Greipel wins again in Heers

Teammate Tony Martin retains overall lead before final TT

Image 1 of 15

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) bests Jurgen Roelandts to win in Heers.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) bests Jurgen Roelandts to win in Heers.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 15

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won the bunch sprint.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won the bunch sprint.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 15

Lagutin and Aerts held a large lead, but were caught near the end of the stage.

Lagutin and Aerts held a large lead, but were caught near the end of the stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 15

Johan Vansummeren crashed out of the tour.

Johan Vansummeren crashed out of the tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 15

Race leader Tony Martin held onto his advantage by finishing 8th.

Race leader Tony Martin held onto his advantage by finishing 8th.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 15

Vansummeren in pain after crashing on his hand.

Vansummeren in pain after crashing on his hand.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 15

André Greipel on the podium in Heers

André Greipel on the podium in Heers
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 15

Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) on the attack

Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) on the attack
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 15

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) was the last man to attack.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) was the last man to attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 15

Stijn Devolder, Romain Sicard, Tiago Machado and Mario Aerts made up the late-race breakaway.

Stijn Devolder, Romain Sicard, Tiago Machado and Mario Aerts made up the late-race breakaway.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 15

The breakaway can see the peloton coming.

The breakaway can see the peloton coming.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 15

André Greipel hoists his bouquet high in Heers.

André Greipel hoists his bouquet high in Heers.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 15

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil)

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 15

André Greipel wins stage six of the Eneco Tour

André Greipel wins stage six of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 15

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) celebrates another win in the Eneco Tour

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) celebrates another win in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

HTC-Columbia continued to dominate the Eneco Tour during the toughest stage in the Ardennes hills, with André Greipel winning the stage and Tony Martin holding onto the race leadership before the final time trial stage on Tuesday.

Greipel had worked hard during the stage to help Martin, even going back to the team car for bottles, but still had the speed to beat Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the sprint.

"It wasn't an easy day, but I won," Greipel said with a proud smile.

"On the last climb I was really struggling and went over the top in last place. However I managed to get back on and with 800 metres to go I decided to give it a go. It worked and that makes it a special victory. It's my 18th win of the season and boost my confidence for the world championships. My form is good and I hope to hold until October."

Tony Martin finished tenth on the stage and thanks to second place in the final intermediate sprint, he pulled back one second on main rival Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) before the 16.9km time trial around Genk.

Overall victory would be a perfect swan song for the veteran Dutchman before he retires at the end of the season, but Martin has proved he is a world class time trialist and will surely win his first ever ProTour stage race.

Attacks on the Mur

With the 205.6km stage dotted with steep climbs in the Ardennes, the stage was the last chance for Tony Martin's rivals to cause him problems before the time trial stage. Several tried, especially Riche Porte (Saxo Bank), but HTC-Columbia carefully marshaled the peloton with all the team doing long spells on the front the peloton.

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) formed the early break of the day and stayed out front over the Mur de Huy at the 157km point, but attacks by Linus Gerdemann (Milram) and Porte over the top of the Mur de Huy, and then by Tiago Machado (RadioShack) reduced the gap rapidly and split the peloton.

The Mur d'Amay was the last 'wall' of the stage and caused further problems but a select front group stayed together and finally swept up the early break, leaving a group of around 30 riders at the end of affairs.

A section of cobblestones in the final 10km of the stage added further spice to the day, with Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) going on the attack. Lars Boom (Rabobank) joined the Belgian up front but he was an overall threat and was not allowed to get away, especially with both Team Sky and Liquigas-Doimo hoping to win the stage.

Team Sky chased a final attack in the last kilometre and again rode to set up Boasson Hagen in the sprint. They got it right but he hit the front too early and acted as a perfect lead out man for Greipel, who came around him and surged past him with the line in sight.

It was a relatively easy sprint for Greipel to win but he had worked hard throughout the stage to still be up and take his chance.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia5:12:25
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
10Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
15Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
18Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
25Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
30Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
33Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
34Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
42Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
44Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
53Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
59Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
60Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
62Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
63Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:10
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
67David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:42
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:05:53
70Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:09
72Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
74Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:09:03
75Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
76Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
77Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
79Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
80Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
83Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
84Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
89Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
90Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
92Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
96Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
97Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
98Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
99Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:15:55
100Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:44
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
104David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
105Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
107Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
109Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
110Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
113Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
115Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
116Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
117Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
118Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
120Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
122Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
123Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFValeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
DNFMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
DNFFrank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFJason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
DNFAlexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNSAllan Davis (Aus) Astana
DNSValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
DNSYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
DNSMickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
DNSEnrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha8pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ5
3Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank8pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia5
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia30pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo19
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
8Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha11
10Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5:12:25
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
17Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
25Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
28David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:42
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:03
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
32Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
39Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
40Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:44
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
45Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
46Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
47Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
49Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
51Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
53Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
55Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Doimo15:37:15
2Team Katusha
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Team Saxo Bank
5Team HTC - Columbia
6Skil - Shimano
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Sky Professional Cycling Team
9Team Radioshack
10Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Rabobank
13Française Des Jeux
14Caisse d'Epargne
15Quick Step0:05:53
16Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:09
17Team Milram0:09:03
18Garmin - Transitions
19AG2R La Mondiale0:10:36
20Footon-Servetto0:10:53
21Astana0:29:47

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia28:30:33
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:11
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
4Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:28
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:31
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:37
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
8Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:41
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:45
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:49
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:51
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:52
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
15Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:01:55
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:56
18Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:02
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:09
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:11
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:28
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:32
25Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:33
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:15
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:25
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:39
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:49
30Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:01
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:34
32Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:05:32
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:21
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:08:08
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:50
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:56
37Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:12:58
38Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:49
39Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:13:56
40Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:57
42André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:49
43David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:16:10
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
45Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:20
46Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:31
47Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:16:40
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
49Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
50Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:00
51Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:07
52Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:18:08
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:10
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:15
55Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:46
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:19:31
57Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:31
58Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:21:42
59Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:46
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:21:51
61Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:28
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:51
63Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:23:15
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:45
65Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:08
66Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:20
67Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:23
68Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:51
69Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:26:56
70Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:27:33
71Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:46
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:04
73Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:11
74Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:26
75Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:10
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:29:47
77Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:22
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:31:47
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:28
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:58
81Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:33:34
82Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:34:35
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:45
84Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:57
85Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:04
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
87Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:30
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:55
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:39:43
90Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:39:52
91Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:41:15
92Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:41:52
93Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:41:57
94Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:43:11
95Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:43:13
96Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:43:33
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:55
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:58
99Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:45:30
100Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:33
101Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:45:56
102Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:01
103Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:49:32
104Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:42
105Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:07
106Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:51:10
107Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:40
108Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
109Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:51:56
110Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:53:36
111Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:48
112Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:56:41
113Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:39
114Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:58:06
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:59:58
116Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:24
117Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:00:39
118Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank1:01:21
119Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:02:22
120Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:02:34
121David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:08:53
122Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:09:04
123Scott Davis (Aus) Astana1:11:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team88pts
2Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha80
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia79
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto74
5Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank72
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia50
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator46
8Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank38
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions35
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo31
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team30
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30
16Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack26
17Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram23
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha21
20Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini21
21Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank19
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank18
23Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17
24Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha16
25Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
28Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
29Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
32Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha11
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha11
34Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
35Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
36Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
37Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
38Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank8
39Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ5
40Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3
42Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia28:30:33
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:31
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:37
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
6Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:41
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:45
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:49
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:52
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:56
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:28
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:32
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:33
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:15
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:25
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:39
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:49
18Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:34
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:56
20David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:16:10
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
22Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:20
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:07
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:18:08
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:10
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:31
27Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:08
28Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:23
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:04
30Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:11
31Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:26
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:31:47
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:28
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:58
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:45
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:57
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:30
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:55
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:41:52
40Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:43:33
41Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:55
42Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:58
43Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:45:30
44Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:33
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:49:32
46Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:42
47Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:07
48Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:51:10
49Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:40
50Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:48
51Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:24
52Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:00:39
53Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank1:01:21
54Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:02:22
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:02:34
56Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:09:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank85:34:56
2Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
3Team Radioshack0:01:51
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:29
5Team Katusha0:05:04
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:30
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
8Liquigas-Doimo0:10:23
9Skil - Shimano0:12:37
10Caisse d'Epargne0:13:29
11Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:40
12Team HTC - Columbia0:15:27
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:54
14Française Des Jeux0:27:09
15Garmin - Transitions0:32:11
16Quick Step0:35:25
17Astana0:37:22
18Team Milram0:42:29
19AG2R La Mondiale0:53:30
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:57:33
21Footon-Servetto1:33:27

 

