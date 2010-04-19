Trending

Fischbach wins Euro Four Cross round

Four crossers compete in Prague

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
2Guido Tschugg (Ger)
3Lukas Mechura (Cze)
4Tomas Slavik (Cze)
5Joost Wichman (Ned)
6Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
7Jan Svorada (Cze)
8Jakub Riha (Cze)
9Scott Beaumont (GBr)
10Nico Seidel (Ger)
11Jurg Meijer (Ned)
12Tomas Haluza (Cze)
13Frank Heijne (Ned)
14Premek Tejchman (Cze)
15Marek Pesko (Svk)
16Stepan Novotny (Cze)
17William Evans (GBr)
18Matej Stapic (Slo)
19Zdenek Plašil (Cze)
20Lukasz Baran (Pol)
21Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
22Jiri Penc (Cze)
23Robert Kulesza (Pol)
24Mariusz Jarek (Pol)
25Florian Gottschlich (Ger)
26Jakub Koutný (Cze)
27Scott Roberts (GBr)
28Stefan Scherz (Ger)
29Petrik Brückner (Ger)
30Tomas Brozik (Cze)
31Aiko Göhler (Ger)
32Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
33Juraj Klein (Svk)
34Maximilian Wrstala (Ger)
35Robert Matoušek (Cze)
36Adrian Weiss (Swi)
37Sascha Stucke (Ger)
38Daniel Krajci (Cze)
39Matija Stupar (Slo)
40Dominik Janik (Cze)
41Maciej Polak (Pol)
42Mirco Weiss (Swi)
43Vaclav Draxal (Cze)
44Bozan Mitkov (Cze)
45Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
46Robert Simecek (Cze)
47Jiri Mohnert (Cze)
48Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
49Adam Stasek (Cze)
50Jan Novak (Cze)
51David Pozarek (Cze)
52Bartosz Giemza (Pol)
53Rick Schubert (Ger)
54David Roberts (GBr)
55Rick Balbierer (Ger)
56Ole Hahn (Ger)
57Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger)
58Slavomir Szmigielsky (Cze)
59Michal Steczniewski (Pol)
60Rafal Gawlikowski (Pol)
61Dawid Nieslanczyk (Pol)
62Michal Marosi (Cze)
63Jens Völker (Ger)
64Petr Letak (Cze)

