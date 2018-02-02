Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 3
FDJ rider takes second win from three stages
Marc Sarreau (FDJ) gave his team its second victory of the Etoile de Besseges, taking out the sprint in Besseges after a taxing 152km circuit over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).
It was a tense finale, with a tenacious late three-man breakaway only being reeled in by FDJ with 500m to go.
Their confidence in Sarreau was rewarded by regaining the race lead - he now leads Boudat by 8 seconds, with overnight race leader Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) now in third at 10 seconds.
With three large laps that included the category 1 Col de Trelis and the unclassified Col des Brousses directly after the crest, the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges presented an opportunity for the climbers to come to the fore after two days of sprints. However, a fast descent and flat final 25km would prove difficult to carve out large gaps between the contenders.
This did not stop the rouleurs from burning their matches early on. The attacks came from the gun despite the first summit coming only six kilometres into the stage. Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM)and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) were the first to attack, and were joined by Remy di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), who duly claimed the maximum points at the summit.
The five riders were chased by Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir) for a time, but the Italian never made the catch and was swept up by the peloton as the lead group kept their lead at just over two-minutes. The gap wavered between 1:20 in the valley and 2:30 on the second climb before plummeting on the final lap, with Direct Energie putting Lilian Calmejane at the front to shred the bunch on the Col de Trelis.
The counter attack
The breakaway was finally swept up with 57km to go, and mass a counter-attack by AG2R La Mondiale ensued, with three riders forging clear - Tony Gallopin, Cosnefroy and Timothy Dupont being joined by Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and FDJ’s Leo Vincent, but their gap never surpassed 30 seconds, allowing motivated riders a chance to jump across.
Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made the bridge, then Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), and finally Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) before Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) made a cheeky move on the opposite side of a highway median from the peloton, and rode across to the move. But there were still 42km to traverse and the peloton was regrouping behind. What was a breakaway became two halves of the peloton as more riders surged to the fore with 36km to go for one final small climb.
Delko Marseille continued their aggressive tactics, sending Romain Combaud up the road with 34.5km to go on a false flat. There was no panic in the peloton, who let the single rider gain a solid lead while vests were shed and bottles retrieved. With 31km to go, Backaert tried to bridge the 32-second gap to Combaud - a tall order that was aided by the arrival of Sport Vlaanderen’s Dries Van Gestel on a twisty descent.
The leader Combaud arrived in Besseges with a 36 second advantage over the peloton for three laps of the local circuit with the chasers soon in sight of his support vehicles, 15 seconds behind. By the first pass of the finish line, the three attackers came together as FDJ set a steady tempo behind. When the leaders’ gap went out to 40 seconds with 14km to go, FDJ became more serious about the pace-setting, and they lined out the peloton in pursuit.
The sprinters’ teams felt they had the situation well under control with 9km to go as the gap continued to hover at the 40-second mark. Cofidis and Vital Concept began to pitch in, and the gap began to fall rapidly. With one 6.9km lap to go, the trio had 28 seconds and with three kilometres to go they still had 12. FDJ’s Bruno Armirail was earning his stripes doing most of the work, but it was without help, the leaders’ gap went out to 16 seconds with two to go.
As the red kite approached, the peloton had the trio in its sights, but had they timed it wrong? The answer came with 500m to go when FDJ swept past and delivered Sarreau to the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|3:56:29
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|11
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|14
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|15
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|17
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|30
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|34
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|37
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|39
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|40
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|42
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|47
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|51
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|53
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|55
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|57
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|59
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|61
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|64
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|67
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|68
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|73
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:12
|76
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|77
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:05:14
|78
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|79
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|81
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|82
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|83
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|84
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|85
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|86
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|90
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|94
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|98
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:39
|99
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|100
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|104
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|106
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|108
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|110
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|111
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:14:29
|112
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|114
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|119
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|120
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|121
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNS
|113 - BARBIN Enrico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|7
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|11
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|3
|14
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|15
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|4
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|5
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|5
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11:49:27
|2
|Direct Energie
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|St Michel - Auber 93
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|FDJ
|10
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|11
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Cibel - Cebon
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:14
|18
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|11:04:24
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|5
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|10
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|13
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|14
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|15
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|24
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|25
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|30
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|34
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|37
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|39
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|45
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|49
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|51
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|53
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|54
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|55
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|67
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:37
|68
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:26
|69
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:35
|70
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:17
|71
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|72
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:03:38
|73
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:17
|74
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:33
|75
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:05:34
|76
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|78
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|80
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|81
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|82
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|83
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|85
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:05:38
|86
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:16
|87
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:53
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:08:16
|89
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:08:31
|90
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:50
|91
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:09:04
|92
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:02
|93
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:47
|94
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:59
|95
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:13
|96
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:57
|97
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:56
|98
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:59
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|100
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|101
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|103
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|106
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:20
|107
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:38
|108
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:46
|109
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:49
|110
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|112
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|113
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:32
|116
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:22:26
|117
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:59
|118
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:26:00
|119
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:29:02
|120
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:32:02
|121
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:33:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|60
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|39
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|26
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|10
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|12
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|11
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|14
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|15
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|17
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|18
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|7
|19
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|20
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|21
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|22
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|25
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|26
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|27
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|28
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|29
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|30
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|33
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|3
|35
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|36
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|37
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|38
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|pts
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|16
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|6
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|8
|7
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|9
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|10
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|11
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|3
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|15
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:04:38
|2
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|3
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:06
|4
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:03
|11
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:20
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:48
|15
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:45
|16
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:32
|18
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:25:46
|19
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:28:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33:14:12
|2
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|3
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|Direct Energie
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|9
|St Michel - Auber 93
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|FDJ
|15
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Cibel - Cebon
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:14
|18
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:27:51
