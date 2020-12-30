Trending

Blanka Vas wins Ethias Cross Bredene

Young Hungarian beats Cant, Franck and Honsinger

Elite Women: Bredene

Blanka Kata Vas (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport) in action
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) Doltcini Van Eyck Sport 0:42:20
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:01:14
3Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT 0:01:15
4Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 0:01:16
5Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:02:46
6Margaret Norbert Riberolle 0:02:56
7Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:03:09
8Christine Majerus 0:03:33
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:35
10Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:03:58

