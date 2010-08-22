Bobridge grabs the win at Eneco Tour
Martin stays in overall lead
Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) took his first win as a professional with a clever attack in the finale of stage five of the Eneco Tour in Sittard. The 21-year-old Australian slipped clear of his breakaway companions just under 2km from the finish to win ahead of Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen). Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) moved a step closer to overall victory as he maintained his lead in the general classification after a testing day over some of the roads used in the Amstel Gold Race.
Bobridge was part of an eleven-man breakaway that broke clear inside the opening 10km and dominated the day’s racing. The former junior team pursuit world champion was joined by Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Mauro Da Dalto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Eusakadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step), Dominique Nerz (Milram), Yauheni Hutarovich (FdJ), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gorik Gardeyn (Vacansoleil).
With De Gendt the best-placed overall at 3:37 behind Tony Martin, the break was given a day pass from his HTC-Columbia team and quickly built up an advantage of four minutes over a relaxed peloton. 100km from the line as the race entered the most rugged section of the day’s terrain, Sky went to the front of the bunch and set about trying to bring it all back together.
The gap to the leaders began to tumble and on the climb of the Dooedeman, Edvald Boasson Hagen went to the front himself in a bid to put race leader Tony Martin under pressure. 50km from the line, Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Lars Boom (Rabobank) tried to slip clear on the Cauberg but were soon brought to heel.
The end result of this attacking in the peloton was a stop-start pace that allowed the leaders up front to hold a two-minute lead into the final 40km of racing. The rolling terrain of the final section of the stage took its toll on the legs of the breakaways and Gourov, Da Dalto, Perez Moreno, Bobridge, Nerz, De Gendt, Van Staeyen and Gardeyn were left to fight it out up front.
Topsport Vlaanderen duo De Gendt and Van Staeyen tried to make their numerical advantage count in the breakaway but couldn’t manage to get away. Instead, it was left to Bobridge to jump clear with 2km to go. Nerz tried to peg him back but couldn’t match the Australian’s acceleration and he stayed ahead for a fine win, while Perez Moreno finished in second place ahead of De Gent. All of the overall favourites arrived in the main bunch with Tony Martin 15 seconds later.
After the stage, the young Bobridge was ecstatic at his day’s work. “I’m still in my apprenticeship phase,” he said. “I don’t really know the Belgian and Dutch races so much and I’ve suffered a lot since the start of the race. I could hardly have hoped of winning here. It’s the best win of the start of my career.”
Meanwhile, Tony Martin was pleased to get past one of the toughest stages in the race. “The overall victory is drawing closer,” he said. “My teammates managed the race perfectly and with calm, in spite of the many attacks.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|4:45:38
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:08
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:15
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|41
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:37
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|52
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|56
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|58
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|61
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:16
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|66
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|67
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|71
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:05
|73
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:02:35
|78
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|81
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|82
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|87
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:42
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:34
|92
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|93
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|94
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|95
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:25
|97
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:31
|99
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|102
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|108
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|110
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|111
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|114
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|115
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|119
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|124
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|127
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|134
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|135
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|137
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:06
|139
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|140
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|141
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|142
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|3
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|5
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|13
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|4:45:38
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:08
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:15
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:37
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|28
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:16
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:05
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:35
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:42
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|39
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:31
|40
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|45
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|48
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:06
|61
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14:17:17
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Team Milram
|0:00:15
|5
|Rabobank
|0:00:22
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|13
|Française Des Jeux
|0:01:06
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:23
|15
|Astana
|16
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:12
|17
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:42
|18
|Quick Step
|0:09:41
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:08
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:29:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|23:18:10
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:26
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:01:43
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:49
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|16
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:53
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|19
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:00
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:07
|21
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:09
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|23
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|25
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:30
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:39
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:13
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:22
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:23
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:37
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:47
|33
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:59
|34
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|35
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:41
|36
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|37
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:56
|38
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:05:30
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|40
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:56
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:06
|42
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:09:03
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|45
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:12:56
|46
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|47
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:54
|48
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:13
|49
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:28
|50
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:55
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:40
|52
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:58
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:08
|54
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:16:09
|55
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:18
|56
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:23
|57
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:29
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:16:38
|59
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|61
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|62
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:18
|63
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:25
|64
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:51
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:56
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:08
|67
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:28
|68
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:42
|69
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:44
|70
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|71
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:21
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:19:29
|73
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:06
|74
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:31
|75
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:21:40
|76
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:49
|78
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:59
|79
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:26
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:47
|81
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:09
|82
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:23:25
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:33
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:43
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:53
|86
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|87
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:18
|88
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:24:29
|89
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:56
|90
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:06
|91
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:26:13
|92
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:49
|93
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:09
|94
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:46
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:45
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:50
|97
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:12
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|99
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:24
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:47
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:53
|102
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|103
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:31:09
|106
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:31:10
|107
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:45
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:32:10
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:52
|110
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:33:02
|111
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:34:08
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:43
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:53
|114
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:55
|115
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:00
|116
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:19
|117
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:25
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:28
|119
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:36:51
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:53
|121
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:55
|122
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:02
|123
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:37:18
|124
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:39
|125
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:56
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:39:12
|127
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:24
|128
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:38
|129
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:53
|130
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:35
|131
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:41:36
|132
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:41:37
|133
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:48
|134
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:50
|135
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:59
|136
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:48:07
|137
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:18
|138
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:49:01
|139
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:50:07
|140
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:50:25
|141
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:26
|142
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|0:54:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|72
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|65
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|8
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|9
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|12
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|30
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|26
|18
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|21
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|22
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|23
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|24
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|25
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|27
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|32
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|11
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|37
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|38
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|39
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|40
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|41
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|42
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|23:18:10
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|5
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:43
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:30
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:13
|16
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:22
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:23
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:37
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:47
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:09:03
|22
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:28
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:08
|24
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:18
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:23
|26
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|27
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:18
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:08
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|30
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:21
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:06
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:31
|33
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:47
|34
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:09
|35
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:53
|36
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:56
|37
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:09
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:46
|39
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:50
|40
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:12
|41
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|42
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:24
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:53
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:45
|46
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:33:02
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:43
|48
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:53
|49
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:00
|50
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:25
|51
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:28
|52
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:55
|53
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:38
|54
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:53
|55
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:35
|56
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:41:36
|57
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:41:37
|58
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:48
|59
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:50
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:48:18
|61
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|69:57:41
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:42
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:51
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:29
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:05:04
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:30
|7
|Astana
|0:07:35
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:23
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:12:37
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:29
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:27
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:54
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:08
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|0:27:09
|17
|Quick Step
|0:29:32
|18
|Team Milram
|0:33:26
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:54
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:24
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|1:22:34
