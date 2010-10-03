Trending

Hungary's Blazso wins in Roumania

Roumanians round out top three spots

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marton Blazso (Hun)2:11:39
2Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:02:15
3Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:08:00
4Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:08:05
5Zorán Zsivity (Hun)0:12:53
6Adrian Nitu (Rom)0:15:56
7Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)0:18:28
8Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:19:37
9Andrei Rusu (Rom)0:27:42
10Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)0:28:03
11Toth Zoltan (Rom)0:28:30
12Elisei Miron (Rom)0:32:56
13George Vlad Sabau (Rom)0:44:57
14Dan Chirita (Rom)1:01:09

