Marc Sarreau (FDJ) gave his team its second victory of the Etoile de Besseges, taking out the sprint in Besseges after a taxing 152km circuit over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale).

It was a tense finale, with a tenacious late three-man breakaway only being reeled in by FDJ with 500m to go.

Their confidence in Sarreau was rewarded by regaining the race lead - he now leads Boudat by 8 seconds, with overnight race leader Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) now in third at 10 seconds.

With three large laps that included the category 1 Col de Trelis and the unclassified Col des Brousses directly after the crest, the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges presented an opportunity for the climbers to come to the fore after two days of sprints. However, a fast descent and flat final 25km would prove difficult to carve out large gaps between the contenders.

This did not stop the rouleurs from burning their matches early on. The attacks came from the gun despite the first summit coming only six kilometres into the stage. Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM)and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon) were the first to attack, and were joined by Remy di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), who duly claimed the maximum points at the summit.

The five riders were chased by Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir) for a time, but the Italian never made the catch and was swept up by the peloton as the lead group kept their lead at just over two-minutes. The gap wavered between 1:20 in the valley and 2:30 on the second climb before plummeting on the final lap, with Direct Energie putting Lilian Calmejane at the front to shred the bunch on the Col de Trelis.

The counter attack

The breakaway was finally swept up with 57km to go, and mass a counter-attack by AG2R La Mondiale ensued, with three riders forging clear - Tony Gallopin, Cosnefroy and Timothy Dupont being joined by Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) and FDJ’s Leo Vincent, but their gap never surpassed 30 seconds, allowing motivated riders a chance to jump across.

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) made the bridge, then Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), and finally Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) before Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) made a cheeky move on the opposite side of a highway median from the peloton, and rode across to the move. But there were still 42km to traverse and the peloton was regrouping behind. What was a breakaway became two halves of the peloton as more riders surged to the fore with 36km to go for one final small climb.

Delko Marseille continued their aggressive tactics, sending Romain Combaud up the road with 34.5km to go on a false flat. There was no panic in the peloton, who let the single rider gain a solid lead while vests were shed and bottles retrieved. With 31km to go, Backaert tried to bridge the 32-second gap to Combaud - a tall order that was aided by the arrival of Sport Vlaanderen’s Dries Van Gestel on a twisty descent.

The leader Combaud arrived in Besseges with a 36 second advantage over the peloton for three laps of the local circuit with the chasers soon in sight of his support vehicles, 15 seconds behind. By the first pass of the finish line, the three attackers came together as FDJ set a steady tempo behind. When the leaders’ gap went out to 40 seconds with 14km to go, FDJ became more serious about the pace-setting, and they lined out the peloton in pursuit.

The sprinters’ teams felt they had the situation well under control with 9km to go as the gap continued to hover at the 40-second mark. Cofidis and Vital Concept began to pitch in, and the gap began to fall rapidly. With one 6.9km lap to go, the trio had 28 seconds and with three kilometres to go they still had 12. FDJ’s Bruno Armirail was earning his stripes doing most of the work, but it was without help, the leaders’ gap went out to 16 seconds with two to go.

As the red kite approached, the peloton had the trio in its sights, but had they timed it wrong? The answer came with 500m to go when FDJ swept past and delivered Sarreau to the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 3:56:29 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 10 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 11 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 14 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 15 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 17 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 26 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 28 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 30 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 34 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 35 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 37 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 38 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 39 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 40 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 42 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 47 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 49 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 51 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 52 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 53 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 54 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 55 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 57 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 59 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 60 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 61 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 64 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 65 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 67 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 68 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 69 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 70 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 73 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 75 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:12 76 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 77 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:14 78 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 79 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 81 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 82 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 83 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 84 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 85 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 86 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 88 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 90 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 91 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 93 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 94 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 98 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:39 99 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 100 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 104 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 105 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 106 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 108 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 110 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 111 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:14:29 112 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 114 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 116 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 119 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 120 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 121 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNS 113 - BARBIN Enrico

Sprint 1, km 42.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Sprint 2, km 87.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 3, km 132.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 14 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 7 10 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 11 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 3 14 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 15 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 6.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 8 3 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 6 4 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 50.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 4 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 5 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de Trélis, km 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 3 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 6 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 5 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11:49:27 2 Direct Energie 3 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 St Michel - Auber 93 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 FDJ 10 Vital Concept Cycling Club 11 Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Cibel - Cebon 17 Euskadi Basque Country 0:05:14 18 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:17:53

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 11:04:24 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:08 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 5 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 10 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:18 13 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 14 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20 15 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 24 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 25 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 30 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 34 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 37 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 39 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 41 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 42 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 45 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 51 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 52 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 53 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 54 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 55 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 56 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 61 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 62 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 63 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 65 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 67 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:37 68 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:26 69 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:35 70 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:17 71 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 72 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:03:38 73 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:17 74 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:33 75 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:34 76 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 77 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 78 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 80 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 81 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 82 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 83 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 85 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:05:38 86 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:16 87 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:06:53 88 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:08:16 89 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:08:31 90 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:50 91 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:09:04 92 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:02 93 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:10:47 94 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:59 95 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:13 96 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:57 97 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:56 98 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:59 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 100 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 101 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 103 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 106 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:13:20 107 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:38 108 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:46 109 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:49 110 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 111 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 112 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 113 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:32 116 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:22:26 117 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:59 118 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:26:00 119 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:29:02 120 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:32:02 121 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:33:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 60 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 42 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 39 5 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 26 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14 10 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 12 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 11 13 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 14 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 15 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 16 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 17 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 18 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 7 19 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 20 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 21 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 22 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 24 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 25 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 27 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 28 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 29 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 30 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 33 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 3 35 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 36 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 37 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 38 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 pts 2 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 3 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 16 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 14 5 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 6 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 8 7 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 9 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 10 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 11 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 3 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 14 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 15 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11:04:38 2 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 3 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:06 4 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 7 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 8 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 9 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 10 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:03 11 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 12 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:20 13 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:48 15 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:45 16 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:32 18 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:25:46 19 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:28:48