Image 1 of 33 That winning feeling. Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) takes his first pro win at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) was very active in the day's break. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates with teammates after his stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 33 Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) and Dominique Nerz (Milram) among the leaders (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) is at the front (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 33 Stage 5 Eneco Tour winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) raises his arms in the air to celebrate his stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is delighted with his win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 33 Stage winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is congratulated after his stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 33 Andre Greipel (l) and Bert Grabsch slog it out during stage five. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 33 Patrick Gretsch (HTC - Columbia) waits for the start. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 33 The future is now: Tony Martin (l) and Edvald Boasson Hagen await the start of stage five. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 33 Race director Rob Discart prepares to release the riders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) leads the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 33 The 11-rider break had some quality riders in it. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 33 Yauheni Hutarovich tucks in on a gentle descent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 33 The peloton pursued the break for most of the day. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) does pacing duties on the front of the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 33 The Netherlands = gratuitous windmill shots. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 33 The breakaway went clear inside the opening 10km. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 33 Rabobank and HTC-Columbia did a lot of the work today. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 33 The peloton was in no hurry through the feed zone. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 33 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) scans the bunch for any hazards. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 33 Rick Flens (Rabobank) looks ahead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides in green. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 33 HTC-Columbia riders Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) puts his head down and gets on with it. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 33 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator had two men in the break. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 33 Tom Leezer (Rabobank) does the hard yards on the front. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) took his first win as a professional with a clever attack in the finale of stage five of the Eneco Tour in Sittard. The 21-year-old Australian slipped clear of his breakaway companions just under 2km from the finish to win ahead of Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen). Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) moved a step closer to overall victory as he maintained his lead in the general classification after a testing day over some of the roads used in the Amstel Gold Race.

Bobridge was part of an eleven-man breakaway that broke clear inside the opening 10km and dominated the day’s racing. The former junior team pursuit world champion was joined by Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Mauro Da Dalto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Eusakadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step), Dominique Nerz (Milram), Yauheni Hutarovich (FdJ), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gorik Gardeyn (Vacansoleil).

With De Gendt the best-placed overall at 3:37 behind Tony Martin, the break was given a day pass from his HTC-Columbia team and quickly built up an advantage of four minutes over a relaxed peloton. 100km from the line as the race entered the most rugged section of the day’s terrain, Sky went to the front of the bunch and set about trying to bring it all back together.

The gap to the leaders began to tumble and on the climb of the Dooedeman, Edvald Boasson Hagen went to the front himself in a bid to put race leader Tony Martin under pressure. 50km from the line, Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Lars Boom (Rabobank) tried to slip clear on the Cauberg but were soon brought to heel.

The end result of this attacking in the peloton was a stop-start pace that allowed the leaders up front to hold a two-minute lead into the final 40km of racing. The rolling terrain of the final section of the stage took its toll on the legs of the breakaways and Gourov, Da Dalto, Perez Moreno, Bobridge, Nerz, De Gendt, Van Staeyen and Gardeyn were left to fight it out up front.

Topsport Vlaanderen duo De Gendt and Van Staeyen tried to make their numerical advantage count in the breakaway but couldn’t manage to get away. Instead, it was left to Bobridge to jump clear with 2km to go. Nerz tried to peg him back but couldn’t match the Australian’s acceleration and he stayed ahead for a fine win, while Perez Moreno finished in second place ahead of De Gent. All of the overall favourites arrived in the main bunch with Tony Martin 15 seconds later.

After the stage, the young Bobridge was ecstatic at his day’s work. “I’m still in my apprenticeship phase,” he said. “I don’t really know the Belgian and Dutch races so much and I’ve suffered a lot since the start of the race. I could hardly have hoped of winning here. It’s the best win of the start of my career.”

Meanwhile, Tony Martin was pleased to get past one of the toughest stages in the race. “The overall victory is drawing closer,” he said. “My teammates managed the race perfectly and with calm, in spite of the many attacks.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 4:45:38 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:04 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:08 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:15 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 20 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 23 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 31 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 37 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 41 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 43 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 45 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 46 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:00:24 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:37 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 52 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 55 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 56 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 58 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 61 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:16 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 66 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 67 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 70 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:05 73 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:02:35 78 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 81 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 82 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 85 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 87 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:42 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:34 92 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 93 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 94 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 95 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 96 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:25 97 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:31 99 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 102 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 103 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 106 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 108 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 109 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 110 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 111 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 112 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 114 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 115 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 116 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 117 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 119 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 120 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 122 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 124 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 126 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 127 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 129 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 130 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 134 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 135 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 136 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:06 139 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 140 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 141 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 142 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank DNF Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNS Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram DNS Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 5 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 5 3 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 5 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 30 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 5 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 15 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 4:45:38 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:04 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:08 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:15 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:37 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 25 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 26 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:50 28 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:16 29 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:05 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:35 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:42 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:00 39 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:31 40 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 44 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 45 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 47 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 48 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 49 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 55 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 59 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:06 61 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14:17:17 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 Team Milram 0:00:15 5 Rabobank 0:00:22 6 Team Saxo Bank 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Team Radioshack 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 11 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 12 Team Katusha 0:00:53 13 Française Des Jeux 0:01:06 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:23 15 Astana 16 Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:12 17 Skil - Shimano 0:02:42 18 Quick Step 0:09:41 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 20 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:08 21 Footon-Servetto 0:29:16

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 23:18:10 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:26 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:43 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:49 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 16 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:53 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 19 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:07 21 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:09 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 23 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 25 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:30 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:39 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:13 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:22 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:23 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:37 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:47 33 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 34 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:32 35 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:41 36 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:51 37 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:56 38 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:05:30 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 40 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:56 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:06 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:09:03 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:48 45 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:12:56 46 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:49 47 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:54 48 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:13 49 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:28 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:55 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:40 52 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:58 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:08 54 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:16:09 55 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:18 56 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:23 57 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:29 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:16:38 59 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:44 60 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 61 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:08 62 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:18 63 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:25 64 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:51 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:56 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:08 67 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:18:28 68 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:42 69 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:44 70 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:59 71 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:21 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:19:29 73 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:06 74 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:31 75 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:21:40 76 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:44 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:49 78 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:59 79 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:26 80 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:47 81 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:09 82 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:23:25 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:33 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:43 85 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:53 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:24:11 87 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:18 88 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:24:29 89 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:56 90 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:06 91 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:26:13 92 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:49 93 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:09 94 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:46 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:29:45 96 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:50 97 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:12 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 99 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:24 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:30:47 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:53 102 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 103 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:31:09 106 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:31:10 107 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:45 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:32:10 109 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:52 110 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:33:02 111 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:08 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:43 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:53 114 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:35:55 115 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:36:00 116 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:19 117 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:36:25 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:28 119 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:36:51 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:53 121 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:55 122 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:02 123 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:37:18 124 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:39 125 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:56 126 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:39:12 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:39:24 128 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:38 129 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:53 130 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:35 131 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:41:36 132 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:41:37 133 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:48 134 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:50 135 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:42:59 136 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:48:07 137 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:18 138 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:49:01 139 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:50:07 140 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:50:25 141 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:26 142 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 0:54:36

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 72 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 65 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 55 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 6 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 46 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 8 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 35 9 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 35 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 12 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 16 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 30 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 26 18 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 23 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 21 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 23 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 24 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 25 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 26 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 27 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 29 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 32 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 34 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 11 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 11 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 10 37 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 38 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 39 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 40 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 41 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 8 42 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 5 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 23:18:10 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 5 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:43 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:30 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:13 16 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:22 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:23 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:37 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:47 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:04:32 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:09:03 22 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:28 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:08 24 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:18 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:23 26 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:44 27 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:18 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:08 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:59 30 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:21 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:06 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:31 33 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:47 34 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:09 35 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:53 36 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:56 37 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:09 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:46 39 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:50 40 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:12 41 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 42 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:24 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:53 44 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:45 46 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:33:02 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:43 48 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:53 49 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:36:00 50 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:36:25 51 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:36:28 52 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:55 53 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:38 54 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:53 55 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:35 56 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:41:36 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:41:37 58 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:41:48 59 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:50 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:48:18 61 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:26