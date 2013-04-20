EPZ Omloop van Borsele past winners
Champions from 2002 to 2012
|2012
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|2011
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2010
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Testteam
|2008
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink Cycling Team
|2007
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2006
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2005
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2004
|Chantal Beltman (Ned)
|2003
|Leontien van Moorsel (Ned)
|2002
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
