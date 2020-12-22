Mathieu van der Poel dominates in Essen
By Cyclingnews
World champion beats Hermans and Pidcock in the mid-week mud fest
Elite Men: Essen
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) continued to dominate the cyclo-cross season, winning the muddy Ethias Cross race in northern Belgium with a controlled ride in the mud.
The world champion rode a paced race for much of the nine flat laps and then opened the gas in the final 15 minutes.
He gradually distanced Quinten Hermans (Tormans) and never looked back, going on to win by 10 seconds after easing up during the final lap. It was his third victory of the season.
Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) was again close to van der Poel’s level but a spill and a suspected puncture cost him vital seconds. He fought with Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) in the final laps but managed to hang on to third place at 18 seconds.
