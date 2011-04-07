Vos wins opening stage
Dutch woman is first race leader
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) confirmed her multitude of cycling talents yet again on the opening stage of the four-day Energiewacht Tour on home roads in the Netherlands.
Wind and rain split the high-quality field on the roads around Groningen but several groups came back together and 61 riders fought out the sprint. Vos got a well-drilled lead out from her Nederland Bloeit teammates.
"We practice the formation of the lead out train so we could launch Marianne as well as we could,” directeur sportif and former professional sprinter Jeroen Blijlevens told wielerland.nl.
“She can also look after herself but in a big sprint, a train offers more chance of success. The train worked perfectly, despite some corners in the final kilometers.''
Friday’s 81.5km second stage is around Midwolda and is expected to end with another sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:39:47
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|10
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|11
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|15
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|16
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team
|17
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|21
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|22
|Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team
|23
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|24
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|25
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|26
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|27
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|28
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|29
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus
|30
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|31
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|32
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|33
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|34
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|35
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|36
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|37
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|38
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|39
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|40
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|42
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus
|44
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|45
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus
|47
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|48
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|49
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|50
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|51
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|52
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|53
|Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|54
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|55
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|56
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|57
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|58
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|59
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|60
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|61
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|62
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team
|0:02:40
|63
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|64
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|65
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|66
|Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|67
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|68
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|69
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|70
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|71
|Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|72
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|73
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|74
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus
|75
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|76
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|77
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|78
|Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team
|79
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|80
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|81
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|82
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|83
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|84
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|85
|Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team
|86
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team
|87
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|88
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|89
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|90
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|91
|Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team
|92
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team
|93
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|94
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|95
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|96
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women
|0:06:25
|97
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|98
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|99
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|0:07:30
|100
|Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|101
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team
|102
|Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|103
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|104
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|105
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|106
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|107
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|108
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|109
|Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH
|110
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus
|111
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|112
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|113
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|114
|Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|115
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|116
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|117
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|118
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|119
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team
|120
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|121
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|122
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam
|123
|Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|124
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|125
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling
|126
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|127
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|128
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|129
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|130
|Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|131
|Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|132
|Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|133
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|134
|Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|135
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|136
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|137
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|138
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|139
|Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|140
|Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|141
|Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|142
|Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|143
|Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|144
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|145
|Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|0:11:00
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada National Team
|DNF
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Reynolds (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Elise Karssies (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG
|DNF
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Specialized-DPD
|DNF
|Nadine Liebe (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|DNF
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Cecile Van Der Bent (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Julie Wynants (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force
|DNF
|Margo Klomp (Ned) People Trust-NWH
|DNF
|Irene Stoel (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|DNF
|Sytske Visser (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|DNF
|Claartje Schouwenaar (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|DNF
|Simone Fens (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion
|DNF
|Aimee Stroink (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
|DNF
|Sylvia Mooijer (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway
