Euskal Emakumeen Bira: Niewiadoma wins overall title
Johansson wins finale stage 4 in Markina
Stage 4: Markina - Markina
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) edged out Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) to take the finale stage 4 win in Markina on Sunday. American road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) finished in third place, one second behind the pair.
Niewiadoma, who moved into the race lead after stage 1, won the overall title at the Euskal Emakumeen Bira, finishing the five-stage race by just one second ahead of Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds ahead of Johansson. "For me it's a dream come true," Niewiadoma said in a team press release.
For Johansson, it was her second stage win of the race and she won the overall point classification. “It’s really nice after a hard spring to come here for six days of racing and come home with three victories,” Johansson said of both the Euskal Emakumeen Bira and the Durango one-day race held in Spain.
“I gave it a crack today, I knew I needed to make a gap to be able to take the general classification but Niewiadoma has been glued to my wheel all week. But to have the team riding so strong is really nice too and it’s always special for me to race here as well.”
The final stage 4 was an 86.8km race that started and finished in Markina. The race was together heading into the first of two decisive ascents, but broke apart shortly after on the descent with a breakaway gaining a small gap.
The field came back together at the start of the second climb with 10km to go, a lead group formed with Johansson, Niewiadoma, Guarnier, Moolman and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) was also in the initial group but didn't make it over the crest of the climb with the leaders.
Johansson and Niewiadoma opened a small gap on their breakaway companions in the closing metres of the race, with Johansson taking the stage win. She was not able to shed Niewiadoma from her wheel, however, and the Polish rider secured the overall title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2:20:35
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:00:04
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|11
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|13
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
|0:00:35
|15
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:00:38
|17
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:00:42
|18
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
|20
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:00:49
|21
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:17
|22
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|23
|Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:22
|24
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team
|0:01:32
|25
|Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|26
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|27
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|28
|M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|29
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|30
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|31
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|32
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|33
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
|34
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|35
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:15
|36
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:53
|37
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
|40
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|41
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|42
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:04:44
|43
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
|44
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:50
|45
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:09:50
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|47
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|48
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|49
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:10:35
|50
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|52
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:36
|54
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
|55
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:24:14
|56
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
|57
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|58
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|59
|Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|60
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|61
|Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
|62
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
|63
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|64
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|25
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|20
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|16
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|12
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|10
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|8
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|10
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|6
|11
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|12
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|4
|13
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
|2
|15
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|2
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|4
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|3
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|3
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo-Liv
|7:02:24
|2
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:25
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Lointek
|0:04:06
|6
|Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:04:18
|7
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:21
|8
|Inpa Sottoli
|0:04:55
|9
|Spain
|0:05:32
|10
|Top Girls Fassa-Bortolo
|0:12:28
|11
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:13:48
|12
|Bizkaia
|0:18:18
|13
|Bza Emakumeen Bira
|0:35:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|10:44:24
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:02
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:40
|6
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:01:31
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:01:59
|9
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|0:02:09
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:13
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
|0:02:30
|13
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:02:41
|14
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:02:51
|16
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:03:44
|17
|Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:04:35
|18
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|19
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:25
|20
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:10:22
|21
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:14:29
|22
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:15:06
|23
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:15:11
|24
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:15:15
|25
|Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:15:19
|26
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:15:32
|27
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team
|0:15:51
|28
|Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:56
|29
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|30
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|0:16:39
|31
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:16:41
|32
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:16:49
|33
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:16:50
|34
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:16:57
|35
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:18:03
|36
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:18:09
|37
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:18:15
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:18:21
|39
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|40
|M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:19:52
|41
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:20:31
|42
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:22:49
|43
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:25:09
|44
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:27:13
|45
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:27:54
|46
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:29:27
|47
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:33:48
|48
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:34:30
|49
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:34:50
|50
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:20
|51
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:40:06
|52
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:40:09
|53
|Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:40:26
|54
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:40:52
|55
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:49:08
|56
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:54:27
|57
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:54:28
|58
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:57:56
|59
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:58:07
|60
|Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|1:06:46
|61
|Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
|1:07:40
|62
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:08:31
|63
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|1:12:57
|64
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|1:13:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|82
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|60
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|58
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|51
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|46
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|8
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|31
|9
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|29
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|28
|11
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|26
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|21
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|20
|14
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|18
|15
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|14
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|8
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|6
|5
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|6
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|4
|8
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|26
|pts
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|13
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|6
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|5
|7
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|3
|8
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|3
