Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) outsprinted breakaway companion Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) to win the 2013 edition of the EPZ Omloop van Borsele. Lucinda Brand (Rabobank Liv/Giant) rounded out the podium for third place 27 seconds later, having dropped fellow chasers Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products UCK) and Nina Kessler (Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team) in the closing kilometres.

The EPZ Omloop van Borsele peloton, 182 riders strong, faced five laps of a 22km circuit in 's-Heerenhoek and after the opening circuit just 40 riders remained at the front. Strong winds blowing off the North Sea coupled with numerous crashes had shattered the peloton and on the second lap a further selection would be made with nine riders going clear. The lead group was comprised of Hosking, Gunnewijk, Kessler, Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Dutch road champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank Liv/Giant), Monique van de Ree (Cyclelive Plus-Zannata Ladies), Amy Pieters (Team Argos-Shimano) and Moniek Tenniglo (Jan van Arckel).

Ten riders pursued the leaders and this chase group contained Koedooder, Brand, Adrie Visser (Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team), Anouska Koster (Team Futurumshop.nl), Ilona Hoeksma (Park Hotel Valkenburg), Julia Soek (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team), Oksena Kozonchuk (RusVelo), Elise Karssies (Ronald McDonald Huis Groningen), Laura Kitchen (Wiggle Honda) and Melissa Hoskings (Orica-AIS).

Before the completion of the second circuit the first chase group caught the leaders to form a 19-rider front group while the nearest chase group trailed by approximately one minute.

On the third lap six riders jumped away from the lead group - Koedooder, Gunnewijk, Brand, Hosking, Kessler and Kozonchuk - and entering the final lap they had extended their lead over the chasers to more than one minute. A further selection was made on the final lap as Koedooder and Gunnewijk went on the attack and steadily extended their advantage over the chase group of Brand, Hosking and Kessler. Koedooder and Gunnewijk would not be caught and in the race finale Koedooder proved too fast for Gunnewijk in the two-up sprint.