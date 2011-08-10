Back-to-back stage victories for Greipel
Phinney remains atop general classification
Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took his second consecutive stage win at the Eneco Tour on Tuesday, producing another late but successful charge to the line in Ardooie.
The 29-year-old German let his rivals lead-out the sprint and then kicked hard after the final left curve spread the sprinters across the road. He surged up the inside, passing Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win by a bike length.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) finished third, edging out Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
Taylor Phinney (BMC) finished sixth and so kept the overall race lead. However, Boasson Hagen earned a four-second time bonus for his placing and is now just three seconds down on the prodigious American on the eve of the first stage in the Ardennes hills. David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds.
Phinney again generously thanked his BMC teammates for all their hard work during the stage and promised they would try to defend his slim race lead on Wednesday.
"It was a very nervous final two hours but I wanted to try and win today," Phinney said. "I felt good and this time didn't make the mistake of starting my sprint too early. Unfortunately I was only sixth.
"Edvald took some time and he's a threat because he's a good climber. Gilbert is the king of these kind of climbs and there are a lot of strong teams who want to try and take the jersey from us. But we'll take it as it comes and see what happens."
Greipel waved at his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates as he crossed the line, thankful for some excellent support in the final kilometres.
"Ardooie is a special for me," he said, reminding people that he also won here in 2010.
"It's a nice finish, wide and so everyone has a chance. I decided to wait until five kilometres to go before moving up in the peloton. The head wind was a key factor in the race and I wanted to wait to carefully use my strength. It was the right thing to do because I'm able to count on a super team. Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts led me out perfectly."
A day out in the Flandrian countryside
Following two stages in the Netherlands, the Eneco Tour headed south to Western Flanders in Belgium for the second road stage. The twisting route gave the riders a summer taste of the spring Classics, with several sections of cobbles and several short, steep and nasty climbs. The traffic furniture again kept the riders on edge, often splitting riders and shuffling the peloton as the stage looped through Ghent and Kortrijk on the way to Ardooie.
However, the stage followed a pretty much standard pattern, with an early breakaway going clear after half an hour of racing.
Sam Bewley (RadioShack), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Rob Goris (Willems Veranda's-Accent) opened a five-minute advantage but the BMC team kept the move in check, defending Taylor Phinney’s race lead. Team Sky also did a big share of the work, knowing that Edvald Boasson Hagen was in an excellent position to take the lead and eventually win overall.
Feng and Bewley were caught with 50km to go, as Australia’s Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) jumped across the gap. They were initially allowed to open a gap but the peloton again chased them down as the sprinters flexed their muscles ready for the sprint.
The peloton came back together with 23km to go and then the run in to Ardooie was fast and furious as different teams hit the front on a finishing circuit. Several left turns shuffled the pack and allowed the sprinters and their lead-outs to quickly move up to the front. Greipel was seen near the back of the peloton with just five kilometres to go but was soon at the head of affairs.
Boasson Hagen also moved up late thanks to some excellent work from his teammates. He was dragged to the front of the peloton and Geraint Thomas tried to set him up for the sprint as riders bumped shoulders and fought for position. However a tight left turn between the houses of Ardooie and then a chicane of left and right turns left the peloton lined out.
Like on Tuesday, Greipel was a little too far back but waited for the final turn and then pounced, using his superior speed to move past his rivals. It was Greipel's eighth win of the season after a difficult start to the year with Omega Pharma-Lotto but he now seems back to his consistently successful best.
Unfortunately for the powerful German rider nick-named 'the Gorilla', the Eneco Tour heads into the Ardennes hills on Wednesday. The 192.2km stage is from Heers to Andenne and the riders will have to climb six taxing climbs, including the Mur de Huy. The stage ends with six small climbs in the final 25km, meaning that the overall classification is set for a major shake-up as the real overall contenders emerge.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:07:21
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|16
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|31
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|61
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|64
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|68
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|73
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|76
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|83
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|84
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|95
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|97
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|113
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|114
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|116
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|121
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|125
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|128
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|131
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|144
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|145
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|149
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|150
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|151
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|152
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|153
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:30
|154
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:37
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:55
|157
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:09
|158
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|159
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|160
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:12
|161
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|162
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:16
|163
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|164
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:55
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|5
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|12
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|1
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|pts
|2
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|3
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:07:21
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|44
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|45
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:16
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|12:22:03
|2
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Leopard Trek
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8:35:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|12
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|14
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:19
|16
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|27
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|28
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:26
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:29
|38
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|40
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|49
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|53
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|55
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|58
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|64
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|65
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:37
|66
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|68
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|70
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:39
|72
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|74
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|76
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|77
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:41
|78
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:44
|81
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|83
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|85
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|89
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|93
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:48
|94
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|96
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|99
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|100
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|101
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|102
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|107
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|108
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:58
|111
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:59
|112
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|114
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:01
|115
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|116
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|118
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|119
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|122
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:23
|125
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:28
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|127
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|128
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|129
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|130
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:12
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|132
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:37
|133
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|134
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:44
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:45
|137
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|138
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|139
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:54
|140
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|141
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:07
|142
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:08
|143
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:11
|144
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:14
|145
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|146
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:21
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:52
|148
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|149
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:19
|150
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:06:53
|151
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:57
|152
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:58
|153
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:25
|154
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|155
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:53
|156
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:56
|157
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:02
|158
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:04
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:42
|160
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|161
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:04
|162
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|163
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:14:27
|164
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:53
|165
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:19
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|62
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|8
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|19
|12
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|15
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|20
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|22
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|11
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|27
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|29
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8:35:38
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:30
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|17
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|19
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:44
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|29
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|32
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|33
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:28
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|36
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|37
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:44
|38
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|40
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|41
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|42
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:58
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:25
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|46
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:42
|47
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:53
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|25:47:37
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:24
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:58
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|20
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:08
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:18
