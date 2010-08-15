Farrar repeats at Vattenfall Cyclassics
American sprinter outkicks Boasson Hagen, Greipel
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) showed he has fully recovered from his Tour de France fractures and is set for a strong second part of the season by taking a repeat victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics race in Hamburg.
Nobody has ever won back-to-back versions of the German ProTour race during its 15-year history but Farrar again got some special help from teammate Julian Dean and had the speed to come past Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia) to win the sprint. Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (BMC) was fourth and Australia’s Allan Davis (Astana) completed the top five.
Boasson Hagen was given a great lead-out from Team Sky in the final two kilometres but perhaps went a little early. He tried to hold his speed and threw his bike at the line but Farrar was faster and put his arms up in celebration. He knew he had got it.
“It’s amazing to have won again,” Farrar said.
“It always takes a lot of luck to win a one-day race like Vattenfall. To have that luck for two years in a row it’s nice for me. I love this race. It’s kind of the perfect for me, for my characteristics."
Farrar’s painful injuries at the Tour de France are now a rapidly fading memory. And like most of the best sprinters in the world, Farrar will ride the Vuelta a España as preparation for a shot at the world road race championships in Melbourne, Australia, on October 3.
“I had a rough month with injuries at the Tour de France because I broke my wrist. To come back and win again makes me feel like things are on the right track. I’ll ride a few more one-days and then the Vuelta and the world championships. They’re the important ones for me,” he said.
Five rider breakaway
The 216.6km race began with a long loop into the Hamburg countryside before the traditional circuits that include the testing and leg burning Waseberg climb through the trees.
The peloton seemed to enjoy the ride in the cool but dry conditions and allowed the early breakaway of Nikolai Trusov (Katusha), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) and Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) to gain a massive lead of 16:30.
After 120km of riding the peloton finally awoke and began to chase but the five fought on and were first to the top of the Waseberg, with the gap still 7:45 with 65km to go. The peloton, and especially the sprinters’ teams, knew they would have to chase hard if they wanted to catch them but it was going to be close.
Fortunately the Waseberg slowed the break and eventually split it on the penultimate time up through the trees.
Trusov was the first to attack and he was joined by Smukulis and Geslin. They had a lead of 2:50 with 30km to go but Garmin-Transitions, Team Sky, Lampre-Farnese Vini and home team Milram all put riders on the front and the gap began to come down rapidly.
Rain on some parts of the course worried the sprinters but they raced on, fighting for position in the bunch before the last climb of the Waseberg. The climb only lasts 700 metres but has a section at 15% and it is vital to be near the front to try and save your legs for the sprint.
The likes of Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) did not want a bunch sprint finish and attacked over the top of the climb. They got a gap but were joined by the very young but very talented Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo). He was riding for Daniele Bennati and so refused to contribute greatly to the attack, meaning the bunch was rapidly back together. It was a clear signal the race would end in a sprint.
Up front the breakaway also faded and lost speed after the Waseberg. A couple of huge turns by Fabian Cancellara brought the trio into view and they were eventually swept up with eight kilometres to go.
Gerben Löwik (Francaise des Jeux) and then the duo of Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Christian Knees (Milram) tried to break away but the sprinters could feel victory was in their grasp and neutralised their escapes.
Rain made the final kilometres dangerous and Quick Step’s Wouter Weylandts took a tumble but somehow everyone else stayed up and it was dry in the centre of Hamburg.
Lampre, Team Sky, Garmin-Transitions, Rabobank and Liquigas-Doimo all fought for the front in the final five kilometres but nobody wanted to take control of the sprint. With two kilometres to go, Team Sky decided to make their move riding to set up Boasson Hagen. Everyone else fought for position on Boasson Hagen’s wheel, knowing that the road was wide and fast in the final 500 metres.
Boasson Hagen hit out early and looked fast with 300 metres to go but he went a little bit early. He faded and his rivals pounced. Farrar went around the outside of the young Norwegian and was clearly faster, while Greipel tried to sneak through on the left, hoping the shorter inside line would open up for him. Farrar was the fastest though, while Greipel was stuck between the barriers and Boasson Hagen.
At the line it was close as all three threw their bikes, but Farrar was the first to celebrate, knowing he had won again and taken a special repeat victory.
Next stop is the Vuelta for sprints against Mark Cavendish and then the big end of season showdown at the world championships.
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5:02:36
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|15
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|20
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|28
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|29
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|36
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:08
|44
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:12
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|52
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|53
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|57
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|63
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|67
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|69
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|72
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|73
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:27
|80
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|89
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:27
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|92
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:25
|94
|Juan Anto Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|95
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|99
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:50
|102
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:20
|103
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|107
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|108
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|110
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|111
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:05:28
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:40
|114
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:58
|115
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:06
|116
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:15
|117
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:33
|119
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|121
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:09:39
|122
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:11:24
|123
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|124
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:32
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|131
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:00
|132
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:17
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|DNF
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Juan Mau Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|1
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|3
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
