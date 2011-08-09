Greipel wins in crash-marred finale
Phinney remains in leader's jersey
Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) avoided a high-speed crash and a split in the peloton to win stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in Sint Willebrord on Tuesday.
Riders went down like skittles in sight of the red kite but the German and a select group of other sprinters were ahead of the carnage and fought out the sprint.
Taylor Phinney (BMC) led it out, trying to win and defend his race lead. But he faded in the strong headwind. He was passed by fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), who in turn was passed by Greipel and Russia’s Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), who took second behind Greipel. Theo Bos (Rabobank) was stuck behind Greipel’s wheel and finished fourth.
Phinney finished seventh and so kept his seven-second overall race lead ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky). David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds, completing an all English speaking top three. The main peloton finished 20 seconds behind the sprinters but was given the same time as the leaders because the crash occurred inside the last three kilometres.
Strong winds, narrow roads and traffic furniture sparked several other earlier crashes and made for a nervous day in the saddle. Greipel was just glad to have made it to the front for his late dash to the line.
“It was pretty narrow so the team did a great job to keep me at the front,” he said. “I couldn’t find a gap at first and was only about 10th with 100 metres to go, but then I finally found a bit of space and I could do my sprint.”
“We were surprised by Rabobank but Philippe Gilbert and other guys did a good job to get me back to the front I didn’t see the late crash, I was at the front. I just saw some riders go down and I hope they’re ok. As we expected there was a crosswind but no team really made an big effort. Maybe it will happen tomorrow. It was pretty tough out there in the wind. it felt like the spring or autumn, not like the summer.”
Taylor Phinney climbed on the podium and pulled on the white overall leader’s jersey for the second day. He revealed he was trying to win the stage to pay back his hard working BMC teammates.
“My teammates did a such a great job all day today that I felt that I should test my legs and go for it,” he said.
"I fought for Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that if he won he’d take the jersey. I went a bit far out and it was a block headwind so it was hard. But I’m just happy to be up there and happy to miss the crash. Today was a really stressful day. Just being at the front was good. If we can do that tomorrow and then carry it into the hillier stages, I think I’ll like it better, there will be a natural selection. I’m taking things day by day, kilometre by kilometre and I’m just happy to be up there.”
A hard day in the saddle
The strong winds near the Dutch coast made for a hard day in the saddle.
The 192km stage was always expected to end in a sprint but six riders still went on the attack and got a gap after 30km of the stage.
Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) opened a seven-minute gap and De Gendt confirmed his aggressive tendencies by picking up the first two intermediate sprints. However a frequent, strong headwind often slowed the escapees and the gap gradually came down.
BMC did its share to defend Taylor Phinney's race leadership but Garmin-Cervelo and Team Sky also sent Johan Van Summeren and Michael Barry on the front to ride for their sprinters. The only moment the break perhaps had any chance of staying away was when Phinney punctured with 20km to go. He stopped and calmly got a rear wheel change before blasting his way back to the peloton. A teammate, and possible future teammate Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), then helped get back to the front by taking a bike path next to the road before jumping back in the race with cheeky smiles. With Phinney back, the peloton accelerated again and the break was soon back to within a minute.
The six had become four in the finale and then Fouchard tried a solo move on the 15km finishing circuit. However that only split the breakaway and everyone was soon swept up or sat up.
With a strong wind blowing and the road covering a circuit in the lanes of the Netherlands, echelons and splits in the peloton were always a danger. Rabobank are the natural masters when it comes to attacking in the wind and suddenly six riders appeared on the front of the peloton, which was drawn out in a long line.
Fortunately the road changed direction again but the tension was palpable as the rider twitched and switched nervously to fight for wheels.
The headwind stopped any one team leading out the sprint and then the crash caused further confusion. A Liquigas-Cannondale rider seemed to touch wheels and others crashed too or were scattered across the road.
A group of 20 or so riders were not delayed by the spill and surged towards the line. Phinney hit out early as Boasson Hagen again lost out in the fight for the right wheel. However the best tactic was to leave it late and Greipel found a way through on the left of the road and accelerated up the barriers to win.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:21:20
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|25
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|26
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|38
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|39
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|45
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|54
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|57
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|76
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|77
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|87
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|100
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|105
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|108
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|115
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|116
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|120
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|123
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|128
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|129
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:39
|130
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|132
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:03
|133
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|134
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:09
|135
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|148
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:00
|151
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|153
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:05
|154
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:00
|155
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|156
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|157
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|158
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|160
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|161
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|162
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|163
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:21
|164
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|166
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:12:32
|169
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:00
|DNF
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|10
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|3
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|1
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:21:20
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|14
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|26
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|36
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|37
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:00
|46
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|47
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:21
|48
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|49
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:00
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:04:00
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Team RadioShack
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Leopard Trek
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:28:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|13
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:23
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|27
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|28
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:26
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:29
|39
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|44
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|50
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|55
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|57
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|60
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|67
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:37
|68
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|71
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|73
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:39
|75
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|79
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|81
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:41
|82
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|85
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|87
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:44
|88
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|90
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|92
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|93
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:46
|94
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|97
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|101
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:48
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|104
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|109
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|111
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|116
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|117
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:58
|120
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:59
|121
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|122
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:01
|123
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|124
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|125
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|126
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|127
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|128
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|130
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|131
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|132
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:28
|133
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|134
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|135
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:12
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|137
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:37
|138
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|139
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:44
|140
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:45
|141
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|142
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|143
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:47
|144
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|145
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:51
|146
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:54
|148
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|149
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:07
|150
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:08
|151
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:11
|152
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:14
|153
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:15
|154
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|155
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|156
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:19
|157
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|158
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:53
|159
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:55
|160
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:56
|161
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:02
|162
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:04
|163
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:27
|164
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:42
|165
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|166
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:31
|167
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|168
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:45
|169
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:13:18
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|40
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|19
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|15
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|18
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|10
|20
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|24
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:28:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|8
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:30
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|17
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|19
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:44
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:46
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|36
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|37
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:28
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:44
|41
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|42
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:47
|43
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:49
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:54
|45
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|46
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:20
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:42
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:25:34
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12
|4
|Team RadioShack
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:18
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:24
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|17
|Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:58
|19
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|20
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:08
|21
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:15
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:18
