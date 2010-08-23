Image 1 of 15 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) bests Jurgen Roelandts to win in Heers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 15 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won the bunch sprint. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 15 Lagutin and Aerts held a large lead, but were caught near the end of the stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 15 Johan Vansummeren crashed out of the tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 15 Race leader Tony Martin held onto his advantage by finishing 8th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 15 Vansummeren in pain after crashing on his hand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 15 André Greipel on the podium in Heers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 15 Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) on the attack (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 15 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) was the last man to attack. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 15 Stijn Devolder, Romain Sicard, Tiago Machado and Mario Aerts made up the late-race breakaway. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 15 The breakaway can see the peloton coming. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 15 André Greipel hoists his bouquet high in Heers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 15 Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 15 André Greipel wins stage six of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 15 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) celebrates another win in the Eneco Tour (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

HTC-Columbia continued to dominate the Eneco Tour during the toughest stage in the Ardennes hills, with André Greipel winning the stage and Tony Martin holding onto the race leadership before the final time trial stage on Tuesday.

Greipel had worked hard during the stage to help Martin, even going back to the team car for bottles, but still had the speed to beat Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the sprint.

"It wasn't an easy day, but I won," Greipel said with a proud smile.

"On the last climb I was really struggling and went over the top in last place. However I managed to get back on and with 800 metres to go I decided to give it a go. It worked and that makes it a special victory. It's my 18th win of the season and boost my confidence for the world championships. My form is good and I hope to hold until October."

Tony Martin finished tenth on the stage and thanks to second place in the final intermediate sprint, he pulled back one second on main rival Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) before the 16.9km time trial around Genk.

Overall victory would be a perfect swan song for the veteran Dutchman before he retires at the end of the season, but Martin has proved he is a world class time trialist and will surely win his first ever ProTour stage race.

Attacks on the Mur

With the 205.6km stage dotted with steep climbs in the Ardennes, the stage was the last chance for Tony Martin's rivals to cause him problems before the time trial stage. Several tried, especially Riche Porte (Saxo Bank), but HTC-Columbia carefully marshaled the peloton with all the team doing long spells on the front the peloton.

Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) formed the early break of the day and stayed out front over the Mur de Huy at the 157km point, but attacks by Linus Gerdemann (Milram) and Porte over the top of the Mur de Huy, and then by Tiago Machado (RadioShack) reduced the gap rapidly and split the peloton.

The Mur d'Amay was the last 'wall' of the stage and caused further problems but a select front group stayed together and finally swept up the early break, leaving a group of around 30 riders at the end of affairs.





A section of cobblestones in the final 10km of the stage added further spice to the day, with Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) going on the attack. Lars Boom (Rabobank) joined the Belgian up front but he was an overall threat and was not allowed to get away, especially with both Team Sky and Liquigas-Doimo hoping to win the stage.

Team Sky chased a final attack in the last kilometre and again rode to set up Boasson Hagen in the sprint. They got it right but he hit the front too early and acted as a perfect lead out man for Greipel, who came around him and surged past him with the line in sight.

It was a relatively easy sprint for Greipel to win but he had worked hard throughout the stage to still be up and take his chance.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5:12:25 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 15 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 18 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 30 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 33 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 34 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 42 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 43 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 44 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 52 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 56 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 59 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 60 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 62 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 63 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:10 64 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 67 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:42 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:53 70 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:09 72 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:09:03 75 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 76 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 77 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 79 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 82 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 83 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 84 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 89 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 90 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 92 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 96 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 97 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 98 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 99 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:15:55 100 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:44 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 104 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 105 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 113 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 115 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 116 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 117 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 118 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 122 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 123 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana DNF Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana DNF Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step DNF Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNS Allan Davis (Aus) Astana DNS Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana DNS Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ DNS Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ DNS Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 5 3 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 11 10 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5:12:25 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 17 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 28 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:42 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:03 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 32 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 39 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 40 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 41 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:44 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 51 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 52 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 53 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 54 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Doimo 15:37:15 2 Team Katusha 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Team Saxo Bank 5 Team HTC - Columbia 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 Team Radioshack 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Rabobank 13 Française Des Jeux 14 Caisse d'Epargne 15 Quick Step 0:05:53 16 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:09 17 Team Milram 0:09:03 18 Garmin - Transitions 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:36 20 Footon-Servetto 0:10:53 21 Astana 0:29:47

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28:30:33 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:11 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:28 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:31 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:37 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:41 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:45 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:49 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:51 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:52 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 15 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:55 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:56 18 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:02 19 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:09 20 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:11 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:28 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:32 25 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:33 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:15 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:25 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:39 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:49 30 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:01 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:34 32 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:05:32 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:21 34 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:08 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:50 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:56 37 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:12:58 38 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:49 39 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:56 40 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:57 42 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:49 43 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:16:10 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 45 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:20 46 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:31 47 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:16:40 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 49 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 50 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00 51 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:07 52 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:18:08 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:10 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:15 55 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:46 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:19:31 57 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:31 58 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:21:42 59 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:46 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:51 61 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:28 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:51 63 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:23:15 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:45 65 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:08 66 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:20 67 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:23 68 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:51 69 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:26:56 70 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:27:33 71 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:46 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:04 73 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:11 74 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:26 75 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:29:10 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:29:47 77 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:22 78 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:47 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:28 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:58 81 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:33:34 82 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:34:35 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:45 84 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:57 85 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:04 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 87 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:30 88 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:55 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:39:43 90 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:39:52 91 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:41:15 92 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:41:52 93 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:41:57 94 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:43:11 95 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:43:13 96 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:43:33 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:55 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:58 99 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:45:30 100 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:33 101 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:45:56 102 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:01 103 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:49:32 104 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:42 105 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:07 106 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:51:10 107 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:40 108 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 109 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:51:56 110 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:53:36 111 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:48 112 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:56:41 113 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:39 114 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:58:06 115 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:59:58 116 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:24 117 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:39 118 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 1:01:21 119 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:02:22 120 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:02:34 121 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:08:53 122 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:09:04 123 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 1:11:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 88 pts 2 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 80 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 79 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 5 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 72 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 50 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 8 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 38 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 35 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 16 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 26 17 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 23 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 21 20 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 21 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 18 23 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 24 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 25 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 29 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 11 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 11 34 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 35 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 36 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 37 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 38 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 8 39 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 5 40 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3 42 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28:30:33 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:22 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:31 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:37 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 6 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:41 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:45 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:49 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:52 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:56 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:28 12 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:32 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:33 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:15 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:25 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:39 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:49 18 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:34 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:56 20 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:16:10 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 22 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:20 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:07 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:18:08 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:10 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:31 27 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:08 28 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:23 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:04 30 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:11 31 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:26 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:47 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:28 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:58 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:45 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:57 37 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:30 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:55 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:41:52 40 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:43:33 41 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:55 42 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:58 43 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:45:30 44 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:33 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:49:32 46 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:42 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:07 48 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:51:10 49 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:40 50 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:48 51 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:24 52 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:39 53 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 1:01:21 54 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:02:22 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:02:34 56 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:09:04