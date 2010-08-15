Image 1 of 55 A few riders arrived a bit to late for the start. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 55 Riders roll out as the race begins. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 55 Riders waiting for the start at 11:10 A.M. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 4 of 55 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wearing his famous sunglasses. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 5 of 55 Team Euskaltel wating for the start. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 6 of 55 Caisse d'Epargne (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 7 of 55 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a pre-race favourite. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 55 Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team) looking forward to the start, as well as to the birth of his child in a few days time. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 9 of 55 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second straight victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) showed he has fully recovered from his Tour de France fractures and is set for a strong second part of the season by taking a repeat victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics race in Hamburg.

Nobody has ever won back-to-back versions of the German ProTour race during its 15-year history but Farrar again got some special help from teammate Julian Dean and had the speed to come past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia) to win the sprint. Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was fourth and Australia’s Allan Davis (Astana) completed the top five.

Boasson Hagen was given a great lead-out from Team Sky in the final two kilometres but perhaps went a little early. He tried to hold his speed and threw his bike at the line but Farrar was faster and put his arms up in celebration. He knew he had got it.

“It’s amazing to have won again,” Farrar said.

“It always takes a lot of luck to win a one-day race like Vattenfall. To have that luck for two years in a row it’s nice for me. I love this race. It’s kind of the perfect for me, for my characteristics."

Farrar’s painful injuries at the Tour de France are now a rapidly fading memory. And like most of the best sprinters in the world, Farrar will ride the Vuelta a España as preparation for a shot at the world road race championships in Melbourne, Australia, on October 3.

“I had a rough month with injuries at the Tour de France because I broke my wrist. To come back and win again makes me feel like things are on the right track. I’ll ride a few more one-days and then the Vuelta and the world championships. They’re the important ones for me,” he said.

Five rider breakaway

The 216.6km race began with a long loop into the Hamburg countryside before the traditional circuits that include the testing and leg burning Waseberg climb through the trees.

The peloton seemed to enjoy the ride in the cool but dry conditions and allowed the early breakaway of Nikolai Trusov (Katusha), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) to gain a massive lead of 16:30.

After 120km of riding the peloton finally awoke and began to chase but the five fought on and were first to the top of the Waseberg, with the gap still 7:45 with 65km to go. The peloton, and especially the sprinters’ teams, knew they would have to chase hard if they wanted to catch them but it was going to be close.

Fortunately the Waseberg slowed the break and eventually split it on the penultimate time up through the trees.

Trusov was the first to attack and he was joined by Smukulis and Geslin. They had a lead of 2:50 with 30km to go but Garmin-Transitions, Team Sky, Lampre-Farnese Vini and home team Milram all put riders on the front and the gap began to come down rapidly.

Rain on some parts of the course worried the sprinters but they raced on, fighting for position in the bunch before the last climb of the Waseberg. The climb only lasts 700 metres but has a section at 15% and it is vital to be near the front to try and save your legs for the sprint.

The likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did not want a bunch sprint finish and attacked over the top of the climb. They got a gap but were joined by the very young but very talented Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo). He was riding for Daniele Bennati and so refused to contribute greatly to the attack, meaning the bunch was rapidly back together. It was a clear signal the race would end in a sprint.

Up front the breakaway also faded and lost speed after the Waseberg. A couple of huge turns by Fabian Cancellara brought the trio into view and they were eventually swept up with eight kilometres to go.

Gerben Löwik (Francaise des Jeux) and then the duo of Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Christian Knees (Milram) tried to break away but the sprinters could feel victory was in their grasp and neutralised their escapes.

Rain made the final kilometres dangerous and Quick Step’s Wouter Weylandts took a tumble but somehow everyone else stayed up and it was dry in the centre of Hamburg.

Lampre, Team Sky, Garmin-Transitions, Rabobank and Liquigas-Doimo all fought for the front in the final five kilometres but nobody wanted to take control of the sprint. With two kilometres to go, Team Sky decided to make their move riding to set up Boasson Hagen. Everyone else fought for position on Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that the road was wide and fast in the final 500 metres.

Boasson Hagen hit out early and looked fast with 300 metres to go but he went a little bit early. He faded and his rivals pounced. Farrar went around the outside of the young Norwegian and was clearly faster, while Greipel tried to sneak through on the left, hoping the shorter inside line would open up for him. Farrar was the fastest though, while Greipel was stuck between the barriers and Boasson Hagen.

At the line it was close as all three threw their bikes, but Farrar was the first to celebrate, knowing he had won again and taken a special repeat victory.

Next stop is the Vuelta for sprints against Mark Cavendish and then the big end of season showdown at the world championships.

Full Results 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5:02:36 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 8 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 14 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 15 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 16 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 22 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 28 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 29 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 36 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 37 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 39 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 41 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:07 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:08 44 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 45 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 46 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 47 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:12 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 50 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 51 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 53 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 57 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 63 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 67 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 69 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 70 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 71 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 72 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 73 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 74 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 78 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:27 80 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:21 89 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:27 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 92 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 93 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:25 94 Juan Anto Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:33 95 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 98 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 99 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 100 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:54 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:50 102 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:20 103 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 106 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 107 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 108 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 110 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 111 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 112 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:05:28 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:40 114 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:58 115 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:06 116 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:15 117 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:33 119 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 121 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:09:39 122 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:11:24 123 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 125 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:32 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 128 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 129 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 131 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:13:00 132 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:17 DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions DNF Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions DNF Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank DNF Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram DNF Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram DNF Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram DNF Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana DNF Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana DNF Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack DNF Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack DNF Juan Mau Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step DNF Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step DNF Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Harburger Ringe, 11.9km 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Sprint 2 - Buchholz, 50.6km 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 3 - Schulauer Straße, 127.9km 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 4 - Mönckebergstraße, 152.9km 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprints classification 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2

Mountain 1 - Waseberg, 137.3km 1 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Waseberg, 176.9km 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Waseberg, 188.9km 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 1