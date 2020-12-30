Blanka Vas wins Ethias Cross Bredene
By Cyclingnews
Young Hungarian beats Cant, Franck and Honsinger
Elite Women: Bredene
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini Van Eyck Sport
|0:42:20
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:01:14
|3
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
|0:01:15
|4
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:16
|5
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:02:46
|6
|Margaret Norbert Riberolle
|0:02:56
|7
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|0:03:09
|8
|Christine Majerus
|0:03:33
|9
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:35
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
How to get fit fast: Time-crunched cycling training tipsIf you want to know how to get fit fast, we explain the best ways to tailor your training around a time-crunched cyclist's lifestyle
-
Blanka Vas wins Ethias Cross BredeneYoung Hungarian beats Cant, Franck and Honsinger
-
Laurens ten Dam: Jakobsen crash a turning point for rider safetyProcycling's 12 days of Christmas: 9
-
Topeak Taillux 100 rear light reviewThere is a vast range of rear LED lights to choose from so why should you choose the Topeak Taillux 100? We’ve been spending the last couple of months finding out.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.