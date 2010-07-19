Trending

Tuft takes RR and overall

Nice work from Numainville

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 2 of 7

Sunday's road race began under cloudy conditions, where the only bright light was the photographer's flash.

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 3 of 7

BikeReg.com's William Goodfellow hurtles along White Rock's waterfront drag on his way to a 12th place road race finish.

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 4 of 7

They do say two heads are better than one. The first to look forward, and the second to see where you've been.

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 5 of 7

Increasing temperatures and a cruel final hill impacted riders near the end of Sunday's 80km Women's road race.

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 6 of 7

The White Rock skies brightened dramatically during Sunday's action and the streets were inevitably lined with sunbathing spectators.

(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Gord Goble)

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions3:35:09
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:53
3Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions0:01:43
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:04
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:57
6Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
7Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:06:32
8Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
9William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:06:47
10Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution0:07:29
11Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:08:24
12David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal0:09:12
13Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:17:36
14Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:17:40
15Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:17:43
16Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution0:17:49
17David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:18:07
18Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal0:18:38
19Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing0:18:40
20Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor0:20:13
21Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution0:20:39
22Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
23Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
24Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
25Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy0:20:40
26Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:20:42
DNFAndrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
DNFRoman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAlex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFAdam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBoris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNFShawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNFMarcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
DNFChristopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFMatthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFGeoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJohn Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMaurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
DNFChris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
DNFZachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
DNFMike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Independent
DNFStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
DNFAllan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK

Cat 1/2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders2:35:07
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
3Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
4Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
5Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
6Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
7Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
8Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
9Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
10Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles
11Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
12Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
13Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
14Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
15Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
16Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:03:53
17Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
18Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:18
19Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:05:19
20Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
21Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:10:23
22Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent0:21:29
DNFNaomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFLeslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMorgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
DNFJenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders

Final overall standings - pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions29pts
2Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda24
3Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes24
4Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions23
5Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK14
6Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team13
7Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK10
8Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK10
9Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team10
10Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team9
11Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies9
12William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale8
13Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy7
14Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK7
15Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling3
16Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies3
17Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK3
18Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK3
19Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes3
20Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes3
21Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes3
22Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team3
23Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution3
24Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution3
25Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution3
26Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution3
27Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal3
28Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution3
29Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing3
30Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution3
31Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent3
32Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling3
33Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK3
34Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
35Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
36Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
37Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
38Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
39Mathew Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
40Nathan MacDonald (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
41Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
42Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
43Andrew Kyle (Can) Garneau Evolution
44Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
45John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
46Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
47Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
48David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
49Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
50Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
51Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
52Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
53Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
54Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
57Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
58Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
59David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
60Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
61Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution
62Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
63Allan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
64Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing

Final overall standings - cat 1/2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders35pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes24
3Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback22
4Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team20
5Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team20
6Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle19
7Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club19
8Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity13
9Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports10
10Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports9
11Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling8
12Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team8
13Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team5
14Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes4
15Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes3
16Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo3
17Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles3
18Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes3
19Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent3
20Sarah Coney (Can) Independent
21Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
22Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
23Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
24Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
25Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
26Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
27Jennifer Kohm (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
28Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
29Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
30Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

