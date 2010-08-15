Trending

Farrar repeats at Vattenfall Cyclassics

American sprinter outkicks Boasson Hagen, Greipel

Image 1 of 55

A few riders arrived a bit to late for the start.

A few riders arrived a bit to late for the start.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 2 of 55

Riders roll out as the race begins.

Riders roll out as the race begins.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 3 of 55

Riders waiting for the start at 11:10 A.M.

Riders waiting for the start at 11:10 A.M.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 4 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wearing his famous sunglasses.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wearing his famous sunglasses.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 5 of 55

Team Euskaltel wating for the start.

Team Euskaltel wating for the start.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 6 of 55

Caisse d'Epargne

Caisse d'Epargne
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 7 of 55

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a pre-race favourite.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was a pre-race favourite.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 55

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team) looking forward to the start, as well as to the birth of his child in a few days time.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team) looking forward to the start, as well as to the birth of his child in a few days time.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 9 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second straight victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second straight victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 55

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) signs some autographs before the start.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) signs some autographs before the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 55

Columbia - HTC's Velits brothers, Martin and Peter.

Columbia - HTC's Velits brothers, Martin and Peter.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 55

Luxembourg road champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Luxembourg road champion Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 55

Spain's Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne)

Spain's Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 14 of 55

Defending champion Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) arrives at the sign-in stage.

Defending champion Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) arrives at the sign-in stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 55

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is a former winner of the Vattenfall Cyclassics.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is a former winner of the Vattenfall Cyclassics.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 55

Liquigas-Doimo sprinters Daniele Bennati and Francesco Chicchi sign in.

Liquigas-Doimo sprinters Daniele Bennati and Francesco Chicchi sign in.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 55

German champion Christian Knees (Milram)

German champion Christian Knees (Milram)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 55

2005 Vattenfall Cyclassics winner Filippo Pozzato is once again sporting a 'stache.

2005 Vattenfall Cyclassics winner Filippo Pozzato is once again sporting a 'stache.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 55

2007 champion Alessandro Ballan, right, signs in with BMC teammate Mauro Santambrogio

2007 champion Alessandro Ballan, right, signs in with BMC teammate Mauro Santambrogio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) awaits the start.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) awaits the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 55

The break of the day included Nikolai Trusov (Katusha), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r - La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil - Shimano).

The break of the day included Nikolai Trusov (Katusha), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r - La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil - Shimano).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 55

The peloton didn't appear too concerned about the escape early in the race.

The peloton didn't appear too concerned about the escape early in the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 55

The peloton stretches out on the streets of Hamburg.

The peloton stretches out on the streets of Hamburg.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitons) on the podium after his victory.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitons) on the podium after his victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitons) salutes the crowd after winning the 2010 Vattenfall Cyclcassics.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitons) salutes the crowd after winning the 2010 Vattenfall Cyclcassics.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 55

Vattenfall Cyclassics podium (l-r): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia)

Vattenfall Cyclassics podium (l-r): Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 55

All smiles for Tyler Farrar in Hamburg.

All smiles for Tyler Farrar in Hamburg.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 55

Even Team Radioshack was starting in Hamburg.

Even Team Radioshack was starting in Hamburg.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 29 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) with his winner's flowers and trophy.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) with his winner's flowers and trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 55

It's anybody's race approaching the finish line.

It's anybody's race approaching the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) vie for victory metres from the line.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) vie for victory metres from the line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) became the first repeat winner at the Vattenfall Cyclassics.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) became the first repeat winner at the Vattenfall Cyclassics.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 55

Race winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) makes his way to the podium.

Race winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) makes his way to the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 55

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) ponders his sixth place finish.

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) ponders his sixth place finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 55

Edvald Boasson Hagen and his Sky teammates after the finish.

Edvald Boasson Hagen and his Sky teammates after the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 55

German Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) gives an interview during the riders sign-on before the race.

German Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) gives an interview during the riders sign-on before the race.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 37 of 55

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) talking to German television.

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) talking to German television.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 38 of 55

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank)

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 39 of 55

Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram) talking to German television.

Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram) talking to German television.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 40 of 55

Anthony Geslin (FDJ) who was working hard for the escapees.

Anthony Geslin (FDJ) who was working hard for the escapees.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 41 of 55

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) talking to Kurt Alse Arvesen from Team Sky.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) talking to Kurt Alse Arvesen from Team Sky.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 42 of 55

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) feeling better after his crash during the Tour de France, so he was able to start in Hamburg.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) feeling better after his crash during the Tour de France, so he was able to start in Hamburg.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 43 of 55

Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step)

Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 44 of 55

French rider Mikael Cherel

French rider Mikael Cherel
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 45 of 55

Kurt Alse Arvesen (Team Sky)

Kurt Alse Arvesen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 46 of 55

Vattenfall Cyclassics top-3: (l-r): Edvald Boasson Hagen, 2nd; Tyler Farrar, 1st; André Greipel, 3rd.

Vattenfall Cyclassics top-3: (l-r): Edvald Boasson Hagen, 2nd; Tyler Farrar, 1st; André Greipel, 3rd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 55

Robbie McEwen said he felt good ahead of the race.

Robbie McEwen said he felt good ahead of the race.
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 48 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) edged out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) for the win.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) edged out Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) for the win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 55

The peloton approaches the finish line, but still has plenty of racing to go.

The peloton approaches the finish line, but still has plenty of racing to go.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 55

The break of the day rolls across the finish line, but they still have more than 1.5 hours of racing to go.

The break of the day rolls across the finish line, but they still have more than 1.5 hours of racing to go.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 55

Garmin-Transitions sets tempo throught the start-finish line in pursuit of the day's break.

Garmin-Transitions sets tempo throught the start-finish line in pursuit of the day's break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 55

The sprint was very close, but Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his kick to perfection to beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia).

The sprint was very close, but Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his kick to perfection to beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) won the 2010 Vattenfall Cyclassics.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) won the 2010 Vattenfall Cyclassics.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 55

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) punches his fist in the air as he won his second straight Vattenfall Cyclassics.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) punches his fist in the air as he won his second straight Vattenfall Cyclassics.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 55

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) after finishing third.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) after finishing third.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) showed he has fully recovered from his Tour de France fractures and is set for a strong second part of the season by taking a repeat victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics race in Hamburg.

Nobody has ever won back-to-back versions of the German ProTour race during its 15-year history but Farrar again got some special help from teammate Julian Dean and had the speed to come past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia) to win the sprint. Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was fourth and Australia’s Allan Davis (Astana) completed the top five.

Boasson Hagen was given a great lead-out from Team Sky in the final two kilometres but perhaps went a little early. He tried to hold his speed and threw his bike at the line but Farrar was faster and put his arms up in celebration. He knew he had got it.

“It’s amazing to have won again,” Farrar said.

“It always takes a lot of luck to win a one-day race like Vattenfall. To have that luck for two years in a row it’s nice for me. I love this race. It’s kind of the perfect for me, for my characteristics."

Farrar’s painful injuries at the Tour de France are now a rapidly fading memory. And like most of the best sprinters in the world, Farrar will ride the Vuelta a España as preparation for a shot at the world road race championships in Melbourne, Australia, on October 3.

“I had a rough month with injuries at the Tour de France because I broke my wrist. To come back and win again makes me feel like things are on the right track. I’ll ride a few more one-days and then the Vuelta and the world championships. They’re the important ones for me,” he said.

Five rider breakaway

The 216.6km race began with a long loop into the Hamburg countryside before the traditional circuits that include the testing and leg burning Waseberg climb through the trees.

The peloton seemed to enjoy the ride in the cool but dry conditions and allowed the early breakaway of Nikolai Trusov (Katusha), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) to gain a massive lead of 16:30.

After 120km of riding the peloton finally awoke and began to chase but the five fought on and were first to the top of the Waseberg, with the gap still 7:45 with 65km to go. The peloton, and especially the sprinters’ teams, knew they would have to chase hard if they wanted to catch them but it was going to be close.

Fortunately the Waseberg slowed the break and eventually split it on the penultimate time up through the trees.

Trusov was the first to attack and he was joined by Smukulis and Geslin. They had a lead of 2:50 with 30km to go but Garmin-Transitions, Team Sky, Lampre-Farnese Vini and home team Milram all put riders on the front and the gap began to come down rapidly.

Rain on some parts of the course worried the sprinters but they raced on, fighting for position in the bunch before the last climb of the Waseberg. The climb only lasts 700 metres but has a section at 15% and it is vital to be near the front to try and save your legs for the sprint.

The likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did not want a bunch sprint finish and attacked over the top of the climb. They got a gap but were joined by the very young but very talented Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo). He was riding for Daniele Bennati and so refused to contribute greatly to the attack, meaning the bunch was rapidly back together. It was a clear signal the race would end in a sprint.

Up front the breakaway also faded and lost speed after the Waseberg. A couple of huge turns by Fabian Cancellara brought the trio into view and they were eventually swept up with eight kilometres to go.

Gerben Löwik (Francaise des Jeux) and then the duo of Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Christian Knees (Milram) tried to break away but the sprinters could feel victory was in their grasp and neutralised their escapes.

Rain made the final kilometres dangerous and Quick Step’s Wouter Weylandts took a tumble but somehow everyone else stayed up and it was dry in the centre of Hamburg.

Lampre, Team Sky, Garmin-Transitions, Rabobank and Liquigas-Doimo all fought for the front in the final five kilometres but nobody wanted to take control of the sprint. With two kilometres to go, Team Sky decided to make their move riding to set up Boasson Hagen. Everyone else fought for position on Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that the road was wide and fast in the final 500 metres.

Boasson Hagen hit out early and looked fast with 300 metres to go but he went a little bit early. He faded and his rivals pounced. Farrar went around the outside of the young Norwegian and was clearly faster, while Greipel tried to sneak through on the left, hoping the shorter inside line would open up for him. Farrar was the fastest though, while Greipel was stuck between the barriers and Boasson Hagen.

At the line it was close as all three threw their bikes, but Farrar was the first to celebrate, knowing he had won again and taken a special repeat victory.

Next stop is the Vuelta for sprints against Mark Cavendish and then the big end of season showdown at the world championships.

 

Full Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions5:02:36
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
8Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
15Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
16Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
17Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
28Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
29Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
36Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
37Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
39Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:08
44Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
45Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
46Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
47Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
48Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:12
49Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
50Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
51Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
52Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
53Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
55Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
57Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
63Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
67Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
69Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
70Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
71Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
72Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
73Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
74Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
75Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:27
80Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
87Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:21
89Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:27
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
92Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
93Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:25
94Juan Anto Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:33
95Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
98Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
99Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:54
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:50
102Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:20
103Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
105Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
106Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
107Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
108Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
110Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
111David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
112Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:05:28
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:40
114Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:05:58
115Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:06:06
116Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:15
117Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:33
119Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
121Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:09:39
122Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:11:24
123Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
124Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
125Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:32
126Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
127Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
128Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
129Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
130Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
131Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:13:00
132Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
133Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:17
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJulian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
DNFStuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
DNFValeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFJason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
DNFJuan Mau Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFAngelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFAitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFMarco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
DNFKurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFFloris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Harburger Ringe, 11.9km
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Sprint 2 - Buchholz, 50.6km
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 3 - Schulauer Straße, 127.9km
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 4 - Mönckebergstraße, 152.9km
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprints classification
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto9pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano2

Mountain 1 - Waseberg, 137.3km
1Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Waseberg, 176.9km
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Waseberg, 188.9km
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha6pts
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
3Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

 

