Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) avoided a high-speed crash and a split in the peloton to win stage 1 of the Eneco Tour in Sint Willebrord on Tuesday.

Riders went down like skittles in sight of the red kite but the German and a select group of other sprinters were ahead of the carnage and fought out the sprint.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) led it out, trying to win and defend his race lead. But he faded in the strong headwind. He was passed by fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo), who in turn was passed by Greipel and Russia’s Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), who took second behind Greipel. Theo Bos (Rabobank) was stuck behind Greipel’s wheel and finished fourth.

Phinney finished seventh and so kept his seven-second overall race lead ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky). David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is third at eight seconds, completing an all English speaking top three. The main peloton finished 20 seconds behind the sprinters but was given the same time as the leaders because the crash occurred inside the last three kilometres.

Strong winds, narrow roads and traffic furniture sparked several other earlier crashes and made for a nervous day in the saddle. Greipel was just glad to have made it to the front for his late dash to the line.

“It was pretty narrow so the team did a great job to keep me at the front,” he said. “I couldn’t find a gap at first and was only about 10th with 100 metres to go, but then I finally found a bit of space and I could do my sprint.”

“We were surprised by Rabobank but Philippe Gilbert and other guys did a good job to get me back to the front I didn’t see the late crash, I was at the front. I just saw some riders go down and I hope they’re ok. As we expected there was a crosswind but no team really made an big effort. Maybe it will happen tomorrow. It was pretty tough out there in the wind. it felt like the spring or autumn, not like the summer.”

Taylor Phinney climbed on the podium and pulled on the white overall leader’s jersey for the second day. He revealed he was trying to win the stage to pay back his hard working BMC teammates.

“My teammates did a such a great job all day today that I felt that I should test my legs and go for it,” he said.

"I fought for Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that if he won he’d take the jersey. I went a bit far out and it was a block headwind so it was hard. But I’m just happy to be up there and happy to miss the crash. Today was a really stressful day. Just being at the front was good. If we can do that tomorrow and then carry it into the hillier stages, I think I’ll like it better, there will be a natural selection. I’m taking things day by day, kilometre by kilometre and I’m just happy to be up there.”

A hard day in the saddle

The strong winds near the Dutch coast made for a hard day in the saddle.

The 192km stage was always expected to end in a sprint but six riders still went on the attack and got a gap after 30km of the stage.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) opened a seven-minute gap and De Gendt confirmed his aggressive tendencies by picking up the first two intermediate sprints. However a frequent, strong headwind often slowed the escapees and the gap gradually came down.

BMC did its share to defend Taylor Phinney's race leadership but Garmin-Cervelo and Team Sky also sent Johan Van Summeren and Michael Barry on the front to ride for their sprinters. The only moment the break perhaps had any chance of staying away was when Phinney punctured with 20km to go. He stopped and calmly got a rear wheel change before blasting his way back to the peloton. A teammate, and possible future teammate Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), then helped get back to the front by taking a bike path next to the road before jumping back in the race with cheeky smiles. With Phinney back, the peloton accelerated again and the break was soon back to within a minute.

The six had become four in the finale and then Fouchard tried a solo move on the 15km finishing circuit. However that only split the breakaway and everyone was soon swept up or sat up.

With a strong wind blowing and the road covering a circuit in the lanes of the Netherlands, echelons and splits in the peloton were always a danger. Rabobank are the natural masters when it comes to attacking in the wind and suddenly six riders appeared on the front of the peloton, which was drawn out in a long line.

Fortunately the road changed direction again but the tension was palpable as the rider twitched and switched nervously to fight for wheels.

The headwind stopped any one team leading out the sprint and then the crash caused further confusion. A Liquigas-Cannondale rider seemed to touch wheels and others crashed too or were scattered across the road.

A group of 20 or so riders were not delayed by the spill and surged towards the line. Phinney hit out early as Boasson Hagen again lost out in the fight for the right wheel. However the best tactic was to leave it late and Greipel found a way through on the left of the road and accelerated up the barriers to win.





Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:21:20 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 25 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 26 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 38 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 39 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 40 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 42 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 43 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 45 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 54 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 57 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 62 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 68 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 75 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 76 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 79 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 87 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 88 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 90 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 95 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 99 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 100 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 104 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 105 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 108 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 114 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 115 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 116 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 119 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 120 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 123 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 125 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 129 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:39 130 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 132 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:03 133 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 134 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:09 135 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 137 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 143 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 148 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 149 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:00 151 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 153 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:05 154 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:00 155 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:48 156 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:12 157 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 158 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 159 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 160 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:17 162 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 163 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:21 164 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 166 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 167 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:12:32 169 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:00 DNF Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 5 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 15 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 10

Sprint 1 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3

Sprint 2 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3

Sprint 3 1 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3

Young riders 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:21:20 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 14 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 16 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 36 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:09 37 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 44 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:00 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:12 47 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:21 48 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 49 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:00

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:04:00 2 Sky Procycling 3 Lampre - ISD 4 Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Team RadioShack 9 HTC-Highroad 10 Katusha Team 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Skil - Shimano 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 16 Pro Team Astana 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Movistar Team 21 Leopard Trek 22 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 1 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:28:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 10 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 13 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 15 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 16 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:22 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:23 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 27 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 28 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 29 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 38 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:29 39 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 44 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 50 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 52 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 55 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 57 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 59 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 60 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 61 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 67 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:37 68 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 71 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 73 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 74 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:39 75 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 78 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 79 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 81 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 82 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:42 85 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 87 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:44 88 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 90 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 91 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:45 92 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 93 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:46 94 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 96 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 97 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 101 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:48 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 104 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 108 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 109 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 110 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 111 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 116 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 117 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:58 120 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:59 121 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 122 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:01 123 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 124 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 125 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 126 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 127 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 128 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 130 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 131 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:18 132 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:28 133 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 134 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 135 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:12 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 137 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:37 138 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 139 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:44 140 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:45 141 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 142 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 143 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:47 144 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:49 145 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:51 146 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 147 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:54 148 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 149 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:07 150 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:04:08 151 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:11 152 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:14 153 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:15 154 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 155 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:15 156 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:19 157 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:51 158 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:53 159 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:55 160 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:56 161 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:02 162 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:04 163 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:08:27 164 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:42 165 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 166 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:31 167 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37 168 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:45 169 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:13:18

Points classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 40 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 5 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 19 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 12 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 13 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 13 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 15 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 18 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 10 20 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 23 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 24 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 3

Young riders classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:28:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 5 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 7 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 8 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:30 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:31 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 17 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:37 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:38 19 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:39 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:44 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:46 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 33 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:57 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 36 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 37 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:28 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 40 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:44 41 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 42 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:47 43 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:49 44 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:54 45 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 46 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:20 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:07:51 48 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:42 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37