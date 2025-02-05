Laurens Sweeck holds off Eli Iserbyt in Maldegem Exact Cross

By
published

Niels Vandeputte takes third in all-Belgian podium at Parkcross

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon)
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) edged Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel) and won for a third time at Parkcross in Maldegem, making it his second victory of the season in the Exact Cross series, formerly known as Ethias Cross.

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) confirmed a third place from a trailing group of five riders. The largely Belgian field dominated the race with nine riders in the top 10, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) rounding out the first five spots.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More race results
Luxembourg cyclcross champion Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime)

Marie Schreiber wins elite women's Exact Cross Maldegem as two riders disqualified
ORIHUELA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 A general view of Simone Consonni of Italy Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea Jonathan Milan of Italy Edward Theuns of Belgium Mathias Vacek of Czech Republic Jakob Soderqvist of Sweden Daan Hoole of Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek sprint during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 1 a 343km stage from Orihuela to Orihuela on February 05 2025 in Orihuela Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Valenciana: Lidl-Trek dominate opening team time trial
Adam Yates kicked his season off with a bang last year by winning the Tour of Oman overall

Adam Yates and Visma super talent Jørgen Nordhagen to make 2025 season debuts at Muscat Classic
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews