Trending

Greipel wins in crash-marred finale

Phinney remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 51

Race director Rob Discart

Race director Rob Discart
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 51

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 51

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jelle Vanendert and Philppe Gilbert make their way back to the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jelle Vanendert and Philppe Gilbert make their way back to the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 51

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 51

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 51

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 51

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in stage 1 of the Eneco Tour.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in stage 1 of the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) signs on for stage 1.

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) signs on for stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 51

Jasmine Van Grieken, podium hostess.

Jasmine Van Grieken, podium hostess.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 51

Rabobank works for sprinter Theo Bos in the finale of stage 1.

Rabobank works for sprinter Theo Bos in the finale of stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 51

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) attacked the break and made a solo bid for victory.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) attacked the break and made a solo bid for victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 51

Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 51

Eneco Tour leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Eneco Tour leader Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 51

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 51

Fans of Japanese champion Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) cheer during stage 1.

Fans of Japanese champion Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) cheer during stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 51

The Eneco Tour peloton gets stretched out on stage 1.

The Eneco Tour peloton gets stretched out on stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 51

Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

Jürgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 51

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was a part of the day's early break.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was a part of the day's early break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 51

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 51

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 51

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 51

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action during stage 1 of the Eneco Tour.

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action during stage 1 of the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 51

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets some assistance from the team car.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets some assistance from the team car.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 51

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes a pull in the break.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes a pull in the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 51

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rocketed along the right side of the road to take the victory in stage 1.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rocketed along the right side of the road to take the victory in stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 51

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 51

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 1 at the Eneco Tour.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 1 at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 51

Stage 1 victor Andre Greipel on the podium.

Stage 1 victor Andre Greipel on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 51

Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues his reign in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues his reign in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 51

Philippe Gilbert congratulates teammate Andre Greipel after his sprint victory.

Philippe Gilbert congratulates teammate Andre Greipel after his sprint victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 51

Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates Philippe Gilbert and Andre Greipel celebrate after stage 1.

Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates Philippe Gilbert and Andre Greipel celebrate after stage 1.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 51

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert and stage 1 winner Andre Greipel are all smiles in Sint Willebrord.

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert and stage 1 winner Andre Greipel are all smiles in Sint Willebrord.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 51

Mr. Phinney, your jersey awaits...

Mr. Phinney, your jersey awaits...
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 51

Taylor Phinney (BMC) adjusts his leader's jersey.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) adjusts his leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 51

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 51

Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey after stage 1.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey after stage 1.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 51

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) attacked the break on the finishing circuit.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) attacked the break on the finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 51

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 51

BMC kept race leader Taylor Phinney well-protected in the finale.

BMC kept race leader Taylor Phinney well-protected in the finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 51

Japanese champion Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)

Japanese champion Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 51

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Eneco Tour.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Stage 1 winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) with directeur sportif Fabio Baldato.

Race leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) with directeur sportif Fabio Baldato.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Taylor Phinney heads to the sign-in stage resplendent in the Eneco Tour leader' s jersey.

Taylor Phinney heads to the sign-in stage resplendent in the Eneco Tour leader' s jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) on the front of the break.

Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the break of the day.

Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the break of the day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

Garmin-Cervelo and BMC mass at the front of the peloton.

Garmin-Cervelo and BMC mass at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

After being boxed in Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) found a gap along the right edge of the road and unleashed his sprint.

After being boxed in Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) found a gap along the right edge of the road and unleashed his sprint.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

It was tight, but Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) edges Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win.

It was tight, but Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) edges Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) for the stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

A select group of riders who avoided the crash late in stage 1 sprint for the finish line.

A select group of riders who avoided the crash late in stage 1 sprint for the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) avoided a high-speed crash and a split in the peloton to win stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in Sint Willebrord on Tuesday.

Riders went down like skittles in sight of the red kite but the German and a select group of other sprinters were ahead of the carnage and fought out the sprint.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) led it out, trying to win and defend his race lead. But he faded in the strong headwind. He was passed by fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), who in turn was passed by Greipel and Russia’s Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), who took second behind Greipel. Theo Bos (Rabobank) was stuck behind Greipel’s wheel and finished fourth.

Phinney finished seventh and so kept his seven-second overall race lead ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky). David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds, completing an all English speaking top three. The main peloton finished 20 seconds behind the sprinters but was given the same time as the leaders because the crash occurred inside the last three kilometres. 

Strong winds, narrow roads and traffic furniture sparked several other earlier crashes and made for a nervous day in the saddle. Greipel was just glad to have made it to the front for his late dash to the line.

“It was pretty narrow so the team did a great job to keep me at the front,” he said. “I couldn’t find a gap at first and was only about 10th with 100 metres to go, but then I finally found a bit of space and I could do my sprint.”

“We were surprised by Rabobank but Philippe Gilbert and other guys did a good job to get me back to the front I didn’t see the late crash, I was at the front. I just saw some riders go down and I hope they’re ok. As we expected there was a crosswind but no team really made an big effort. Maybe it will happen tomorrow. It was pretty tough out there in the wind. it felt like the spring or autumn, not like the summer.”

Taylor Phinney climbed on the podium and pulled on the white overall leader’s jersey for the second day. He revealed he was trying to win the stage to pay back his hard working BMC teammates.

“My teammates did a such a great job all day today that I felt that I should test my legs and go for it,” he said.

"I fought for Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that if he won he’d take the jersey. I went a bit far out and it was a block headwind so it was hard. But I’m just happy to be up there and happy to miss the crash. Today was a really stressful day. Just being at the front was good. If we can do that tomorrow and then carry it into the hillier stages, I think I’ll like it better, there will be a natural selection. I’m taking things day by day, kilometre by kilometre and I’m just happy to be up there.”

A hard day in the saddle

The strong winds near the Dutch coast made for a hard day in the saddle. 

The 192km stage was always expected to end in a sprint but six riders still went on the attack and got a gap after 30km of the stage.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) opened a seven-minute gap and De Gendt confirmed his aggressive tendencies by picking up the first two intermediate sprints. However a frequent, strong headwind often slowed the escapees and the gap gradually came down.

BMC did its share to defend Taylor Phinney's race leadership but Garmin-Cervelo and Team Sky also sent Johan Van Summeren and Michael Barry on the front to ride for their sprinters. The only moment the break perhaps had any chance of staying away was when Phinney punctured with 20km to go. He stopped and calmly got a rear wheel change before blasting his way back to the peloton. A teammate, and possible future teammate Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), then helped get back to the front by taking a bike path next to the road before jumping back in the race with cheeky smiles. With Phinney back, the peloton accelerated again and the break was soon back to within a minute.

The six had become four in the finale and then Fouchard tried a solo move on the 15km finishing circuit. However that only split the breakaway and everyone was soon swept up or sat up.

With a strong wind blowing and the road covering a circuit in the lanes of the Netherlands, echelons and splits in the peloton were always a danger. Rabobank are the natural masters when it comes to attacking in the wind and suddenly six riders appeared on the front of the peloton, which was drawn out in a long line.

Fortunately the road changed direction again but the tension was palpable as the rider twitched and switched nervously to fight for wheels.

The headwind stopped any one team leading out the sprint and then the crash caused further confusion. A Liquigas-Cannondale rider seemed to touch wheels and others crashed too or were scattered across the road.

A group of 20 or so riders were not delayed by the spill and surged towards the line. Phinney hit out early as Boasson Hagen again lost out in the fight for the right wheel. However the best tactic was to leave it late and Greipel found a way through on the left of the road and accelerated up the barriers to win.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:21:20
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
25Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
38Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
39Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
40Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
41Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
42Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
43Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
44Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
45Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
54Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
57Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
76Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
77Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
78Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
87Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
88Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
94Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
95Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
100Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
104Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
105Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
108Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
112Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
114Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
115Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
116Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
119Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
120Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
123Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
125Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
129Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:39
130Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
132Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:03
133Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
134David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:09
135Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
137Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
141Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
144Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
148Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
149Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:00
151Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
153Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:05
154Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:00
155Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:48
156Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:12
157Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
158Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
159Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
160Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:17
162Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
163Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:21
164Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
166Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
167Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:12:32
169Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:00
DNFRubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSCameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team25
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
5Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano17
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD10

Sprint 1
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano3

Sprint 2
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3

Sprint 3
1Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

Young riders
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:21:20
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
14Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
16Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
23Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
31Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
32Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
36Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:09
37Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
38Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:00
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:12
47Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:21
48Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
49Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:00

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Lotto13:04:00
2Sky Procycling
3Lampre - ISD
4Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Quickstep Cycling Team
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Team RadioShack
9HTC-Highroad
10Katusha Team
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Skil - Shimano
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Saxo Bank Sungard
16Pro Team Astana
17BMC Racing Team
18Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Movistar Team
21Leopard Trek
22Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 1
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4:28:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
10Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:19
13Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
15Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
16André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:22
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:23
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
26Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
27Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
28Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
29Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
39Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
44Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
49Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
50Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
52Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
55Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
57Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
59Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
60Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
61Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
64Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
67David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
68Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
69Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
71Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
73Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:39
75Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
76Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
78Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
79Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
81Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
82Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
85Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
87Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
88Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
90Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
92Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
93Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:46
94Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
96Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
97David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
101Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:48
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
104Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
109Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
111Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:54
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
116Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
117Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:58
120Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:59
121Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
122Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:01
123James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
124Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
125Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
126Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
127Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:06
128Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
130Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
131Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:18
132Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
133Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
134Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
135Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:12
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
137Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:37
138Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
139Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:44
140Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:45
141Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
142Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
143Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:47
144Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:49
145Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:51
146David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
147Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:54
148Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
149Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:04:07
150Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:04:08
151Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:11
152Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:14
153Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:15
154Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
155Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:15
156Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:19
157Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:51
158Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:53
159Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:55
160Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:56
161Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:02
162Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:04
163Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:08:27
164Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:42
165Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
166Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:31
167Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:37
168Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:45
169William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:13:18

Points classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team43pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling40
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team25
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad19
9Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano17
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
13Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack13
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
15Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
18Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek10
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD10
20Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
24Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano3

Young riders classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4:28:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
5Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
7Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
8Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:30
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:31
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
17Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:37
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:38
19Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:39
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:44
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:46
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:57
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
36Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
37Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:44
41Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
42Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:47
43Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:49
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:54
45Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
46Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:20
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:07:51
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:42
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:37

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team13:25:34
2Sky Procycling0:00:01
3HTC-Highroad0:00:12
4Team RadioShack
5Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
6Leopard Trek0:00:18
7Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:24
8BMC Racing Team0:00:26
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
11Movistar Team0:00:41
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
14Lampre - ISD0:00:49
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Skil - Shimano0:00:53
17Katusha Team0:00:55
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:58
19Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
20Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:08
21Pro Team Astana0:01:15
22Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:18

Latest on Cyclingnews