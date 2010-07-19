Tuft takes RR and overall
Nice work from Numainville
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|3:35:09
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:53
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|0:01:43
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:04
|5
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:57
|6
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|7
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|8
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|9
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:06:47
|10
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:07:29
|11
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:08:24
|12
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|0:09:12
|13
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:17:36
|14
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:17:40
|15
|Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:17:43
|16
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:17:49
|17
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:18:07
|18
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|0:18:38
|19
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
|0:18:40
|20
|Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
|0:20:13
|21
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|0:20:39
|22
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|23
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|24
|Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
|25
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
|0:20:40
|26
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:20:42
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|DNF
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|DNF
|Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
|DNF
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
|DNF
|Allan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|2:35:07
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|5
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
|6
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
|7
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|8
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|9
|Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
|10
|Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles
|11
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|12
|Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|13
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|14
|Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|15
|Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|16
|Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:03:53
|17
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|18
|Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:18
|19
|Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:05:19
|20
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
|21
|Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:10:23
|22
|Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent
|0:21:29
|DNF
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|29
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|24
|3
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|24
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|23
|5
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|14
|6
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|10
|8
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|10
|9
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|12
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|8
|13
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
|7
|14
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|7
|15
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|17
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|3
|18
|Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|3
|19
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|20
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|21
|Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|22
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|3
|24
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|3
|25
|Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
|3
|26
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|3
|27
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|3
|28
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|3
|29
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
|3
|30
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|3
|31
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|3
|32
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|3
|33
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|3
|34
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|35
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|36
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|37
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|38
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|39
|Mathew Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|40
|Nathan MacDonald (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|41
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|42
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|43
|Andrew Kyle (Can) Garneau Evolution
|44
|Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|45
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|46
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|47
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|48
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|49
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
|50
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
|51
|Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
|52
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|53
|Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|54
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|57
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|58
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|59
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|60
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
|61
|Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution
|62
|Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
|63
|Allan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|64
|Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|35
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|24
|3
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
|22
|4
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|19
|7
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
|19
|8
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
|13
|9
|Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|10
|10
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|9
|11
|Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|8
|12
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|4
|15
|Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|16
|Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
|3
|17
|Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles
|3
|18
|Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|3
|19
|Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent
|3
|20
|Sarah Coney (Can) Independent
|21
|Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|22
|Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|23
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
|24
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|25
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|26
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|27
|Jennifer Kohm (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|28
|Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|29
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|30
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy