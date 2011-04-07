Trending

Vos wins opening stage

Dutch woman is first race leader

The windmills were really moving

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The AA Drink team's Lucinda Brand, Trixi Worrack and Kirsten Wild

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos in the leader's jersey at the new Energiewacht Tour.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) gets the win on stage 1.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The group together in the first part of the stage.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Heavy crosswinds shattered the peloton

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The peloton still together on stage 1

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The peloton crosses one of the many bridges along the route.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The lead group on stage 1

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Riders trying to rejoin the peloton, a fruitless effort in the strong crosswinds.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Liesbeth De Vocht of the Belgian national team

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
A rider gets patched up after crashing in stage 1

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Adrie Visser (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The US National team at the front.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Charlotte Becker controls things for HTC-Highroad.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Emma Johansson, the Swedish champion, before the stage.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fuels up for the race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kirsten Wild (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Trixi Worrack (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) confirmed her multitude of cycling talents yet again on the opening stage of the four-day Energiewacht Tour on home roads in the Netherlands.

Wind and rain split the high-quality field on the roads around Groningen but several groups came back together and 61 riders fought out the sprint. Vos got a well-drilled lead out from her Nederland Bloeit teammates.

"We practice the formation of the lead out train so we could launch Marianne as well as we could,” directeur sportif and former professional sprinter Jeroen Blijlevens told wielerland.nl.

“She can also look after herself but in a big sprint, a train offers more chance of success. The train worked perfectly, despite some corners in the final kilometers.''

Friday’s 81.5km second stage is around Midwolda and is expected to end with another sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:39:47
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
7Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
10Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
11Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
13Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
15Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
16Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
17Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
21Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
22Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
23Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
24Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
25Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
26Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
27Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
28Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
29Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
30Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
31Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
32Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
33Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
34Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
35Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
36Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
37Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
38Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
40Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
41Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
42Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
43Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
44Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
45Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
46Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
47Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
48Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
49Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
50Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
51Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
52Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
53Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
54Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
55Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
56Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
57Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
58Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
59Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
60Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
61Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
62Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team0:02:40
63Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
64Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
65Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
66Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
67Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
68Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
69Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
70Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
71Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
72Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
73Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
74Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
75Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
76Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
77Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
78Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
79Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
80Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
81Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
82Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
83Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
84Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
85Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
86Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
87Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
88Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
89Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
90Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
91Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
92Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
93Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
94Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
95Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
96Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:06:25
97Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
98Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
99Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:07:30
100Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
101Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
102Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
103Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
104Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
105Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
106Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling
107Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
108Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
109Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
110Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
111Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
112Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
113Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
114Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
115Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
116Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
117Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
118Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
119Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
120Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
121Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
122Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
123Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
124Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
125Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
126Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
127Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
128Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
129Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
130Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
131Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
132Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
133Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
134Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
135Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
136Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
137Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
138Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
139Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
140Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
141Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
142Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
143Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
144Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
145Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:11:00
DNFEmma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFAnne-Marie Morin (Can) Canada National Team
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Canada National Team
DNFRegina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
DNFAlison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
DNFSarah Reynolds (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
DNFElise Karssies (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
DNFEmma Crum (NZl) Team Specialized-DPD
DNFNadine Liebe (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFCecile Van Der Bent (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFJulie Wynants (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
DNFMargo Klomp (Ned) People Trust-NWH
DNFIrene Stoel (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
DNFSytske Visser (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
DNFClaartje Schouwenaar (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
DNFSimone Fens (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
DNFAimee Stroink (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
DNFSylvia Mooijer (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women20
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team16
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo14
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team12
6Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team10
7Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara9
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team8
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK7
10Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara6
11Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top5
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
13Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam3
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
15Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team3pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam2:39:47
2Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
5Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
8Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
9Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
10Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
11Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
12Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
13Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
15Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
16Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:02:40
20Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
21Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
22Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
23Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
24Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
25Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
26Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
27Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
28Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
29Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women0:06:25
30Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
31Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam0:07:30
32Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
33Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
34Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
35Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
36Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
37Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
40Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
41Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
42Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
43Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
44Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
45Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
46Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
47Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
48Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
49Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG0:11:00

