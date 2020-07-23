Annemiek van Vleuten wins Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa
World champion secures solo win in first race of revised calendar
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up right where she left off with a dominant solo victory at Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa in what was the first race of the revised calendar. The world champion attacked over the final ascent to build a winning lead over chasers Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans).
It was her second victory of the season in the rainbow jersey having also won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February before the cycling season was halted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in March.
More to follow...
