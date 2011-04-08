Image 1 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 24 The Dutch and Belgian national champions were in the lead group. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) wins the stage (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 24 Alison Starnes (US National Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 24 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 24 Emilie Aubry (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 24 Esra Tromp (Skil-Koga) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 24 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 24 Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team) leads the front group (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 24 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland-Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 24 A happy Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 24 Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 24 Joan Boskamp (Batavus) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 24 Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women) is the new overall leader (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 24 The peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 24 Podium: 1. Adrie Visser (HTC Highroad Women); 2. Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit); 3. Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 24 The chasers (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 24 The leaders (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 24 The lead group (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 24 A windmill (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 24 Nederland Bloeit's Sarah Düster, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Loes Gunnewijk (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

HTC-Highroad's Adrie Visser blasted to a hard-fought victory in stage three of the Energiewacht Tour in Holland on Saturday with the Dutchwoman stealing overall honours from teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

A breakaway of 11 riders formed at the 25 kilometre-mark, including the race favourites, although World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) was missing from the group.

Visser broke away with Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora - Pasta Zara) about 10 kilometres from the finish in Aduard, and it was the woman from HTC-Highroad who prevailed to take both the stage and the overall lead.

After Teutenberg's win on Friday's stage, Visser's win is the second for HTC-Highroad in the Dutch stage race - and the first for the Dutchwoman this season.

"Adrie is very pleased because she's managed to get her first win of the season on home soil here in Holland," commented team manager Ronnie Lauke. "And I'm absolutely delighted with the way that she and Ina rode today.

"It was very windy so we knew it was going to be hectic from the start, and after 25 kilometres there was a break of eleven with only Adrie and Ina in it from our team whilst our main rivals, Nederland Bloeit, had four.

"I was pretty upset that we'd not got any more riders from our team in the break, and we knew Bloeit was going to start playing cat and mouse and get the attacks going.

"But Adrie and Ina handled all the attacks brilliantly, and they even managed to turn it around and take control."

Finally a move of three went clear, with Visser present for HTC-Highroad.

"When Adrie got away with the other two riders, we had Ina controlling the break behind and Adrie could drive the break and got both the lead and the stage win."

"Between the two of them, they handled the race perfectly."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 3:02:59 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:00:03 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:56 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 6 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:14 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:57 11 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:07:53 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:11:49 13 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 14 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 15 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 17 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 18 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 19 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 20 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 21 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 22 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 23 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 24 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 25 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 26 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 27 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 28 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 30 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 31 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 32 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 33 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 34 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 35 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 36 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 37 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 38 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 39 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 40 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 41 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 42 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 43 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 44 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 45 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 46 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 47 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 48 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 49 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 50 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 51 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 52 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 53 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 54 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 55 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 56 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 57 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 58 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 59 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 60 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 61 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 62 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 63 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 64 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 65 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 66 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 67 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 68 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 69 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 70 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 71 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 72 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 73 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 74 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:12:01 75 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:12:04 76 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 77 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 78 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 79 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 80 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 81 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 82 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 83 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 84 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 85 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 86 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 87 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 88 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 89 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 90 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 91 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 92 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 93 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 94 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 95 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 96 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 97 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 98 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:20 99 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 100 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:12:24 101 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:12:41 102 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:11:49 103 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:12:45 DNF Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNF Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team DNF Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team DNF Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team DNF Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized DNF Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team DNF Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNF Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus DNF Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam DNF Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam DNF Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam DNF Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam DNF Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG DNF Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel DNF Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD DNF Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD DNF Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland DNF Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland DNF Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force DNF Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force DNF Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force DNF Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH DNF Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH DNF Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway DNF Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 7:43:29 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:10 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:39 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:48 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:01:01 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:02 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:19 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:02 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:44 11 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:07:58 12 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:11:50 13 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:11:52 14 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:11:54 15 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 16 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 17 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 18 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 19 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 20 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 21 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 22 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 23 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:59 24 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 25 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 26 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 27 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 28 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:12:05 29 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 30 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 31 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 32 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 33 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 35 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 36 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 37 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 38 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 39 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 40 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 41 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 42 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 43 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 44 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 45 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 46 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 47 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:12:13 48 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 49 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:12:14 50 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:12:19 51 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 0:12:20 52 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 53 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 54 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 0:13:51 55 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:14:06 56 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 57 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:14:34 58 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 59 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 60 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 61 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 62 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 63 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 64 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 65 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 66 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 67 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 68 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 69 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 70 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 71 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:14:49 72 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 73 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 74 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 75 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 76 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 77 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 0:17:36 78 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 79 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:17:47 80 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 81 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:18:34 82 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:19:24 83 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 84 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:19:36 85 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:19:39 86 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 87 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:20:16 88 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 89 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 90 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 0:20:31 91 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 92 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 93 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:20:47 94 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 95 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 0:21:09 96 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:21:21 97 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 0:25:06 98 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 0:25:21 99 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 100 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 101 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:25:41 102 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:26:02 103 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:28:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 55 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 51 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 43 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 33 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 30 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 25 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 21 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 20 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 19 11 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 18 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 16 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 10 15 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 7 16 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 7 17 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 7 18 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 6 19 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 6 20 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 5 21 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 22 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 3 23 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 7 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1