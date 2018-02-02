Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 3

FDJ rider takes second win from three stages

Image 1 of 5

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale)

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Marc Sarreau (FDJ)

Marc Sarreau (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Marc Sarreau leads the Etoile de Besseges

Marc Sarreau leads the Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Marc Sarreau (FDJ)

Marc Sarreau (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Remi di Gregorio (Delko Marseille) leads the mountains classification

Remi di Gregorio (Delko Marseille) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marc Sarreau (FDJ) gave his team its second victory of the Etoile de Besseges, taking out the sprint in Besseges after a taxing 152km circuit over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

It was a tense finale, with a tenacious late three-man breakaway only being reeled in by FDJ with 500m to go.

Their confidence in Sarreau was rewarded by regaining the race lead - he now leads Boudat by 8 seconds, with overnight race leader Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) now in third at 10 seconds.

With three large laps that included the category 1 Col de Trelis and the unclassified Col des Brousses directly after the crest, the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges presented an opportunity for the climbers to come to the fore after two days of sprints. However, a fast descent and flat final 25km would prove difficult to carve out large gaps between the contenders.

This did not stop the rouleurs from burning their matches early on. The attacks came from the gun despite the first summit coming only six kilometres into the stage. Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM)and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) were the first to attack, and were joined by Remy di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), who duly claimed the maximum points at the summit.

The five riders were chased by Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir) for a time, but the Italian never made the catch and was swept up by the peloton as the lead group kept their lead at just over two-minutes. The gap wavered between 1:20 in the valley and 2:30 on the second climb before plummeting on the final lap, with Direct Energie putting Lilian Calmejane at the front to shred the bunch on the Col de Trelis.

The counter attack

The breakaway was finally swept up with 57km to go, and mass a counter-attack by AG2R La Mondiale ensued, with three riders forging clear - Tony Gallopin, Cosnefroy and Timothy Dupont being joined by Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and FDJ’s Leo Vincent, but their gap never surpassed 30 seconds, allowing motivated riders a chance to jump across.

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made the bridge, then Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), and finally Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) before Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) made a cheeky move on the opposite side of a highway median from the peloton, and rode across to the move. But there were still 42km to traverse and the peloton was regrouping behind. What was a breakaway became two halves of the peloton as more riders surged to the fore with 36km to go for one final small climb.

Delko Marseille continued their aggressive tactics, sending Romain Combaud up the road with 34.5km to go on a false flat. There was no panic in the peloton, who let the single rider gain a solid lead while vests were shed and bottles retrieved. With 31km to go, Backaert tried to bridge the 32-second gap to Combaud - a tall order that was aided by the arrival of Sport Vlaanderen’s Dries Van Gestel on a twisty descent.

The leader Combaud arrived in Besseges with a 36 second advantage over the peloton for three laps of the local circuit with the chasers soon in sight of his support vehicles, 15 seconds behind. By the first pass of the finish line, the three attackers came together as FDJ set a steady tempo behind. When the leaders’ gap went out to 40 seconds with 14km to go, FDJ became more serious about the pace-setting, and they lined out the peloton in pursuit.

The sprinters’ teams felt they had the situation well under control with 9km to go as the gap continued to hover at the 40-second mark. Cofidis and Vital Concept began to pitch in, and the gap began to fall rapidly. With one 6.9km lap to go, the trio had 28 seconds and with three kilometres to go they still had 12. FDJ’s Bruno Armirail was earning his stripes doing most of the work, but it was without help, the leaders’ gap went out to 16 seconds with two to go.

As the red kite approached, the peloton had the trio in its sights, but had they timed it wrong? The answer came with 500m to go when FDJ swept past and delivered Sarreau to the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ3:56:29
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
11Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
14Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
17Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
28Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
30Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
34Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
35Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
37Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
39Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
40Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
42Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
47Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
52Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
53Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
57Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
59Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
60Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
61Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
64Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
67Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
68Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
69Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
71Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
73Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
75Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:12
76Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
77Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:05:14
78Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
79Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
81Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
82Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
83Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
84Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
85Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
86Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
90Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
91Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
94Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
96Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
98Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:39
99Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
100Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
104Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
106Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
108Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
109Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
110Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
111Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:14:29
112Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
114Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
118Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
119Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
120Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
121Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNS113 - BARBIN Enrico

Sprint 1, km 42.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 2, km 87.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint 3, km 132.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3pts
2Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan14
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 937
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
11Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club3
14Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 932
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 6.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie8
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6
4Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 50.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
4Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
5Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
5Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty-Groupe Gobert11:49:27
2Direct Energie
3Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4St Michel - Auber 93
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Veranda's Willems Crelan
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9FDJ
10Vital Concept Cycling Club
11Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Bardiani CSF
16Cibel - Cebon
17Euskadi Basque Country0:05:14
18Amore & Vita - Prodir0:17:53

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ11:04:24
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:08
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
5Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
10Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:18
13Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
14Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
15Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
24Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
25Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
30Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
34Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
37Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
39Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
45Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
51Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
52Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
53Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
54Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
56Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
62Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
65Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
67Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:37
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:26
69Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:35
70Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:17
71Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
72Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:38
73Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:17
74Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:33
75Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:05:34
76Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
78Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
80Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
81Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
82Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
83Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
85Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:05:38
86Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:16
87Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:53
88Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:08:16
89Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:08:31
90Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:50
91Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:09:04
92Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:02
93Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:10:47
94Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:59
95Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:13
96Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:57
97Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:56
98Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:59
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
100Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
101Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
103Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
105Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
106Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:13:20
107Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:38
108Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:46
109Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:49
110Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
112Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
113Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
115Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:32
116Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:22:26
117Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:59
118Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:26:00
119Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:29:02
120Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:32:02
121Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:33:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ60pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie42
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club39
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise32
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert28
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan26
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
9Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9314
10Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
12Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club11
13Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
14Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
15Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
16Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
17Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
18Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 937
19Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
20Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
21Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
22Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
24Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
25Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
27Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
28Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
29Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
30Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
33Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro3
35Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 932
36Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
37Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
38Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM26pts
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon16
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie14
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
6Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon8
7Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
9Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
10Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
11Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir3
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:04:38
2Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
3Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:06
4Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
7Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
8Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
9Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
10Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:03
11Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:20
13Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:48
15Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:45
16Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:32
18Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:25:46
19Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:28:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise33:14:12
2Vital Concept Cycling Club
3Wanty-Groupe Gobert
4Direct Energie
5Bardiani CSF
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Veranda's Willems Crelan
9St Michel - Auber 93
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
13Roubaix Lille Metropole
14FDJ
15WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Cibel - Cebon
17Euskadi Basque Country0:05:14
18Amore & Vita - Prodir0:27:51

Latest on Cyclingnews