5
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|6
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|7
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|8
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|9
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|10
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|11
|Jurg Meijer (Ned)
|12
|Tomas Haluza (Cze)
|13
|Frank Heijne (Ned)
|14
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|15
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|16
|Stepan Novotny (Cze)
|17
|William Evans (GBr)
|18
|Matej Stapic (Slo)
|19
|Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
|20
|Lukasz Baran (Pol)
|21
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
|22
|Jiri Penc (Cze)
|23
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|24
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
|25
|Florian Gottschlich (Ger)
|26
|Jakub Koutný (Cze)
|27
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|28
|Stefan Scherz (Ger)
|29
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|30
|Tomas Brozik (Cze)
|31
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|32
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|33
|Juraj Klein (Svk)
|34
|Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
|35
|Robert Matoušek (Cze)
|36
|Adrian Weiss (Swi)
|37
|Sascha Stucke (Ger)
|38
|Daniel Krajci (Cze)
|39
|Matija Stupar (Slo)
|40
|Dominik Janik (Cze)
|41
|Maciej Polak (Pol)
|42
|Mirco Weiss (Swi)
|43
|Vaclav Draxal (Cze)
|44
|Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
|45
|Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
|46
|Robert Simecek (Cze)
|47
|Jiri Mohnert (Cze)
|48
|Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
|49
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|50
|Jan Novak (Cze)
|51
|David Pozarek (Cze)
|52
|Bartosz Giemza (Pol)
|53
|Rick Schubert (Ger)
|54
|David Roberts (GBr)
|55
|Rick Balbierer (Ger)
|56
|Ole Hahn (Ger)
|57
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
|58
|Slavomir Szmigielsky (Cze)
|59
|Michal Steczniewski (Pol)
|60
|Rafal Gawlikowski (Pol)
|61
|Dawid Nieslanczyk (Pol)
|62
|Michal Marosi (Cze)
|63
|Jens Völker (Ger)
|64
|Petr Letak (Cze)
