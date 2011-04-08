Visser breaks away for stage win
Dutchwoman also takes over race lead
HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser blasted to a hard-fought victory in stage three of the Energiewacht Tour in Holland on Saturday with the Dutchwoman stealing overall honours from teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.
A breakaway of 11 riders formed at the 25 kilometre-mark, including the race favourites, although World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) was missing from the group.
Visser broke away with Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara) about 10 kilometres from the finish in Aduard, and it was the woman from HTC-Highroad who prevailed to take both the stage and the overall lead.
After Teutenberg's win on Friday's stage, Visser's win is the second for HTC-Highroad in the Dutch stage race - and the first for the Dutchwoman this season.
"Adrie is very pleased because she's managed to get her first win of the season on home soil here in Holland," commented team manager Ronnie Lauke. "And I'm absolutely delighted with the way that she and Ina rode today.
"It was very windy so we knew it was going to be hectic from the start, and after 25 kilometres there was a break of eleven with only Adrie and Ina in it from our team whilst our main rivals, Nederland Bloeit, had four.
"I was pretty upset that we'd not got any more riders from our team in the break, and we knew Bloeit was going to start playing cat and mouse and get the attacks going.
"But Adrie and Ina handled all the attacks brilliantly, and they even managed to turn it around and take control."
Finally a move of three went clear, with Visser present for HTC-Highroad.
"When Adrie got away with the other two riders, we had Ina controlling the break behind and Adrie could drive the break and got both the lead and the stage win."
"Between the two of them, they handled the race perfectly."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|3:02:59
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:03
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:56
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:14
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:57
|11
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:11:49
|13
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|14
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|15
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|18
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|19
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|21
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|22
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|23
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|24
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|25
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|26
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|27
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|30
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|31
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|33
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|34
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|35
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|36
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|37
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|38
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|39
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|40
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|42
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|43
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|44
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|45
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|46
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|47
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|48
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|49
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|50
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|51
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|52
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|53
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|54
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|55
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|56
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|57
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|58
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|59
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|60
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|61
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|62
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|63
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|64
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|65
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|66
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|67
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|68
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|69
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|71
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|72
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|73
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|74
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:01
|75
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:12:04
|76
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|77
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|78
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|79
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|80
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|81
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|82
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|83
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|84
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|85
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|86
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|87
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|88
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|89
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|90
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|91
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|92
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|93
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|94
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|95
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|96
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|97
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|98
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:20
|99
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|100
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:12:24
|101
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:12:41
|102
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:11:49
|103
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:12:45
|DNF
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
|DNF
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|DNF
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|DNF
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|DNF
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|DNF
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|DNF
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|DNF
|Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|DNF
|Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|DNF
|Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|7:43:29
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:10
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:39
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:48
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:01
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:02
|10
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:44
|11
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|12
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:11:50
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:11:52
|14
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:11:54
|15
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|16
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|17
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|18
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|19
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|20
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|21
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|22
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:59
|24
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|25
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|26
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|27
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|28
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:12:05
|29
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|30
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|31
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|32
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|33
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|34
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|35
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|37
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|38
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|40
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|41
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|44
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|45
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|47
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|48
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|49
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:12:14
|50
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:12:19
|51
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|0:12:20
|52
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|53
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|54
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|0:13:51
|55
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|56
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|57
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:14:34
|58
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|59
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|60
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|61
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|62
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|63
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|64
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|65
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|66
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|67
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|68
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|69
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|70
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|71
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:49
|72
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|74
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|75
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|76
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|77
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|0:17:36
|78
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|79
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:17:47
|80
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|81
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:18:34
|82
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:19:24
|83
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|84
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:36
|85
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:19:39
|86
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|87
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:20:16
|88
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|89
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|90
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|0:20:31
|91
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|92
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|93
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:20:47
|94
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|95
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|0:21:09
|96
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:21:21
|97
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|0:25:06
|98
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|0:25:21
|99
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|100
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|101
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:25:41
|102
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:26:02
|103
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:28:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|55
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|51
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|43
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|33
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|30
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|21
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|19
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|18
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|16
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|10
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|7
|17
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|7
|18
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|19
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|20
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|5
|21
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|22
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|3
|23
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3:14:48
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|3
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|4
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|8
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|9
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|10
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|12
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|13
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|14
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|15
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|18
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|21
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:15
|23
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|24
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|25
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|26
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|28
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|29
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|30
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|31
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:52
