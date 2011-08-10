Image 1 of 19 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 19 Andre Greipel knows he has stage 2 won and begins to take his hands off the bars in celebration. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 19 The sprint is on with 100 metres remaining in stage 2 of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 19 Race leader Taylor Phinney follows the wheel of BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet through a turn. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 19 Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the overall lead at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 19 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rockets to victory along the left side of the road. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 19 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his second stage win at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 19 Germany's Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outkicked Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the stage win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 19 Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen congratulates stage winner Andre Greipel. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 19 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel on the podium. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 19 Jurgen Roelandts, left, celebrates with Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate and stage winner Andre Greipel. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 19 Andre Greipel makes his way to the podium after winning stage 2 at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 19 Taylor Phinney (BMC) makes his way to the podium after the finish of stage 2. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 19 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 2 at the Eneco Tour, the German's second straight victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Andre Greipel makes it two victories in a row at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 19 BMC and Sky set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 The stage 2 break included Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Sam Bewley (RadioShack), Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent) and Feng Han (Skil - Shimano). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 19 Race leader Taylor Phinney drops back to his team car. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 19 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 2 in Ardooie. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took his second consecutive stage win at the Eneco Tour on Tuesday, producing another late but successful charge to the line in Ardooie.

The 29-year-old German let his rivals lead-out the sprint and then kicked hard after the final left curve spread the sprinters across the road. He surged up the inside, passing Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win by a bike length.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) finished third, edging out Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Taylor Phinney (BMC) finished sixth and so kept the overall race lead. However, Boasson Hagen earned a four-second time bonus for his placing and is now just three seconds down on the prodigious American on the eve of the first stage in the Ardennes hills. David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds.

Phinney again generously thanked his BMC teammates for all their hard work during the stage and promised they would try to defend his slim race lead on Wednesday.

"It was a very nervous final two hours but I wanted to try and win today," Phinney said. "I felt good and this time didn't make the mistake of starting my sprint too early. Unfortunately I was only sixth.

"Edvald took some time and he's a threat because he's a good climber. Gilbert is the king of these kind of climbs and there are a lot of strong teams who want to try and take the jersey from us. But we'll take it as it comes and see what happens."

Greipel waved at his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates as he crossed the line, thankful for some excellent support in the final kilometres.

"Ardooie is a special for me," he said, reminding people that he also won here in 2010.

"It's a nice finish, wide and so everyone has a chance. I decided to wait until five kilometres to go before moving up in the peloton. The head wind was a key factor in the race and I wanted to wait to carefully use my strength. It was the right thing to do because I'm able to count on a super team. Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts led me out perfectly."

A day out in the Flandrian countryside

Following two stages in the Netherlands, the Eneco Tour headed south to Western Flanders in Belgium for the second road stage. The twisting route gave the riders a summer taste of the spring Classics, with several sections of cobbles and several short, steep and nasty climbs. The traffic furniture again kept the riders on edge, often splitting riders and shuffling the peloton as the stage looped through Ghent and Kortrijk on the way to Ardooie.

However, the stage followed a pretty much standard pattern, with an early breakaway going clear after half an hour of racing.

Sam Bewley (RadioShack), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Rob Goris (Willems Veranda's-Accent) opened a five-minute advantage but the BMC team kept the move in check, defending Taylor Phinney’s race lead. Team Sky also did a big share of the work, knowing that Edvald Boasson Hagen was in an excellent position to take the lead and eventually win overall.

Feng and Bewley were caught with 50km to go, as Australia’s Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) jumped across the gap. They were initially allowed to open a gap but the peloton again chased them down as the sprinters flexed their muscles ready for the sprint.

The peloton came back together with 23km to go and then the run in to Ardooie was fast and furious as different teams hit the front on a finishing circuit. Several left turns shuffled the pack and allowed the sprinters and their lead-outs to quickly move up to the front. Greipel was seen near the back of the peloton with just five kilometres to go but was soon at the head of affairs.

Boasson Hagen also moved up late thanks to some excellent work from his teammates. He was dragged to the front of the peloton and Geraint Thomas tried to set him up for the sprint as riders bumped shoulders and fought for position. However a tight left turn between the houses of Ardooie and then a chicane of left and right turns left the peloton lined out.

Like on Tuesday, Greipel was a little too far back but waited for the final turn and then pounced, using his superior speed to move past his rivals. It was Greipel's eighth win of the season after a difficult start to the year with Omega Pharma-Lotto but he now seems back to his consistently successful best.

Unfortunately for the powerful German rider nick-named 'the Gorilla', the Eneco Tour heads into the Ardennes hills on Wednesday. The 192.2km stage is from Heers to Andenne and the riders will have to climb six taxing climbs, including the Mur de Huy. The stage ends with six small climbs in the final 25km, meaning that the overall classification is set for a major shake-up as the real overall contenders emerge.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:07:21 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 16 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 17 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 27 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 31 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 54 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 61 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 63 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 64 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 68 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 71 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 73 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 76 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 77 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 83 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 84 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 88 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 93 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 95 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 97 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 98 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 99 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 104 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 110 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 111 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 113 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 114 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 116 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 120 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 121 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 124 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 125 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 128 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 131 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 137 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 139 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 144 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 145 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 147 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 149 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 151 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 152 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 153 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:00:30 154 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:37 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:55 157 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:09 158 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 159 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 160 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:12 161 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:31 162 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:16 163 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 164 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 165 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:10:55 DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek DNS Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 5 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 12 9 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10

Sprint 1 1 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 pts 2 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3

Sprint 2 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 3 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3

Sprint 3 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3

Young riders 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4:07:21 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 11 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 23 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 44 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:31 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:16 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Teams 1 Saxo Bank Sungard 12:22:03 2 Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 Lampre - ISD 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 HTC-Highroad 9 Katusha Team 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Sky Procycling 12 Pro Team Astana 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Team RadioShack 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Movistar Team 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Leopard Trek

General classification after stage 2 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:35:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 5 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 8 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:17 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 12 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 14 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:19 16 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 17 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:22 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 22 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 27 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 28 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:29 38 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 40 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 49 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 51 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 53 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 54 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 55 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 58 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 59 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 64 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 65 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:37 66 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 68 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 70 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 71 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:39 72 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 74 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 75 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 76 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 77 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 78 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:44 81 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 83 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:45 85 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 86 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 89 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 90 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 93 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:48 94 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 96 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 99 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 100 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 101 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 102 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 107 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 108 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:58 111 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:59 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 114 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:01 115 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 116 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 118 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 119 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 122 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:18 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:23 125 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:28 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 127 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 128 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 129 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 130 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:12 131 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 132 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:37 133 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 134 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:44 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:45 137 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 138 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:49 139 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:54 140 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 141 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:07 142 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:04:08 143 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:11 144 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:14 145 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 146 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:04:21 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:52 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:15 149 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:19 150 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:06:53 151 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:57 152 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:58 153 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:25 154 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:51 155 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:53 156 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:56 157 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:02 158 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:04 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:42 160 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 161 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:04 162 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 163 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:14:27 164 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:53 165 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:19:19

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 62 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 7 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 8 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 19 12 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 15 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 17 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 13 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 20 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 21 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 22 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 11 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 25 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 27 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 29 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3

Young riders classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:35:38 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 7 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:30 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:31 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 17 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:38 19 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:39 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:44 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:46 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 29 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:57 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 32 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 33 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:28 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 36 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 37 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:44 38 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 40 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:49 41 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 42 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:58 44 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:25 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:51 46 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:42 47 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:53