Bobridge grabs the win at Eneco Tour

Martin stays in overall lead

Image 1 of 33

That winning feeling. Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) takes his first pro win at the Eneco Tour.

That winning feeling. Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) takes his first pro win at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) was very active in the day's break.

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) was very active in the day's break.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates with teammates after his stage win

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates with teammates after his stage win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 33

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 33

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) and Dominique Nerz (Milram) among the leaders

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) and Dominique Nerz (Milram) among the leaders
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 33

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) is at the front

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) is at the front
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 33

Stage 5 Eneco Tour winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)

Stage 5 Eneco Tour winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) raises his arms in the air to celebrate his stage win

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) raises his arms in the air to celebrate his stage win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is delighted with his win

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is delighted with his win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 33

Stage winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium

Stage winner Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) on the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 33

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is congratulated after his stage win

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is congratulated after his stage win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 33

Andre Greipel (l) and Bert Grabsch slog it out during stage five.

Andre Greipel (l) and Bert Grabsch slog it out during stage five.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 33

Patrick Gretsch (HTC - Columbia) waits for the start.

Patrick Gretsch (HTC - Columbia) waits for the start.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 33

The future is now: Tony Martin (l) and Edvald Boasson Hagen await the start of stage five.

The future is now: Tony Martin (l) and Edvald Boasson Hagen await the start of stage five.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 33

Race director Rob Discart prepares to release the riders.

Race director Rob Discart prepares to release the riders.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 33

Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) leads the break.

Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) leads the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 33

The 11-rider break had some quality riders in it.

The 11-rider break had some quality riders in it.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 33

Yauheni Hutarovich tucks in on a gentle descent.

Yauheni Hutarovich tucks in on a gentle descent.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 33

The peloton pursued the break for most of the day.

The peloton pursued the break for most of the day.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 33

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) does pacing duties on the front of the break.

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) does pacing duties on the front of the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 33

The Netherlands = gratuitous windmill shots.

The Netherlands = gratuitous windmill shots.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 33

The breakaway went clear inside the opening 10km.

The breakaway went clear inside the opening 10km.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 33

Rabobank and HTC-Columbia did a lot of the work today.

Rabobank and HTC-Columbia did a lot of the work today.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 33

The peloton was in no hurry through the feed zone.

The peloton was in no hurry through the feed zone.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 33

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) scans the bunch for any hazards.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) scans the bunch for any hazards.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 33

Rick Flens (Rabobank) looks ahead.

Rick Flens (Rabobank) looks ahead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 33

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides in green.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) rides in green.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 30 of 33

HTC-Columbia riders Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin.

HTC-Columbia riders Bert Grabsch, Mark Renshaw and Tony Martin.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 33

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) puts his head down and gets on with it.

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) puts his head down and gets on with it.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 33

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator had two men in the break.

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator had two men in the break.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 33 of 33

Tom Leezer (Rabobank) does the hard yards on the front.

Tom Leezer (Rabobank) does the hard yards on the front.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) took his first win as a professional with a clever attack in the finale of stage five of the Eneco Tour in Sittard. The 21-year-old Australian slipped clear of his breakaway companions just under 2km from the finish to win ahead of Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen). Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) moved a step closer to overall victory as he maintained his lead in the general classification after a testing day over some of the roads used in the Amstel Gold Race.

Bobridge was part of an eleven-man breakaway that broke clear inside the opening 10km and dominated the day’s racing. The former junior team pursuit world champion was joined by Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Mauro Da Dalto (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Eusakadi), Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step), Dominique Nerz (Milram), Yauheni Hutarovich (FdJ), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Gorik Gardeyn (Vacansoleil).

With De Gendt the best-placed overall at 3:37 behind Tony Martin, the break was given a day pass from his HTC-Columbia team and quickly built up an advantage of four minutes over a relaxed peloton. 100km from the line as the race entered the most rugged section of the day’s terrain, Sky went to the front of the bunch and set about trying to bring it all back together.

The gap to the leaders began to tumble and on the climb of the Dooedeman, Edvald Boasson Hagen went to the front himself in a bid to put race leader Tony Martin under pressure. 50km from the line, Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and Lars Boom (Rabobank) tried to slip clear on the Cauberg but were soon brought to heel.

The end result of this attacking in the peloton was a stop-start pace that allowed the leaders up front to hold a two-minute lead into the final 40km of racing. The rolling terrain of the final section of the stage took its toll on the legs of the breakaways and Gourov, Da Dalto, Perez Moreno, Bobridge, Nerz, De Gendt, Van Staeyen and Gardeyn were left to fight it out up front.

Topsport Vlaanderen duo De Gendt and Van Staeyen tried to make their numerical advantage count in the breakaway but couldn’t manage to get away. Instead, it was left to Bobridge to jump clear with 2km to go. Nerz tried to peg him back but couldn’t match the Australian’s acceleration and he stayed ahead for a fine win, while Perez Moreno finished in second place ahead of De Gent. All of the overall favourites arrived in the main bunch with Tony Martin 15 seconds later.

After the stage, the young Bobridge was ecstatic at his day’s work. “I’m still in my apprenticeship phase,” he said. “I don’t really know the Belgian and Dutch races so much and I’ve suffered a lot since the start of the race. I could hardly have hoped of winning here. It’s the best win of the start of my career.”

Meanwhile, Tony Martin was pleased to get past one of the toughest stages in the race. “The overall victory is drawing closer,” he said. “My teammates managed the race perfectly and with calm, in spite of the many attacks.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions4:45:38
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:08
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:15
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
20Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
23Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
30Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
31Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
33Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
37José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
41Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
43Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
44Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
45Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
46Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:24
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:37
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
52Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
55Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
56Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
58Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
61Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:16
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
65Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
66Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
67Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
68Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
69Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
70Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
72Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:05
73Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
76Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
77Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:02:35
78Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
80Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
81Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
82Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
85Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
86Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
87Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:42
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:34
92Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
93Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
94David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
95Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
96Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:10:25
97Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:31
99Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
102Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
103Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
104Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
106Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
108Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
109Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
110Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
111Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
112Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
114Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
115Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
116Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
117Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
119Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
120Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
123Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
124Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
125Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
127Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
129Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
130Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
134Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
135Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
136Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:06
139Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
140Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
141Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
142Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFJuan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNSMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
DNSLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram5
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana5
3Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions5
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions30pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
5Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram15
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack13
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions4:45:38
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:04
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:08
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:15
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
19Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:37
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
25Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
26Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:50
28Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:16
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
31Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:05
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
34Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:35
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
37Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:42
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:00
39Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:31
40Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
44Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
45Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
47Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
48Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
49Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
51Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
55Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
59Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:06
61Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14:17:17
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
3Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Team Milram0:00:15
5Rabobank0:00:22
6Team Saxo Bank
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Team Radioshack
9Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
11Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
12Team Katusha0:00:53
13Française Des Jeux0:01:06
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:23
15Astana
16Liquigas-Doimo0:02:12
17Skil - Shimano0:02:42
18Quick Step0:09:41
19AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:08
21Footon-Servetto0:29:16

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia23:18:10
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
4Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:26
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:43
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:49
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
16Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:01:53
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
19Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:07
21Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:09
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
23Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
25Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:30
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:39
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:13
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:22
30Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:23
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:37
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:47
33Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
34Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:32
35Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:41
36Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
37Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:04:56
38Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:05:30
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
40Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:56
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:08:06
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:09:03
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:48
45Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:12:56
46Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:49
47Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:13:54
48Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:13
49David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:28
50Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:55
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:40
52André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:58
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:08
54Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:16:09
55Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:18
56Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:23
57Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:29
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:16:38
59Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
61Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:17:08
62Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:18
63Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:17:25
64Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:51
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:56
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:08
67Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:18:28
68Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:42
69Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:44
70Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:59
71Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:19:21
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:19:29
73Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:06
74Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:31
75Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:21:40
76Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:44
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:21:49
78Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:59
79Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:26
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:47
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:09
82Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:23:25
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:33
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:43
85Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:53
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:11
87Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:18
88Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:24:29
89Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:56
90Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:06
91Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:26:13
92Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:49
93Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:09
94Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:46
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:29:45
96Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:50
97Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:30:12
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
99Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:24
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:30:47
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:53
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
103Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:31:09
106Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:31:10
107Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:31:45
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:32:10
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:32:52
110Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:33:02
111Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:08
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:43
113Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:53
114Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:35:55
115Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:36:00
116Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:19
117Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:36:25
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:28
119Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:36:51
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:53
121Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:55
122Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:02
123Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:37:18
124Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:39
125Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:56
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:39:12
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:39:24
128Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:38
129Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:39:53
130Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:40:35
131Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:41:36
132Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:41:37
133Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:48
134Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:50
135Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:42:59
136David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:48:07
137Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:18
138Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:49:01
139Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:50:07
140Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:50:25
141Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:26
142Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana0:54:36

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha72pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team66
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana65
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank55
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
6André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia46
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator46
8Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank35
9Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions35
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35
11Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia33
12Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo31
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team30
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ30
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack26
18Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram23
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
21Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini21
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank19
23Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
24Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17
25Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha16
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
27Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
29Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
32José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha11
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha11
36Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank10
37Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha10
38Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
39Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
40Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
41Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank8
42Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana5
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia23:18:10
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
5Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:43
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:30
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:13
16Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:22
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:23
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:37
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:47
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:04:32
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:09:03
22David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:28
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:08
24Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:18
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:23
26Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
27Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:18
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:08
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:59
30Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:19:21
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:06
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:31
33Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:47
34Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:09
35Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:53
36Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:56
37Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:09
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:46
39Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:50
40Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:30:12
41Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
42Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:24
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:53
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:31:45
46Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:33:02
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:43
48Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:53
49Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:36:00
50Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:36:25
51Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:28
52Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:55
53Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:38
54Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:39:53
55Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:40:35
56Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:41:36
57Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:41:37
58Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:41:48
59Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:50
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:48:18
61Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank69:57:41
2Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
3Team Radioshack0:01:51
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:29
5Team Katusha0:05:04
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:30
7Astana0:07:35
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
9Liquigas-Doimo0:10:23
10Skil - Shimano0:12:37
11Caisse d'Epargne0:13:29
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:40
13Team HTC - Columbia0:15:27
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:54
15Garmin - Transitions0:23:08
16Française Des Jeux0:27:09
17Quick Step0:29:32
18Team Milram0:33:26
19AG2R La Mondiale0:42:54
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:24
21Footon-Servetto1:22:34

 

