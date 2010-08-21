Henderson pips Van Hummel in Roermond
Martin maintains overall lead
Greg Henderson (Sky) took victory in stage four of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint. The New Zealander came around teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the closing metres and held off a fast-finishing Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to take a fine win. Overall, Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his advantage over Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).
At 212km, the stage from St-Lievens-Houtem in Belgium back over the border to Roermond in the Netherlands was the longest in the race, but that didn’t stop the attacks from coming thick and fast as soon as the flag was dropped. Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank) went off the front just 7km into the stage and although he was soon brought back, he would go on to be aggressive throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the hyperactive pace in the peloton was causing its own problems as Milram’s Christian Knees crashed into a traffic sign after 20km and was forced to abandon, the third Milram rider to do so thus far. The German champion was brought straight to hospital and received fifteen stitches to his face.
After a brief lull in proceedings, Marycz went on the attack once again at the 35km mark and this time he brought three riders with him – Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha), Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ). The quartet immediately put their heads down and worked together to stretch out a significant lead.
Within 20km of their escape, they had a massive 8:40 lead, benefiting from the fact that Malori was the best-placed rider overall, lying over 21 minutes back in 102nd place, and so HTC-Columbia had no reason to chase. The four continued to put the hammer down in front thereafter, aware that the circumstances of the race might just allow them to defy the sprinters’ teams and stay clear to the finish.
However, once Francesco Chicchi’s Liquigas-Doimo took up the pacesetting in earnest in the final two hours of racing, their advantage began to crumble steadily. 70km from the line, their lead was down to three minutes, and when HTC-Columbia and Rabobank began to contribute to the peloton’s chase, it was clear that it would be simply a matter of time before the leaders were swallowed up the hungry peloton.
By the time the break crossed the finish line for the first time, before entering the finishing circuit, the gap was just one minute. At this point, the black jerseys of Team Sky began to mass at the front and the pace went up another notch in the final 14km circuit. 6km from the line, just as the peloton began to breathe down the necks of the breakaway, Adiano Malori broke their alliance and tried to grind clear by himself, but it was a losing battle.
Cruelly, the Italian managed to stay clear until the red kite, but the Sky-led peloton swept past him in the final kilometre. In the finishing sprint, it first appeared as though Sky were attempting to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen, but the young Norwegian had teammate Greg Henderson on his wheel and the New Zealander had the freedom to contest the win himself.
Boasson Hagen went early in the sprint and began to fade in the final 100 metres. As he did so, Henderson came around him on the right, while Kenny Van Hummel passed on the other side. The trio lunged for the line together but the photo finish showed that Henderson had timed his effort to perfection to take out a splendid win ahead of a frustrated Van Hummel.
Henderson was obviously pleased with his day’s work and revealed that it was always Sky’s plan to work for him today. “They gave me a good chance today to show how fast I can be and I’m really happy I could finish it off for them,” said Henderson. “The sports director Steven de Jongh said we would be working for me today and the whole team committed to that. That was the plan and it’s great when it comes off 100% like that.”
The four bonus seconds for third place on the stage also saw Boasson Hagen move up to third overall. “I just kept everyone moving forward at the finish and we got into exactly the position we wanted, so much so that Edvald, who’s obviously very fast himself, was able to deliver me and get on the podium himself,” Henderson explained.
Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) maintains his 10 second lead over Rabobank’s Koos Moerenhout ahead of tomorrow’s 204km stage to Sittard.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:46:46
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|27
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|31
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|37
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|52
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|53
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|55
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|61
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|66
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|67
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|68
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|72
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|76
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|80
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|88
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|97
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|99
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|100
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|101
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|103
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:22
|109
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|115
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:29
|116
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:30
|117
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|119
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:41
|121
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|122
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|124
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|125
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:19
|126
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|127
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:44
|128
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:01
|129
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|130
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|131
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:03
|132
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|133
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|134
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|138
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|142
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|143
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|146
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|147
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|148
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|149
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|5
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|8
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|5
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|17
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|13
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:46:46
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|14
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|23
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|44
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|48
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:30
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|51
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:19
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:01
|55
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|56
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|57
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:03
|58
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|61
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14:20:18
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Française Des Jeux
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Team Radioshack
|10
|Team Milram
|11
|Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rabobank
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Astana
|18
|Quick Step
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:32:17
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:26
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:01:43
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:49
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|16
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:01:53
|17
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|20
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:00
|21
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:04
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:07
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:09
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|28
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|30
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:39
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|32
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:02
|33
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:03:10
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:25
|35
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:31
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:37
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:59
|39
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:19
|40
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|41
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:58
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|43
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:56
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:08:02
|45
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:06
|46
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:53
|49
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:12:56
|50
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:29
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:48
|52
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:53
|53
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:54
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|56
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:04
|57
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:06
|58
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|59
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:11
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:14
|61
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:14:18
|62
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:19
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:33
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:39
|65
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:17
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:29
|67
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|69
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:58
|70
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:24
|71
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:29
|73
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:31
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|75
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:38
|76
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|79
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:50
|80
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:52
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:53
|82
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:54
|83
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:29
|85
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:32
|86
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:46
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:54
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|89
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:36
|90
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:46
|91
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:59
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:19:29
|93
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|94
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:44
|95
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:09
|96
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:16
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:19
|98
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:27
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:33
|100
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:35
|101
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:37
|102
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:39
|103
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:21:40
|104
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:44
|105
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:49
|106
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|107
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:03
|108
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:09
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:12
|110
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:22
|111
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:22:28
|112
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:22:35
|114
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:36
|115
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:37
|116
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:39
|117
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:22:42
|118
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:45
|119
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:46
|120
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|121
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:58
|122
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:02
|123
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:23
|124
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:38
|125
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:19
|126
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|127
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:56
|128
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:08
|129
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:22
|130
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:37
|131
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:18
|132
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:20
|133
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|134
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:32
|135
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:52
|136
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:27
|137
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:34
|138
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:43
|139
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:46
|140
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:49
|141
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:30:16
|142
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:30:34
|143
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:51
|144
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:01
|145
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:31:48
|146
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|0:34:45
|147
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|148
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:34:57
|149
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:10
|150
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|72
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|65
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|7
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|30
|13
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|14
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|15
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|16
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|17
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|18
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|19
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|21
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|13
|23
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|24
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|13
|25
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|11
|30
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|33
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|34
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|35
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:32:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|5
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:43
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:02
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:25
|20
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:31
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:37
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:08:02
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:48
|25
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:53
|26
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:06
|27
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:33
|28
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:17
|29
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:38
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:29
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:46
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|35
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:46
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:59
|37
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:44
|38
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:09
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:16
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:19
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:27
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:33
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:37
|44
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:44
|45
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:09
|46
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:12
|47
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:36
|48
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:39
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:58
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:19
|51
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|52
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:22
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:37
|54
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:27:20
|55
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|56
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:32
|57
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:52
|58
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:28:27
|59
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:34
|60
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:51
|61
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|55:40:02
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:42
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:51
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:41
|7
|Astana
|0:06:34
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:33
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:17
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:07
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:27
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:53
|15
|Quick Step
|0:20:13
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:01
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|0:26:25
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:38
|19
|Team Milram
|0:33:33
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:38
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:53:40
