Laurens Sweeck holds off Eli Iserbyt in Maldegem Exact Cross
Niels Vandeputte takes third in all-Belgian podium at Parkcross
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) edged Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel) and won for a third time at Parkcross in Maldegem, making it his second victory of the season in the Exact Cross series, formerly known as Ethias Cross.
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) confirmed a third place from a trailing group of five riders. The largely Belgian field dominated the race with nine riders in the top 10, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) rounding out the first five spots.
A final lead pack of nine riders made separation with two circuits remaining on the wet, slippery surface, with the podium finishers joined by Mees Hendrikx (Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann), Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) and Anton Ferdinande.
Iserbyt was the first to launch an attack at the front with Sweeck following. The two then battled on the final lap with a gap to the chasers, Sweeck sprinting for the win.
"My idea today was to ride flat out, but every time I looked back I saw ten men on my wheel. After that, I decided to always sit in second or third position so that I could always be attentive. I succeeded in that. This makes me very happy, especially because Sunday was such a disappointment," Sweeck told Wielerflits and other media at the finish, referring to his 10th-place finish at the Cyclo-cross World Championships last weekend.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Exact Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualified
Volta a Valenciana: Lidl-Trek dominate opening team time trial
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Adam Yates and Visma super talent Jørgen Nordhagen to make 2025 season debuts at Muscat ClassicSprinter Olav Kooij and new Soudal-QuickStep signing Ethan Hayter also among starters for Tour of Oman
-
Laurens Sweeck holds off Eli Iserbyt in Maldegem Exact CrossNiels Vandeputte takes third in all-Belgian podium at Parkcross
-
Volta a Valenciana: Lidl-Trek dominate opening team time trialVacek takes first leader's jersey as Jayco-AlUla, UAE Team Emirates round out stage podium
-
Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Exact Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualifiedJinse Peeters and Manon Bakker penalised for mid-race confrontation in C2 contest