Back-to-back stage victories for Greipel

Phinney remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 19

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 19

Andre Greipel knows he has stage 2 won and begins to take his hands off the bars in celebration.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 19

The sprint is on with 100 metres remaining in stage 2 of the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 19

Race leader Taylor Phinney follows the wheel of BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet through a turn.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 19

Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the overall lead at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 19

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rockets to victory along the left side of the road.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 19

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his second stage win at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 19

Germany's Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outkicked Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the stage win.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 19

Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen congratulates stage winner Andre Greipel.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 19

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel on the podium.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 19

Jurgen Roelandts, left, celebrates with Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate and stage winner Andre Greipel.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 19

Andre Greipel makes his way to the podium after winning stage 2 at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 19

Taylor Phinney (BMC) makes his way to the podium after the finish of stage 2.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 19

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage 2 at the Eneco Tour, the German's second straight victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 19

Andre Greipel makes it two victories in a row at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 19

BMC and Sky set the pace in the peloton.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 19

The stage 2 break included Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Sam Bewley (RadioShack), Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent) and Feng Han (Skil - Shimano).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 19

Race leader Taylor Phinney drops back to his team car.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 19

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprinted Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) to win stage 2 in Ardooie.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took his second consecutive stage win at the Eneco Tour on Tuesday, producing another late but successful charge to the line in Ardooie.

The 29-year-old German let his rivals lead-out the sprint and then kicked hard after the final left curve spread the sprinters across the road. He surged up the inside, passing Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) to win by a bike length.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) finished third, edging out Jean-Pierre Drucker (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Taylor Phinney (BMC) finished sixth and so kept the overall race lead. However, Boasson Hagen earned a four-second time bonus for his placing and is now just three seconds down on the prodigious American on the eve of the first stage in the Ardennes hills. David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds.

Phinney again generously thanked his BMC teammates for all their hard work during the stage and promised they would try to defend his slim race lead on Wednesday.

"It was a very nervous final two hours but I wanted to try and win today," Phinney said. "I felt good and this time didn't make the mistake of starting my sprint too early. Unfortunately I was only sixth.

"Edvald took some time and he's a threat because he's a good climber. Gilbert is the king of these kind of climbs and there are a lot of strong teams who want to try and take the jersey from us. But we'll take it as it comes and see what happens."

Greipel waved at his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates as he crossed the line, thankful for some excellent support in the final kilometres.

"Ardooie is a special for me," he said, reminding people that he also won here in 2010.

"It's a nice finish, wide and so everyone has a chance. I decided to wait until five kilometres to go before moving up in the peloton. The head wind was a key factor in the race and I wanted to wait to carefully use my strength. It was the right thing to do because I'm able to count on a super team. Marcel Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts led me out perfectly."

A day out in the Flandrian countryside

Following two stages in the Netherlands, the Eneco Tour headed south to Western Flanders in Belgium for the second road stage. The twisting route gave the riders a summer taste of the spring Classics, with several sections of cobbles and several short, steep and nasty climbs. The traffic furniture again kept the riders on edge, often splitting riders and shuffling the peloton as the stage looped through Ghent and Kortrijk on the way to Ardooie.

However, the stage followed a pretty much standard pattern, with an early breakaway going clear after half an hour of racing.

Sam Bewley (RadioShack), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Rob Goris (Willems Veranda's-Accent) opened a five-minute advantage but the BMC team kept the move in check, defending Taylor Phinney’s race lead. Team Sky also did a big share of the work, knowing that Edvald Boasson Hagen was in an excellent position to take the lead and eventually win overall. 

Feng and Bewley were caught with 50km to go, as Australia’s Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) jumped across the gap. They were initially allowed to open a gap but the peloton again chased them down as the sprinters flexed their muscles ready for the sprint.

The peloton came back together with 23km to go and then the run in to Ardooie was fast and furious as different teams hit the front on a finishing circuit. Several left turns shuffled the pack and allowed the sprinters and their lead-outs to quickly move up to the front. Greipel was seen near the back of the peloton with just five kilometres to go but was soon at the head of affairs.

Boasson Hagen also moved up late thanks to some excellent work from his teammates. He was dragged to the front of the peloton and Geraint Thomas tried to set him up for the sprint as riders bumped shoulders and fought for position. However a tight left turn between the houses of Ardooie and then a chicane of left and right turns left the peloton lined out.

Like on Tuesday, Greipel was a little too far back but waited for the final turn and then pounced, using his superior speed to move past his rivals. It was Greipel's eighth win of the season after a difficult start to the year with Omega Pharma-Lotto but he now seems back to his consistently successful best.

Unfortunately for the powerful German rider nick-named 'the Gorilla', the Eneco Tour heads into the Ardennes hills on Wednesday. The 192.2km stage is from Heers to Andenne and the riders will have to climb six taxing climbs, including the Mur de Huy. The stage ends with six small climbs in the final 25km, meaning that the overall classification is set for a major shake-up as the real overall contenders emerge.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:07:21
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
16Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
17Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
23Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
27Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
31David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
44Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
54Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
63Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
64Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
68Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
71Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
73Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
76Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
77Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
82Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
83Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
84Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
88Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
95Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
97Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
99Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
104Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
110Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
113Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
114Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
115Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
116Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
120Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
121Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
122Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
124Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
125Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
128Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
131Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
137Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
138Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
139Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
144Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
145Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
147Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
149Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
151Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
152Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
153David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:00:30
154Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:37
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:55
157William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:09
158Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
160Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:12
161Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
162Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:16
163Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
164Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
165Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:10:55
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent19
5Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD12
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad10

Sprint 1
1Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent8pts
2Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano5
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Sprint 2
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
3Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano3

Sprint 3
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3

Young riders
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:07:21
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
11Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
20Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
23Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
44Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
45Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:16
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Teams
1Saxo Bank Sungard12:22:03
2Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Lampre - ISD
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Skil - Shimano
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8HTC-Highroad
9Katusha Team
10Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Sky Procycling
12Pro Team Astana
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Team RadioShack
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Movistar Team
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20BMC Racing Team
21Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Leopard Trek

General classification after stage 2
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8:35:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
5André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
12Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
14Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:19
16Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
17Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:22
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
22Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
27Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
28Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
38Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
40Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
48Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
49Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
51Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
53Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
54Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
56Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
58Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
59Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
62Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
64Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
65David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
66Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
67Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
68Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
70Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
71Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:39
72Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
74Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
75Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
76Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
77Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
78Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
81Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
83Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
85Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
89David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
92Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
93Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:48
94Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
96Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
99Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
100Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
101Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
102Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:54
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
107Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
108Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:58
111Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:59
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
114Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:01
115James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
116Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
119Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:06
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
122Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:18
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:23
125Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
127Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
128Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
129Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
130Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:12
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
132Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:37
133Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
134Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:44
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:45
137Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
138Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:49
139Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:54
140Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
141Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:04:07
142Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:04:08
143Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:11
144Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:14
145Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
146David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:04:21
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:52
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:15
149Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:19
150Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:06:53
151Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:57
152Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:58
153Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:25
154Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:51
155Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:53
156Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:56
157Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:02
158Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:04
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:42
160Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
161Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:04
162Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:31
163William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:14:27
164Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:53
165Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:19:19

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling62pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team58
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo47
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano30
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team25
7David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
8Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad19
12Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent19
13Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
15Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
17Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent13
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack13
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
20Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
21Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
22Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano11
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
25Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
26Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek10
27Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
29Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3

Young riders classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8:35:38
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
7Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:30
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:31
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
17Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:38
19Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:39
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:44
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:46
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:57
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
32Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
33Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
36Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
37Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:44
38Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
40Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:49
41Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
42Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:58
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:25
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:51
46Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:42
47Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:53

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team25:47:37
2Sky Procycling0:00:01
3HTC-Highroad0:00:12
4Team RadioShack
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
6Leopard Trek0:00:18
7Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:24
8BMC Racing Team0:00:26
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
11Movistar Team0:00:41
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
14Lampre - ISD0:00:49
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Skil - Shimano0:00:53
17Katusha Team0:00:55
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:58
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
20Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:08
21Pro Team Astana0:01:15
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:18

