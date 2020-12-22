Vos wins in Essen on return to cyclo-cross
By Cyclingnews
Former world champion attacks alone to beat Clauzel and van der Heijden
Elite Women: Essen
Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) won her first cyclo-cross race of the 2020 winter season in Essen, going away on the final lap to win alone.
Vos watched and waited as her rivals lead the race on the muddy but largely flat course in northern Belgium. Yara Kastelijn was expected to fight for victory but was forced out of the race due to a blocked chain mid-race.
Hungarian national champion Kata Blanka Vas lead early on and going into the final lap but then Vos accelerated to win alone to take her second consecutive victory in Essen.
After Kata Vas crashed on the last lap, Perrine Clauzel passed her to take second place at six seconds, as did Inge van der Heijden who was third at nine seconds. Kata Vas finished fourth at 17 seconds.
"I had to go deep," Vos admitted in her post-race interview.
"My race went well. Fortunately I was able to move up straight away at the start. I never really panicked and then rode my own race. A number of my rivals had bad luck, which changed the race situation, but I kept riding my own race.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam
|3
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|4
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|5
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|6
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino CX Team
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|8
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|10
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
O’Grady: Santos Festival of Cycling provides opportunities for young Australian talentNew Tour Down Under director wants to ‘shake up’ route in 2022
-
Vos wins in Essen on return to cyclo-crossFormer world champion attacks alone to beat Clauzel and van der Heijden
-
Miguel Ángel López eyes Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2021Movistar's new arrival back in training after Giro crash
-
What is HRV?Heart Rate Variability: What is it, and why should you care?
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.