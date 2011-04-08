Image 1 of 22 The AA Drink-Leontien.nl team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) lost her grip on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 22 Monique Van de Ree (AA Drink) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 22 Natalya Borarskaya (Russia) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 22 There was very little room for breakaways on stage 2 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 22 The peloton all together on stage 2 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 22 The podium on stage 1: Kirsten Wild, Ina Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 22 Roxanne Knetemann (Skil-Shimano) is following in her father's footsteps (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 22 Stage winner Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 22 The Specialized team mechanic working on a bike on the go (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 22 The Lotto Honda team presented. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 22 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 22 The jerseys after stage 2 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 22 Chantal Blaak (AA Drink Leontien.nl) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 22 Charlotte Becker leads Dutch champion Loes Gunnewijk (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 22 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 22 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fights the wind (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 22 The Garmin-Cervelo women (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 22 The peloton rides next to the television camera crew (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 22 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 22 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) muscles her way into the race lead. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 22 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took out the bunch sprint and donned the Energiewacht Tour's yellow leader's jersey on the second stage of the Dutch race.

It was victory number four of the year for Teutenberg on the 87 kilometer out and back from the town of Midwolda. She topped Dutch favourite Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo), while the overnight leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth and no time bonus to slip out of the race lead.

"Ina won it in a sprint, but there were times when it looked like anything but a bunch sprint would happen," said HTC-Highroad sports director Ronny Lauke.

"Ina was second in yesterday's stage and she had picked up some time bonuses, too and we knew that if she won the final bunch sprint she'd be in the lead, so everybody was very motivated."

"Tomorrow it's a similar kind of course, and we're expecting it to be windy again, and with only one second's advantage overall it's going to be tough to keep it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2:00:48 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 8 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 9 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 10 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 11 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 12 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 14 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 15 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 16 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 17 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 18 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 19 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 20 Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 21 Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 22 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 23 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 24 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 25 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 26 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 27 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 28 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 29 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 30 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 31 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 32 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 33 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 34 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 35 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 37 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 38 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 39 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 40 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 41 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 42 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 43 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 44 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 45 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 46 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 47 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 48 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 49 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 50 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 51 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 52 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 53 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 54 Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 56 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 57 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 58 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 59 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 60 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 61 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 62 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 63 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 64 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 65 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 66 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 67 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 68 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 69 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 70 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 71 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 72 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 74 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 75 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 76 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 77 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 78 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 79 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 80 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 81 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 82 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 83 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 84 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 85 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 86 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 0:01:46 87 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 88 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 89 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 90 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:02:47 91 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 92 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 0:02:54 93 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 0:05:42 94 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 95 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 96 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 97 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 98 Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 99 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 100 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 101 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 102 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH 103 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 104 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 105 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 106 Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 107 Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 108 Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 109 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 110 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling 111 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 112 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 113 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 114 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 115 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 116 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 117 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 118 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 119 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 120 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 121 Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 122 Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 123 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 124 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:05:57 125 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team 0:06:35 126 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus 127 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 128 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:08:09 129 Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling 130 Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 131 Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 132 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 133 Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team 134 Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 135 Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH 136 Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 137 Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 138 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 139 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo DNF Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam DNF Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG DNF Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG DNF Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 4:40:16 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:07 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:00:15 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:00:17 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:19 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 9 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 10 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 11 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 12 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 13 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 18 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 20 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 21 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 0:00:24 22 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 23 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 25 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 26 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 27 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 28 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:00:30 29 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 30 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 31 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 32 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 33 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 34 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 35 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 36 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 37 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 38 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 39 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 40 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 41 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 42 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 43 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 44 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 45 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 47 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 48 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 50 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 51 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:38 52 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 53 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:00:44 54 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 0:02:16 55 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 56 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 57 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 58 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 0:02:59 59 Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 60 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 61 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 62 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 63 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 64 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 65 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 66 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 67 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 68 Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team 69 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 70 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 71 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 72 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 73 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 74 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 75 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 76 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 77 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 78 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 79 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 80 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 81 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 82 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:05:46 83 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 0:06:01 84 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:06:12 85 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 86 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:06:44 87 Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:07:49 88 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 89 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 90 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 91 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 92 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 93 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 94 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:08:41 95 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 96 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 97 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 98 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 99 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 100 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 101 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 102 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:09:31 103 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 0:09:34 104 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 0:10:43 105 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 0:12:26 106 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:13:31 107 Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 108 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 109 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH 110 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 111 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 112 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 113 Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 114 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 115 Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 116 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 117 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 118 Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 119 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling 120 Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 121 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 122 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 123 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 124 Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 125 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:13:46 126 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team 0:14:24 127 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus 128 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:15:58 129 Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team 130 Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling 131 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 132 Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 133 Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 134 Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 135 Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 136 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 137 Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 138 Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH 139 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 45 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 39 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 36 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 30 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 19 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 19 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 17 8 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 17 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 10 10 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 10 11 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 7 12 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 6 13 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 6 14 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 6 15 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 17 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 3 18 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 3 19 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 20 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 7 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 6 3 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 3 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1