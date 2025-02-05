Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Ethias Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualified
Jinse Peeters and Manon Bakker penalised for mid-race confrontation in C2 contest
Marie Schreiber (Team SD Worx-Protime) glided through the slippery mud at Parkcross a mid-week C2 contest in Maldegem and won the penultimate round of the Exact Cross series.
Crelan-Corendon teammates Inge van der Heijden and Sara Casasola rounded out the podium, the Dutch rider 16 seconds back and the Italian another five seconds later.
The drama of the race unfolded well behind the podium finishers when Belgian Jinse Peeters (De Ceuster-Bouwpunt) and Dutchwoman Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) were disqualified after bumping in a corner and hitting each other.
On the sixth of the seven laps, Peeters held the inside position as three riders approached a 90-degree left-hand corner. Bakker moved beside Peeters to make a pass, and the Belgian used her right arm to push Bakker away from close proximity.
The shove caused the Dutch rider to unclip to keep from crashing, with Bakker then slapping Peeters on the shoulder while she tried to regain control, but lost position in the small group.
Peeters thought Bakker had made a dangerous move to impede her process. Race officials reviewed the footage at the end of the race and deemed both riders would be penalised, resulting in DQs.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Schreiber celebrated her sixth elite cyclocross victory for the season, including a third Luxembourg national championship in January. In Liévin at the World Championships last weekend she landed on the podium for the first time, earning the silver medal in the U23 division.
"I felt the strongest, it’s nice to finish the season with a victory," said Schreiber, who will now transition to the road for SD Worx-Protime.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
'It's the sprinting world championship' - high-speed racing expected at the UAE Tour Women 2025
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Ethias Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualifiedJinse Peeters and Manon Bakker penalised for mid-race confrontation in C2 contest
-
'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQThe Italian names her rivals for overall victory
-
Volta a Valenciana: Lidl-Trek dominate opening team time trialVacek takes first leader's jersey as Jayco-AlUla, UAE Team Emirates round out stage podium
-
Your narrow gravel tyres are slowing you down in addition to making you uncomfortable, Cyclingnews lab test revealsImpact of changing width, tread and casing uncovered in latest instalment of CN Labs