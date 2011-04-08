Trending

Visser breaks away for stage win

Dutchwoman also takes over race lead

Image 1 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) celebrates her victory

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 24

The Dutch and Belgian national champions were in the lead group.

The Dutch and Belgian national champions were in the lead group.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) wins the stage

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 24

Alison Starnes (US National Team)

Alison Starnes (US National Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 24

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 24

Emilie Aubry (Nederland Bloeit)

Emilie Aubry (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 24

Esra Tromp (Skil-Koga)

Esra Tromp (Skil-Koga)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 24

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl)

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 24

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team) leads the front group

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team) leads the front group
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 24

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland-Bloeit)

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland-Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 24

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 24

A happy Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)

A happy Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) leads the peloton

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 24

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 24

Joan Boskamp (Batavus)

Joan Boskamp (Batavus)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 24

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) is the new overall leader

Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) is the new overall leader
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 24

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 24

Podium: 1. Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women); 2. Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit); 3. Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara)

Podium: 1. Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women); 2. Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit); 3. Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 24

The chasers

The chasers
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 24

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 24

The lead group

The lead group
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 24

A windmill

A windmill
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 24

Nederland Bloeit's Sarah Düster, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Loes Gunnewijk

Nederland Bloeit's Sarah Düster, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Loes Gunnewijk
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser blasted to a hard-fought victory in stage three of the Energiewacht Tour in Holland on Saturday with the Dutchwoman stealing overall honours from teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

A breakaway of 11 riders formed at the 25 kilometre-mark, including the race favourites, although World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) was missing from the group.

Visser broke away with Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara) about 10 kilometres from the finish in Aduard, and it was the woman from HTC-Highroad who prevailed to take both the stage and the overall lead.

After Teutenberg's win on Friday's stage, Visser's win is the second for HTC-Highroad in the Dutch stage race - and the first for the Dutchwoman this season.

"Adrie is very pleased because she's managed to get her first win of the season on home soil here in Holland," commented team manager Ronnie Lauke. "And I'm absolutely delighted with the way that she and Ina rode today.

"It was very windy so we knew it was going to be hectic from the start, and after 25 kilometres there was a break of eleven with only Adrie and Ina in it from our team whilst our main rivals, Nederland Bloeit, had four.

"I was pretty upset that we'd not got any more riders from our team in the break, and we knew Bloeit was going to start playing cat and mouse and get the attacks going.

"But Adrie and Ina handled all the attacks brilliantly, and they even managed to turn it around and take control."

Finally a move of three went clear, with Visser present for HTC-Highroad.

"When Adrie got away with the other two riders, we had Ina controlling the break behind and Adrie could drive the break and got both the lead and the stage win."

"Between the two of them, they handled the race perfectly."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women3:02:59
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:03
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:56
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
6Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:14
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:01:57
11Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:53
12Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:11:49
13Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
14Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
15Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
17Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
18Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
19Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
20Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
21Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
22Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
23Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
24Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
25Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
26Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
27Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
29Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
30Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
31Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
33Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
34Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
35Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
36Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
37Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
38Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
39Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
40Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
42Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
43Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
44Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
45Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
46Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
47Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
48Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
49Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
50Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
51Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
52Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
53Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
54Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
55Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
56Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
57Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
58Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
59Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
60Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
61Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
62Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
63Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
64Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
65Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
66Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
67Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
68Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
69Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
70Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
71Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
72Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
73Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
74Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:12:01
75Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:12:04
76Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
77Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
78Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
79Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
80Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
81Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
82Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
83Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
84Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
85Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
86Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
87Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
88Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
89Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
90Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
91Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
92Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
93Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
94Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
95Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
96Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
97Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
98Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:12:20
99Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
100Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling0:12:24
101Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:12:41
102Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:11:49
103Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:12:45
DNFAlona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFTetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFCarlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFEyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFMascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFJessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
DNFLeah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
DNFJoanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFAnne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
DNFMargriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
DNFKim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
DNFCharlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
DNFLaura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
DNFEltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFJanien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
DNFKarin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
DNFKim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFLana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFKathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFCindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFEefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFEsther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFIrene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFJessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
DNFMelanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
DNFMarion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFLinda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFInes Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNFAnkie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
DNFBianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
DNFMarthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
DNFLisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women7:43:29
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:10
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:39
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:48
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:01
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:02
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:19
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:02
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:44
11Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:58
12Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:11:50
13Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:11:52
14Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:11:54
15Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
16Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
17Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
18Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
19Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
20Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
22Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
23Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:59
24Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
25Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
26Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
27Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
28Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:12:05
29Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
30Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
31Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
32Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
33Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
34Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
35Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
36Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
37Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
38Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
40Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
41Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
44Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
45Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
46Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
47Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:13
48Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
49Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:12:14
50Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:12:19
51Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus0:12:20
52Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
53Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
54Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus0:13:51
55Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:14:06
56Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
57Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:14:34
58Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
59Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
60Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
61Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
62Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
63Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
64Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
65Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
66Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
67Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
68Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
69Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
70Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
71Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:49
72Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
73Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
74Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
75Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
76Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
77Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD0:17:36
78Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
79Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:17:47
80Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
81Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:18:34
82Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:19:24
83Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
84Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:19:36
85Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:19:39
86Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
87Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:20:16
88Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
89Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
90Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam0:20:31
91Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
92Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
93Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:20:47
94Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
95Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus0:21:09
96Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:21:21
97Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD0:25:06
98Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion0:25:21
99Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
100Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
101Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling0:25:41
102Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:26:02
103Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:28:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women55pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit51
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team43
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK33
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo30
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women25
7Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara21
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team20
10Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team19
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team18
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara16
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo10
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team7
16Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team7
17Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team7
18Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit6
19Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
20Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team5
21Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo4
22Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam3
23Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team7pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo4
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team3:14:48
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
3Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
4Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
8Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
9Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
10Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
11Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
12Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
13Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
14Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
15Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
18Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
20Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
21Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:15
23Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
24Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
25Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
26Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
27Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
28Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
29Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
30Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
31Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews