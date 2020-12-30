Van der Poel cruises to victory in Ethias Cross Bredene
By Cyclingnews
World champion solos in after Aerts punctures
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put his rainbow jersey on display with another solo victory, this time at the Ethias Cross in Bredene, where he rode away from Toon Aerts (Telenet-Baloise) midway through the race to win with relative ease.
Aerts held on for second, having lost contact on lap five after puncturing, while Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) came in a distant third over Gianni Vermeersch.
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) got the hole shot after a quick start off the front row, but it was a short lived time in the lead as Van der Poel, Gianni Vermeersch (Credishop-Fristads), Aerts and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) came to the fore.
By the end of the third lap, Vanthourenhout was left behind by the leading trio after sliding out in one of the many slippery off-camber rises, while Vermeersch lost touch on the next lap, leaving Aerts and Van der Poel in the lead.
A puncture for Aerts gave Van der Poel all the gap he needed to cruise to victory after the halfway point.
Aerts held on for the runner-up spot over Vanthourenhout, whose brother Diether was racing in his final 'cross event before retirement.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59:03
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:01
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:42
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:48
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers
|0:01:59
|6
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Credishop-Fristads
|0:02:05
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:11
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:23
|9
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:32
|10
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:43
|11
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld
