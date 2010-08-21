Image 1 of 29 Greg Henderson (Sky) pips Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 29 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) in the red jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 29 The peloton on a narrow, country lane at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 29 The peloton all strung out (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 29 Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) is all smiles after winning the stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 29 The mad dash to the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 29 Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) sprints to a stage win at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 29 Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) waves to the crowd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 29 Stage winner Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 29 Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) on the podium after an Eneco Tour stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) is given some support after his stage win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 Skil Shimano controls the peloton (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 The peloton winds its way toward the finish (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 Spaniard Inaki Isasi Flores gets low on his bike (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 29 Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 29 Simon Geschke (Skil Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 29 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 29 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 29 White jersey wearer Tony Martin gets some advice from the HTC-Columbia team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma Lotto) assumes an aero position (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 29 HTC-Columbia at the front of the peloton (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 29 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 29 Steven Cozza accepts some assistance, a waterbottle, from his Garmin-Transitions team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 29 riders Emilia Fahlin and Linda Villumsen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 29 Mauricio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 29 Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano) sets the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 29 Mission accomplished. Greg Henderson (Sky) takes the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 29 Sky duo Greg Henderson and Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrate a job well done (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 29 Greg Henderson (Sky) celebrates at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: www.flipper.co.za)

Greg Henderson (Sky) took victory in stage four of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint. The New Zealander came around teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the closing metres and held off a fast-finishing Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to take a fine win. Overall, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his advantage over Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).

At 212km, the stage from St-Lievens-Houtem in Belgium back over the border to Roermond in the Netherlands was the longest in the race, but that didn’t stop the attacks from coming thick and fast as soon as the flag was dropped. Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) went off the front just 7km into the stage and although he was soon brought back, he would go on to be aggressive throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the hyperactive pace in the peloton was causing its own problems as Milram’s Christian Knees crashed into a traffic sign after 20km and was forced to abandon, the third Milram rider to do so thus far. The German champion was brought straight to hospital and received fifteen stitches to his face.

After a brief lull in proceedings, Marycz went on the attack once again at the 35km mark and this time he brought three riders with him – Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ). The quartet immediately put their heads down and worked together to stretch out a significant lead.

Within 20km of their escape, they had a massive 8:40 lead, benefiting from the fact that Malori was the best-placed rider overall, lying over 21 minutes back in 102nd place, and so HTC-Columbia had no reason to chase. The four continued to put the hammer down in front thereafter, aware that the circumstances of the race might just allow them to defy the sprinters’ teams and stay clear to the finish.

However, once Francesco Chicchi’s Liquigas-Doimo took up the pacesetting in earnest in the final two hours of racing, their advantage began to crumble steadily. 70km from the line, their lead was down to three minutes, and when HTC-Columbia and Rabobank began to contribute to the peloton’s chase, it was clear that it would be simply a matter of time before the leaders were swallowed up the hungry peloton.

By the time the break crossed the finish line for the first time, before entering the finishing circuit, the gap was just one minute. At this point, the black jerseys of Team Sky began to mass at the front and the pace went up another notch in the final 14km circuit. 6km from the line, just as the peloton began to breathe down the necks of the breakaway, Adiano Malori broke their alliance and tried to grind clear by himself, but it was a losing battle.

Cruelly, the Italian managed to stay clear until the red kite, but the Sky-led peloton swept past him in the final kilometre. In the finishing sprint, it first appeared as though Sky were attempting to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian had teammate Greg Henderson on his wheel and the New Zealander had the freedom to contest the win himself.

Boasson Hagen went early in the sprint and began to fade in the final 100 metres. As he did so, Henderson came around him on the right, while Kenny Van Hummel passed on the other side. The trio lunged for the line together but the photo finish showed that Henderson had timed his effort to perfection to take out a splendid win ahead of a frustrated Van Hummel.

Henderson was obviously pleased with his day’s work and revealed that it was always Sky’s plan to work for him today. “They gave me a good chance today to show how fast I can be and I’m really happy I could finish it off for them,” said Henderson. “The sports director Steven de Jongh said we would be working for me today and the whole team committed to that. That was the plan and it’s great when it comes off 100% like that.”

The four bonus seconds for third place on the stage also saw Boasson Hagen move up to third overall. “I just kept everyone moving forward at the finish and we got into exactly the position we wanted, so much so that Edvald, who’s obviously very fast himself, was able to deliver me and get on the podium himself,” Henderson explained.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his 10 second lead over Rabobank’s Koos Moerenhout ahead of tomorrow’s 204km stage to Sittard.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:46:46 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 22 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 24 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 27 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 31 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 33 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 37 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 40 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 41 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 49 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 52 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 53 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 55 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 58 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 61 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 62 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 63 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 66 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 67 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 68 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 72 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 76 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 80 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 81 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 82 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 87 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 88 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 94 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 97 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 99 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 101 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 103 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:22 109 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 110 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 111 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 115 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:29 116 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:30 117 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 119 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:41 121 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 122 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 124 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 125 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:19 126 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:44 128 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:01 129 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:37 130 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 131 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:06:03 132 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 133 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 134 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 135 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 137 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 138 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 142 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 143 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 144 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 145 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 146 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 147 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 148 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 149 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step DNF René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram DNS Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 5 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 8 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 5 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 5 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 17 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 10

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:46:46 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 11 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 14 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 23 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 25 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 34 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 44 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 46 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 48 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:30 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 51 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:19 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 54 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:01 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:37 56 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:22 57 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:06:03 58 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 61 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 14:20:18 2 Team HTC - Columbia 3 Liquigas-Doimo 4 Team Katusha 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Française Des Jeux 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Team Saxo Bank 9 Team Radioshack 10 Team Milram 11 Garmin - Transitions 12 Skil - Shimano 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rabobank 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Astana 18 Quick Step 19 Caisse d'Epargne 20 Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 18:32:17 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 4 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:26 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:43 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:49 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 16 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:01:53 17 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 20 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 21 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:04 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:07 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:09 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 28 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 30 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:39 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 32 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:02 33 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:03:10 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:25 35 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:31 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:37 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 39 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:19 40 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:29 41 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:58 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:19 43 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:56 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:08:02 45 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:06 46 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:48 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:53 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:12:56 50 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:29 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:13:48 52 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:53 53 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:54 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 55 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 56 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:04 57 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:06 58 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 59 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:11 60 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:14 61 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:14:18 62 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:19 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:33 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:39 65 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:17 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:29 67 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:34 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:45 69 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:58 70 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:24 71 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:29 73 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:16:31 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 75 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:38 76 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 77 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 78 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 79 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:50 80 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:52 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:53 82 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:54 83 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:29 85 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:32 86 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:46 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:54 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:24 89 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:36 90 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:46 91 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:59 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:19:29 93 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:43 94 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:44 95 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:09 96 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:16 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:19 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:27 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:33 100 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:35 101 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:37 102 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:39 103 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:21:40 104 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:44 105 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:49 106 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:51 107 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:03 108 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:22:09 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:12 110 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:22 111 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:28 112 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:22:35 114 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:36 115 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:37 116 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:39 117 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:22:42 118 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:45 119 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:46 120 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 121 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:58 122 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:02 123 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:23 124 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:38 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:19 126 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 127 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:56 128 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:25:08 129 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:22 130 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:37 131 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:27:18 132 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:27:20 133 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:21 134 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:32 135 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:52 136 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:28:27 137 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:34 138 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:28:43 139 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:28:46 140 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:49 141 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:30:16 142 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:30:34 143 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:51 144 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:01 145 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:31:48 146 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 0:34:45 147 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 148 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:34:57 149 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:10 150 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:48

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 72 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 65 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 5 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 46 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 44 7 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 35 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 30 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 30 13 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 14 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 15 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 16 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 17 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 18 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 19 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 21 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 13 23 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 24 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 13 25 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 28 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 11 30 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 11 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 10 32 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 33 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 34 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 35 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 8 37 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 18:32:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 5 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:43 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 12 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 13 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 15 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 18 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:02 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:25 20 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:31 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:37 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:08:02 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:13:48 25 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:53 26 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:06 27 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:33 28 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:17 29 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:34 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 31 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:38 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:29 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:46 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:24 35 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:46 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:59 37 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:20:44 38 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:09 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:16 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:19 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:27 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:33 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:37 44 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:44 45 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:22:09 46 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:12 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:36 48 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:39 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:58 50 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:24:19 51 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 52 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:22 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:37 54 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:27:20 55 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:21 56 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:27:32 57 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:52 58 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:28:27 59 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:34 60 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:51 61 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:10