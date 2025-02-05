Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Ethias Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualified

By
published

Jinse Peeters and Manon Bakker penalised for mid-race confrontation in C2 contest

Luxembourg cyclcross champion Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime)
Luxembourg cyclcross champion Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Marie Schreiber (Team SD Worx-Protime) glided through the slippery mud at Parkcross a mid-week C2 contest in Maldegem and won the penultimate round of the Exact Cross series.

Crelan-Corendon teammates Inge van der Heijden and Sara Casasola rounded out the podium, the Dutch rider 16 seconds back and the Italian another five seconds later. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More about womens cycling
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates

'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
The UAE Tour Women peloton

'It's the sprinting world championship' - high-speed racing expected at the UAE Tour Women 2025
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates

'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews