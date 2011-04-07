Image 1 of 22 The windmills were really moving (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 22 The AA Drink team's Lucinda Brand, Trixi Worrack and Kirsten Wild (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 22 Marianne Vos in the leader's jersey at the new Energiewacht Tour. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) gets the win on stage 1. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 22 The group together in the first part of the stage. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 22 Heavy crosswinds shattered the peloton (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 22 The peloton still together on stage 1 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 22 The peloton crosses one of the many bridges along the route. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 22 The lead group on stage 1 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 22 Riders trying to rejoin the peloton, a fruitless effort in the strong crosswinds. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 22 Liesbeth De Vocht of the Belgian national team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 22 A rider gets patched up after crashing in stage 1 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 22 Adrie Visser (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 22 The US National team at the front. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 22 Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 22 Charlotte Becker controls things for HTC-Highroad. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 22 Emma Johansson, the Swedish champion, before the stage. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 22 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) fuels up for the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 22 Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 22 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 22 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) confirmed her multitude of cycling talents yet again on the opening stage of the four-day Energiewacht Tour on home roads in the Netherlands.





Wind and rain split the high-quality field on the roads around Groningen but several groups came back together and 61 riders fought out the sprint. Vos got a well-drilled lead out from her Nederland Bloeit teammates.

"We practice the formation of the lead out train so we could launch Marianne as well as we could,” directeur sportif and former professional sprinter Jeroen Blijlevens told wielerland.nl.

“She can also look after herself but in a big sprint, a train offers more chance of success. The train worked perfectly, despite some corners in the final kilometers.''

Friday’s 81.5km second stage is around Midwolda and is expected to end with another sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:39:47 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 10 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 11 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 15 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 16 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 17 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 18 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 21 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 22 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 23 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 25 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 26 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 27 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 28 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 29 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 30 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 32 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 33 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 34 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 35 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 36 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 37 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 38 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 39 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 40 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 41 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 42 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 43 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 44 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 45 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 46 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 47 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 48 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 49 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 50 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 52 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 53 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 54 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 55 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 56 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 58 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 59 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 60 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 61 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 0:02:40 63 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 64 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 65 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 66 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 67 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 68 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 69 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 70 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 71 Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 72 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 73 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 74 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 75 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 76 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 77 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 78 Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team 79 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 80 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 81 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 82 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 83 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 84 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 85 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 86 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 87 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 88 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 89 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 90 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 91 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 92 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 93 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 94 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 95 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 96 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:06:25 97 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 98 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 99 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:07:30 100 Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 101 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team 102 Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 103 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 104 Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 105 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 106 Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling 107 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 108 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 109 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH 110 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus 111 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 112 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 113 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 114 Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 115 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 116 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 117 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 118 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 119 Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team 120 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 121 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 122 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 123 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 124 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 125 Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling 126 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling 127 Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 128 Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 129 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 130 Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 131 Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 132 Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 133 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 134 Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 135 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 136 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 137 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 138 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 139 Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 140 Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 141 Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 142 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 143 Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH 144 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top 145 Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:11:00 DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Canada National Team DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada National Team DNF Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team DNF Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team DNF Sarah Reynolds (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam DNF Elise Karssies (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG DNF Emma Crum (NZl) Team Specialized-DPD DNF Nadine Liebe (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Cecile Van Der Bent (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Julie Wynants (Bel) Rabo Lady Force DNF Tara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force DNF Margo Klomp (Ned) People Trust-NWH DNF Irene Stoel (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Sytske Visser (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Claartje Schouwenaar (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Simone Fens (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Aimee Stroink (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway DNF Sylvia Mooijer (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 20 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 16 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 14 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 12 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 9 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 8 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 7 10 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 6 11 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 5 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 13 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 3 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 15 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To the Top

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 2:39:47 2 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 4 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 8 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 9 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 10 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 11 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 12 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 13 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 15 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 16 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 17 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 19 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:02:40 20 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 21 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 22 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 23 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 24 Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team 25 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 26 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 27 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 28 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 29 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:06:25 30 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 31 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:07:30 32 Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 33 Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 34 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 35 Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 36 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 37 Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling 38 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 39 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 40 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 41 Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team 42 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 43 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 44 Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling 45 Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 46 Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 47 Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 48 Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 49 Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:11:00

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:39:47 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 10 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 11 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 15 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 16 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Belgium National Team 17 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 18 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized - DPD 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team 21 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 22 Yulia Iliynkh (Rus) Russian National Team 23 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 24 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 25 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 26 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 27 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 28 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 29 Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus 30 Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 31 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 32 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 33 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 34 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 35 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 36 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 37 Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 38 Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 39 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 40 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 41 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 42 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 43 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus 44 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust-NWH 45 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 46 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus 47 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 48 Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 49 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 50 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 52 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 53 Taylor Wiles (USA) USA National Team 54 Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team 55 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 56 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 57 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 58 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 59 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 60 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 61 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 62 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Russia National Team 0:02:40 63 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 64 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 65 Linda Ringlever (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 66 Bianca Dumay (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 67 Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel 68 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 69 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 70 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 71 Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm - Specialized 72 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 73 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 74 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus 75 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 76 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 77 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 78 Jessica Prinner (USA) USA National Team 79 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 80 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 81 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 82 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 83 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 84 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 85 Lieselot Delcoix (Bel) Belgium National Team 86 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Russia National Team 87 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 88 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 89 Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team 90 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 91 Jackie Crowell (USA) USA National Team 92 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia National Team 93 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 94 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team 95 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) People Trust - NWH 96 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC - Highroad Women 0:06:25 97 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 98 Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 99 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 0:07:30 100 Melanie Woering (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 101 Leah Guloien (Can) Canada National Team 102 Marthe Kjolden (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 103 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 104 Lana Verberne (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 105 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 106 Ymke Stegink (Ned) Restore Cycling 107 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 108 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 109 Ankie Ytsma (Ned) People Trust - NWH 110 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus 111 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust-NWH 112 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 113 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion 114 Ines Klok (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 115 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 116 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 117 Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 118 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 119 Julia Garnet (Can) Canada National Team 120 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 121 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 122 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 123 Charlotte Lenting (Ned) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 124 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 125 Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling 126 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling 127 Marion Meerkerk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 128 Kim Wouters (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 129 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 130 Janien Lubben (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD 131 Lisanne Al (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway 132 Eltina Van Wijk (Ned) Jan van Arckel 133 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 134 Linda Klein (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 135 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 136 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling 137 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 138 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 139 Laura Trott (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam 140 Astrid Schuitema (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 141 Cindy Van Der Meulen (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 142 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust 143 Bianca Koning (Ned) People Trust-NWH 144 Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top 145 Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG 0:11:00 DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top DNF Anne-Marie Morin (Can) Canada National Team DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada National Team DNF Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team DNF Alison Testroete (Can) Skil-Koga Cycling Team DNF Sarah Reynolds (GBr) MovingLadies Cyclingteam DNF Elise Karssies (Ned) Hepro Kozijnen-NWVG DNF Emma Crum (NZl) Team Specialized-DPD DNF Nadine Liebe (Ned) Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust DNF Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Cecile Van Der Bent (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Julie Wynants (Bel) Rabo Lady Force DNF Tara Gins (Bel) Rabo Lady Force DNF Margo Klomp (Ned) People Trust-NWH DNF Irene Stoel (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Sytske Visser (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Claartje Schouwenaar (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Simone Fens (Ned) Peddelaars-Het Stadion DNF Aimee Stroink (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway DNF Sylvia Mooijer (Ned) Water Land en Dijken-Norway

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 20 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 16 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 14 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 12 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 10 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 9 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 8 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 7 10 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara 6 11 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 5 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 13 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 3 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 15 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cyclingteam 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1