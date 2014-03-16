Ponzi pounces in Dwars door Drenthe
Lindeman, Eising round out podium
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|4:31:21
|2
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|5
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|7
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|8
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|9
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|10
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|14
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|15
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|18
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|20
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:59
|24
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:22
|25
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:01
|26
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|27
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|29
|Havaard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|30
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|33
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|35
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|0:04:58
|37
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|38
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:05:00
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|41
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|42
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|45
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|46
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|47
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:05:06
|48
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|49
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|52
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|54
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Piotr Garwonski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|DNF
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Simon Schram (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Rutger Schellevis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Rudy Vriend (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|DNF
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|DNF
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|DNF
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Magnus Borresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Marco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|DNF
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
|DNF
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
