Henderson pips Van Hummel in Roermond

Martin maintains overall lead

Greg Henderson (Sky) pips Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) and teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: AFP)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) in the red jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton on a narrow, country lane at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton all strung out

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) is all smiles after winning the stage

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The mad dash to the line

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) sprints to a stage win at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stage winner Gregory Henderson (Team Sky)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) on the podium after an Eneco Tour stage win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Gregory Henderson (Team Sky) is given some support after his stage win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Skil Shimano controls the peloton

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton winds its way toward the finish

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Spaniard Inaki Isasi Flores gets low on his bike

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Simon Geschke (Skil Shimano)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Linus Gerdemann (Milram)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
White jersey wearer Tony Martin gets some advice from the HTC-Columbia team car.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma Lotto) assumes an aero position

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
HTC-Columbia at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton crosses a bridge

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Steven Cozza accepts some assistance, a waterbottle, from his Garmin-Transitions team car.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
riders Emilia Fahlin and Linda Villumsen.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mauricio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano) sets the pace.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mission accomplished. Greg Henderson (Sky) takes the stage

(Image credit: AFP)
Sky duo Greg Henderson and Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrate a job well done

(Image credit: AFP)
Greg Henderson (Sky) celebrates at the Eneco Tour

(Image credit: www.flipper.co.za)

Greg Henderson (Sky) took victory in stage four of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint. The New Zealander came around teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the closing metres and held off a fast-finishing Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to take a fine win. Overall, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his advantage over Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).

At 212km, the stage from St-Lievens-Houtem in Belgium back over the border to Roermond in the Netherlands was the longest in the race, but that didn’t stop the attacks from coming thick and fast as soon as the flag was dropped. Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) went off the front just 7km into the stage and although he was soon brought back, he would go on to be aggressive throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the hyperactive pace in the peloton was causing its own problems as Milram’s Christian Knees crashed into a traffic sign after 20km and was forced to abandon, the third Milram rider to do so thus far. The German champion was brought straight to hospital and received fifteen stitches to his face.

After a brief lull in proceedings, Marycz went on the attack once again at the 35km mark and this time he brought three riders with him – Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ). The quartet immediately put their heads down and worked together to stretch out a significant lead.

Within 20km of their escape, they had a massive 8:40 lead, benefiting from the fact that Malori was the best-placed rider overall, lying over 21 minutes back in 102nd place, and so HTC-Columbia had no reason to chase. The four continued to put the hammer down in front thereafter, aware that the circumstances of the race might just allow them to defy the sprinters’ teams and stay clear to the finish.

However, once Francesco Chicchi’s Liquigas-Doimo took up the pacesetting in earnest in the final two hours of racing, their advantage began to crumble steadily. 70km from the line, their lead was down to three minutes, and when HTC-Columbia and Rabobank began to contribute to the peloton’s chase, it was clear that it would be simply a matter of time before the leaders were swallowed up the hungry peloton.

By the time the break crossed the finish line for the first time, before entering the finishing circuit, the gap was just one minute. At this point, the black jerseys of Team Sky began to mass at the front and the pace went up another notch in the final 14km circuit. 6km from the line, just as the peloton began to breathe down the necks of the breakaway, Adiano Malori broke their alliance and tried to grind clear by himself, but it was a losing battle.

Cruelly, the Italian managed to stay clear until the red kite, but the Sky-led peloton swept past him in the final kilometre. In the finishing sprint, it first appeared as though Sky were attempting to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian had teammate Greg Henderson on his wheel and the New Zealander had the freedom to contest the win himself.

Boasson Hagen went early in the sprint and began to fade in the final 100 metres. As he did so, Henderson came around him on the right, while Kenny Van Hummel passed on the other side. The trio lunged for the line together but the photo finish showed that Henderson had timed his effort to perfection to take out a splendid win ahead of a frustrated Van Hummel.

Henderson was obviously pleased with his day’s work and revealed that it was always Sky’s plan to work for him today. “They gave me a good chance today to show how fast I can be and I’m really happy I could finish it off for them,” said Henderson. “The sports director Steven de Jongh said we would be working for me today and the whole team committed to that. That was the plan and it’s great when it comes off 100% like that.”

The four bonus seconds for third place on the stage also saw Boasson Hagen move up to third overall. “I just kept everyone moving forward at the finish and we got into exactly the position we wanted, so much so that Edvald, who’s obviously very fast himself, was able to deliver me and get on the podium himself,” Henderson explained.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his 10 second lead over Rabobank’s Koos Moerenhout ahead of tomorrow’s 204km stage to Sittard. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:46:46
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
16André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
22Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
23Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
24Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
27Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
31Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
33José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
34Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
37Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
40Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
41Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
49Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
51Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
52Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
53Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
55Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
59Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
61Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
63Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
65Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
66Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
67Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
68Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
72Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
75Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
76Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
77Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
80Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
82Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
83Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
87Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
88Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
94Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
97Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
99Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
101Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
103Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
104Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
107Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:22
109Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
111Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
115Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:29
116Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:30
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
119Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
120Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:41
121Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
122Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
124Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
125Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:19
126Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:44
128Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:01
129Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:37
130Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
131Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:06:03
132Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
133Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
134Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
135Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
137Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
138Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
139Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
142Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
143Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
144Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
145Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
146Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
147Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
148Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
149Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
DNFRené Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
DNSDomenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha8pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ5
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ8pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank5
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team30pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team22
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank19
5Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha17
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack13
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
10Allan Davis (Aus) Astana10

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:46:46
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
11Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
14Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
21Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
23Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
25Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
34Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
40Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
44Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
48Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:30
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
51Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:19
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
54Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:01
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:37
56Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:04:22
57Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:06:03
58Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
61Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team14:20:18
2Team HTC - Columbia
3Liquigas-Doimo
4Team Katusha
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Française Des Jeux
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Team Saxo Bank
9Team Radioshack
10Team Milram
11Garmin - Transitions
12Skil - Shimano
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Rabobank
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Astana
18Quick Step
19Caisse d'Epargne
20Lampre-Farnese Vini
21Footon-Servetto

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia18:32:17
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
4Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:26
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:43
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:49
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
16Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:01:53
17Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
20Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
21Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:04
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:07
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:09
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
28Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
30José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:39
31Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:01
32Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:02
33Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:03:10
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:25
35Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:31
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:37
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
39Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:19
40Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:29
41Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:04:58
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:19
43Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:56
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:08:02
45Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:08:06
46Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:48
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:53
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:12:56
50Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:29
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:13:48
52Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:53
53Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:13:54
54Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
55Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
56Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:04
57David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:06
58Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
59Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:14:11
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:14
61Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:14:18
62Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:14:19
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:33
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:39
65Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:17
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:29
67Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:45
69André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:58
70Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:16:24
71Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:29
73Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:16:31
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
75Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:38
76Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
78Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
79Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:50
80Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:52
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:16:53
82Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:16:54
83Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:17:29
85Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:32
86Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:46
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:54
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:24
89Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:36
90Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:46
91Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:18:59
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:19:29
93Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:43
94Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:44
95Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:09
96Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:16
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:19
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:27
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:33
100Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:35
101Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:37
102Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:39
103Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:21:40
104Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:44
105Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:21:49
106Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:51
107Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:03
108Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:22:09
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:12
110Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:22:22
111Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:22:28
112Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:22:35
114Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:36
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:37
116Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:39
117Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:22:42
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:45
119Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:46
120Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
121Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:58
122Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:02
123Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:23
124Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:38
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:19
126Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
127Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:56
128Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:25:08
129Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:22
130Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:37
131Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:27:18
132Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:27:20
133Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:21
134Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:32
135Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:52
136Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:28:27
137Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:34
138Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:28:43
139Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:46
140Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:49
141Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:30:16
142Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:30:34
143Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:51
144Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:31:01
145Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:31:48
146Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana0:34:45
147Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
148Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:34:57
149Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:10
150David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:48

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha72pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team66
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana65
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
5André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia46
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank44
7Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank35
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini35
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia33
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo31
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team30
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ30
13Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
14Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini21
15Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank19
16Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
17Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha16
18Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
19Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
21Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack13
23Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
24Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ13
25José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha11
30Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha11
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank10
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha10
33Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
34Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
35Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank8
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia18:32:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
5Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:43
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
17Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:01
18Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:02
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:25
20Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:31
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:37
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:08:02
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:13:48
25Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:53
26David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:06
27Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:33
28Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:17
29Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
31Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:38
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:17:29
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:46
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:24
35Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:46
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:18:59
37Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:20:44
38Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:09
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:16
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:19
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:27
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:33
43Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:37
44Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:44
45Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:22:09
46Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:12
47Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:36
48Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:39
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:58
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:24:19
51Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
52Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:22
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:37
54Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:27:20
55Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:21
56Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:27:32
57Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:52
58Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:28:27
59Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:34
60Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:51
61Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank55:40:02
2Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
3Team Radioshack0:01:51
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
5Team Katusha0:04:33
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:41
7Astana0:06:34
8Liquigas-Doimo0:08:33
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:21
10Skil - Shimano0:10:17
11Caisse d'Epargne0:13:07
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:40
13Team HTC - Columbia0:15:27
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:53
15Quick Step0:20:13
16Garmin - Transitions0:23:01
17Française Des Jeux0:26:25
18AG2R La Mondiale0:29:38
19Team Milram0:33:33
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:38
21Footon-Servetto0:53:40

