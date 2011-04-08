Double victory for Teutenberg on stage 2
German tops Wild, Bronzini to take over GC
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took out the bunch sprint and donned the Energiewacht Tour's yellow leader's jersey on the second stage of the Dutch race.
It was victory number four of the year for Teutenberg on the 87 kilometer out and back from the town of Midwolda. She topped Dutch favourite Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo), while the overnight leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth and no time bonus to slip out of the race lead.
"Ina won it in a sprint, but there were times when it looked like anything but a bunch sprint would happen," said HTC-Highroad sports director Ronny Lauke.
"Ina was second in yesterday's stage and she had picked up some time bonuses, too and we knew that if she won the final bunch sprint she'd be in the lead, so everybody was very motivated."
"Tomorrow it's a similar kind of course, and we're expecting it to be windy again, and with only one second's advantage overall it's going to be tough to keep it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:00:48
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|9
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|10
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|11
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|12
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|14
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|15
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|16
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|17
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|18
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|19
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|20
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|21
|Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|22
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|23
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|24
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|25
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|26
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|27
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|29
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|30
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|31
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|32
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|34
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|35
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|36
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|37
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|38
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|39
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|40
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|41
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|42
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|43
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|44
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|45
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|46
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|47
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|48
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|49
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|50
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|51
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|52
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|54
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|56
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|57
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|58
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|59
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|60
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|61
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|62
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|63
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|64
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|65
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|66
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|67
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|68
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|69
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|71
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|72
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|74
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|75
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|76
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|77
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|78
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|79
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|80
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|81
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|82
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|83
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|84
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|85
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|86
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:46
|87
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|88
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|89
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|90
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:02:47
|91
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|92
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|0:02:54
|93
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|0:05:42
|94
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|95
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|96
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|97
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|98
|Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|99
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|100
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|101
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|102
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|103
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|104
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|105
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|106
|Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|107
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|108
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|109
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|110
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|111
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|112
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|113
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|114
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|115
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|116
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|117
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|118
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|119
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|120
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|121
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|122
|Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|123
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|124
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:05:57
|125
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
|0:06:35
|126
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
|127
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|128
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:08:09
|129
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
|130
|Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|131
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|132
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|133
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
|134
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|135
|Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|136
|Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|137
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|138
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|139
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|DNF
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|DNF
|Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|DNF
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4:40:16
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:07
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:15
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:19
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|10
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|11
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|13
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|18
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|20
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|21
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:00:24
|22
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|23
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|24
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|25
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|26
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:30
|29
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|30
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|32
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|33
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|34
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|36
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|37
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|38
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|39
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|40
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|41
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|44
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|47
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|48
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|49
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|51
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|52
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|53
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:44
|54
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|0:02:16
|55
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|56
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|57
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|58
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|0:02:59
|59
|Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|60
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|61
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|62
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|63
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|64
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|65
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|66
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|67
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|68
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
|69
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|70
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|71
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|72
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|73
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|74
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|75
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|76
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|77
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|78
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|79
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|80
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|81
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|82
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:05:46
|83
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|0:06:01
|84
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:06:12
|85
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|86
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:06:44
|87
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:07:49
|88
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|89
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|90
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|91
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|92
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|93
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|94
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:08:41
|95
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|96
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|97
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|98
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|99
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|100
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|101
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|102
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:09:31
|103
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|0:09:34
|104
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|0:10:43
|105
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:12:26
|106
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:13:31
|107
|Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|108
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|109
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|110
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|111
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|112
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|113
|Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|114
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|115
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|116
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|117
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|118
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|119
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|120
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|121
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|122
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|123
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|124
|Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|125
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:13:46
|126
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
|0:14:24
|127
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
|128
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:15:58
|129
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
|130
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
|131
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|132
|Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|133
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|134
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|135
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|136
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|137
|Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|138
|Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|139
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|45
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|36
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|30
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|19
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|19
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|17
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|17
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|10
|10
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|10
|11
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|7
|12
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|6
|13
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|14
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|6
|15
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|17
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|3
|18
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|3
|19
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|6
|3
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|4:40:35
|2
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|5
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:05
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|7
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:11
|8
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|9
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|11
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|12
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|0:01:57
|16
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|17
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:02:40
|19
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|21
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|23
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:05:27
|24
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:05:53
|25
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:06:25
|26
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:07:30
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|28
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:08:22
|29
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|30
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|31
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|0:09:15
|32
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|0:10:24
|33
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:12:07
|34
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:13:12
|35
|Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|36
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|37
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|38
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|39
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|40
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|41
|Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|42
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:15:39
|43
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
|44
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
|45
|Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|46
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|47
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
