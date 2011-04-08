Trending

Double victory for Teutenberg on stage 2

German tops Wild, Bronzini to take over GC

Image 1 of 22

The AA Drink-Leontien.nl team

The AA Drink-Leontien.nl team
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) lost her grip on the yellow jersey

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) lost her grip on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 22

Monique Van de Ree (AA Drink)

Monique Van de Ree (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 22

Natalya Borarskaya (Russia)

Natalya Borarskaya (Russia)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 22

There was very little room for breakaways on stage 2

There was very little room for breakaways on stage 2
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 22

The peloton all together on stage 2

The peloton all together on stage 2
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 22

The podium on stage 1: Kirsten Wild, Ina Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini

The podium on stage 1: Kirsten Wild, Ina Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 22

Roxanne Knetemann (Skil-Shimano) is following in her father's footsteps

Roxanne Knetemann (Skil-Shimano) is following in her father's footsteps
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 22

Stage winner Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad)

Stage winner Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 22

The Specialized team mechanic working on a bike on the go

The Specialized team mechanic working on a bike on the go
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 22

The Lotto Honda team presented.

The Lotto Honda team presented.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 22

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl)

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 22

The jerseys after stage 2

The jerseys after stage 2
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 22

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink Leontien.nl)

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 22

Charlotte Becker leads Dutch champion Loes Gunnewijk

Charlotte Becker leads Dutch champion Loes Gunnewijk
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 22

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Highroad)

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 22

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fights the wind

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fights the wind
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 22

The Garmin-Cervelo women

The Garmin-Cervelo women
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 22

The peloton rides next to the television camera crew

The peloton rides next to the television camera crew
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 22

Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion

Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 22

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) muscles her way into the race lead.

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) muscles her way into the race lead.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 22

World champion Giorgia Bronzini

World champion Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took out the bunch sprint and donned the Energiewacht Tour's yellow leader's jersey on the second stage of the Dutch race.

It was victory number four of the year for Teutenberg on the 87 kilometer out and back from the town of Midwolda. She topped Dutch favourite Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo), while the overnight leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took fourth and no time bonus to slip out of the race lead.

"Ina won it in a sprint, but there were times when it looked like anything but a bunch sprint would happen," said HTC-Highroad sports director Ronny Lauke.

"Ina was second in yesterday's stage and she had picked up some time bonuses, too and we knew that if she won the final bunch sprint she'd be in the lead, so everybody was very motivated."

"Tomorrow it's a similar kind of course, and we're expecting it to be windy again, and with only one second's advantage overall it's going to be tough to keep it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:00:48
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
6Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
8Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
9Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
10Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
11Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
12Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
13Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
14Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
15Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
16Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
17Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
18Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
19Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
20Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
21Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
22Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
23Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
24Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
25Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
26Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
27Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
29Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
30Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
31Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
32Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
33Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
34Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
35Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
36Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
37Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
38Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
39Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
40Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
41Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
42Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
43Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
44Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
45Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
46Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
47Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
48Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
49Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
50Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
51Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
52Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
53Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
54Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
56Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
57Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
58Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
59Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
60Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
61Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
62Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
63Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
64Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
65Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
66Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
67Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
68Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
69Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
70Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
71Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
72Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
74Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
75Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
76Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
77Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
78Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
79Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
80Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
81Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
82Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
83Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
84Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
85Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
86Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team0:01:46
87Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
88Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
89Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
90Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:02:47
91Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
92Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway0:02:54
93Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam0:05:42
94Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
95Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
96Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
97Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
98Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
99Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
100Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
101Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
102Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
103Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
104Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
105Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
106Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
107Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
108Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
109Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
110Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
111Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
112Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
113Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
114Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
115Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
116Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
117Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
118Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
119Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
120Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
121Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
122Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
123Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
124Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:05:57
125Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team0:06:35
126Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
127Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
128Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:08:09
129Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
130Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
131Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
132Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
133Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
134Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
135Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
136Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
137Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
138Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
139Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFAlexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
DNFJoelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
DNFAstrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
DNFAnnefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
DNFYmke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women4:40:16
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:04
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:07
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:00:15
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:17
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:19
7Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
9Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
10Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
11Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
12Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
13Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
16Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
18Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
20Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
21Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team0:00:24
22Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
23Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
24Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
25Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
26Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
27Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
28Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:00:30
29Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
30Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
31Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
32Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
33Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
34Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
35Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
36Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
37Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
38Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
39Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
40Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
41Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
42Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
44Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
47Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
48Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
50Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
51Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:38
52Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
53Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:44
54Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus0:02:16
55Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
56Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
57Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
58Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team0:02:59
59Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
60Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
61Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
62Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
63Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
64Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
65Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
66Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
67Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
68Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
69Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
70Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
71Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
72Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
73Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
74Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
75Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
76Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
77Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
78Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
79Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
80Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
81Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
82Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:05:46
83Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD0:06:01
84Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:06:12
85Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
86Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:06:44
87Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:07:49
88Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
89Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
90Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
91Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
92Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
93Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
94Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:08:41
95Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
96Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
97Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
98Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
99Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
100Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
101Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
102Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:09:31
103Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus0:09:34
104Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway0:10:43
105Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top0:12:26
106Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:13:31
107Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
108Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
109Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
110Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
111Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
112Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
113Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
114Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
115Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
116Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
117Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
118Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
119Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
120Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
121Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
122Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
123Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
124Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
125Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:13:46
126Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team0:14:24
127Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
128Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:15:58
129Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
130Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
131Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
132Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
133Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
134Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
135Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
136Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
137Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
138Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
139Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women45pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit39
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team36
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo30
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK19
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team19
7Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara17
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team17
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo10
10Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team10
11Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team7
12Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team6
13Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
14Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara6
15Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo4
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
17Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team3
18Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam3
19Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
20Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team7pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo6
3Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara3
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team4:40:35
2Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
5Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:05
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:00:11
8Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
9Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
10Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
11Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
12Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:19
15Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus0:01:57
16Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
17Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
18Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:02:40
19Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
20Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
21Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
23Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:05:27
24Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:05:53
25Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:06:25
26Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:07:30
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
28Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:08:22
29Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
30Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
31Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus0:09:15
32Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway0:10:24
33Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top0:12:07
34Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:13:12
35Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
36Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
37Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
38Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
39Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
40Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
41Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
42Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:15:39
43Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
44Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
45Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
46Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
47Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force

 

