Ponzi pounces in Dwars door Drenthe

Lindeman, Eising round out podium

Image 1 of 11

The Dwars door Drenthe podium: Bertjan Lindeman, Simone Ponzi and Tijmen Eising

The Dwars door Drenthe podium: Bertjan Lindeman, Simone Ponzi and Tijmen Eising
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 11

The final sprint in Drenthe

The final sprint in Drenthe
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 11

Simone Ponzi (Yellow Fluo) celebrates his win in the Dwars door Drenthe

Simone Ponzi (Yellow Fluo) celebrates his win in the Dwars door Drenthe
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 11

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) celebrates victory

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 11

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) takes out the sprint

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli) takes out the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 11

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 11

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)

Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 11

Team Novo Nordisk changing diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk changing diabetes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 11

Team Novo Nordisk at the startline

Team Novo Nordisk at the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 11

Team Novo Nordisk riders are all diabetic

Team Novo Nordisk riders are all diabetic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 11

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli)

Simone Ponzi (Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli4:31:21
2Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
3Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
5Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
7Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
8Berden De Vries (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
9Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
10Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
11Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
14Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
15Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Giant-Shimano Development Team
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
18Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
20Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:59
24Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:22
25Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:01
26Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:04:54
27Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
28Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
29Havaard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
30Joris De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
33Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
34Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
35Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH CT0:04:58
37Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
38Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura0:05:00
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
41Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
42Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
45Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
46Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
47Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:05:06
48Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
49Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
52Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
54Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFMatteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFClement Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne - Séché.environnement
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFRamon Domene (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPiotr Garwonski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJohn-Lee Augustyn (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN Qhubeka p.b. Samsung
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFSergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFAndrey Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
DNFKen Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
DNFDanny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro CT
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
DNFGianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFSebastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFYu Takenouchi (Jpn) Veranclassic-Doltcini
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFDex Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFIke Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFSimon Schram (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFStefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFGeert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFTom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFAdrie Lindeman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFBart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH CT
DNFRick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJames Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFRutger Schellevis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFPeter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFRudy Vriend (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFTimo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFRicardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFMaarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Giant-Shimano Development Team
DNFJan Brockhoff (Ger) Giant-Shimano Development Team
DNFKristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Giant-Shimano Development Team
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Giant-Shimano Development Team
DNFRobert Pölder (Swe) Giant-Shimano Development Team
DNFSven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFKristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFMagnus Borresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFFredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFTormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFAugust Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
DNFKevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFMarco Konig (Ger) Leopard Development Team
DNFMassimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFMatthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
DNFFlorian Salzinger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
DNFPit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFChristian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
DNFMads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water
DNFEmil Vinjebo (Den) CULT Energy Vital Water

