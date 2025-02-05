Laurens Sweeck holds off Eli Iserbyt in Maldegem Exact Cross

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) edged Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel) and won for a third time at Parkcross in Maldegem, making it his second victory of the season in the Exact Cross series, formerly known as Ethias Cross.

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) confirmed a third place from a trailing group of five riders. The largely Belgian field dominated the race with nine riders in the top 10, Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) and Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) rounding out the first five spots.

A final lead pack of nine riders made separation with two circuits remaining on the wet, slippery surface, with the podium finishers joined by Mees Hendrikx (Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann), Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) and Anton Ferdinande.

Iserbyt was the first to launch an attack at the front with Sweeck following. The two then battled on the final lap with a gap to the chasers, Sweeck sprinting for the win.

"My idea today was to ride flat out, but every time I looked back I saw ten men on my wheel. After that, I decided to always sit in second or third position so that I could always be attentive. I succeeded in that. This makes me very happy, especially because Sunday was such a disappointment," Sweeck told Wielerflits and other media at the finish, referring to his 10th-place finish at the Cyclo-cross World Championships last weekend.