Image 1 of 13 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 13 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and her Bigla teammates check out the competition at sign in (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 13 The peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 13 The field during the stage 4 finale (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 13 Tetyana Riabchenko leads peloton on the climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 13 Tetyana Riabchenko leads the GC contenders up the climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 13 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) win stage 4 of Emakumeen Bira whilst Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) secures the overall classification (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 13 Stage winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) catches her breath as the rest of the peloton come through the finish (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 13 GC winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) makes her way to the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 13 Fans cheering at the finish line (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 13 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Bigla) finishes second overall (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 13 The riders head to the start line of stage 4 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 13 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) takes the final stage win ahead of overall winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) edged out Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) to take the finale stage 4 win in Markina on Sunday. American road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) finished in third place, one second behind the pair.

Niewiadoma, who moved into the race lead after stage 1, won the overall title at the Euskal Emakumeen Bira, finishing the five-stage race by just one second ahead of Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds ahead of Johansson. "For me it's a dream come true," Niewiadoma said in a team press release.

For Johansson, it was her second stage win of the race and she won the overall point classification. “It’s really nice after a hard spring to come here for six days of racing and come home with three victories,” Johansson said of both the Euskal Emakumeen Bira and the Durango one-day race held in Spain.

“I gave it a crack today, I knew I needed to make a gap to be able to take the general classification but Niewiadoma has been glued to my wheel all week. But to have the team riding so strong is really nice too and it’s always special for me to race here as well.”

The final stage 4 was an 86.8km race that started and finished in Markina. The race was together heading into the first of two decisive ascents, but broke apart shortly after on the descent with a breakaway gaining a small gap.

The field came back together at the start of the second climb with 10km to go, a lead group formed with Johansson, Niewiadoma, Guarnier, Moolman and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) was also in the initial group but didn't make it over the crest of the climb with the leaders.

Johansson and Niewiadoma opened a small gap on their breakaway companions in the closing metres of the race, with Johansson taking the stage win. She was not able to shed Niewiadoma from her wheel, however, and the Polish rider secured the overall title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2:20:35 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:00:01 4 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:00:04 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:00:30 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 8 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 11 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 13 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women 0:00:35 15 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 16 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:00:38 17 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española 0:00:42 18 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:00:45 19 Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española 20 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:00:49 21 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:17 22 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 23 Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:01:22 24 Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team 0:01:32 25 Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 26 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 27 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 28 M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 29 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 30 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 31 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 32 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 33 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team 34 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 35 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:15 36 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:53 37 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team 40 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 41 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:04:44 43 Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española 44 Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:50 45 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:09:50 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 47 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 48 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 49 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:10:35 50 Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 51 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 52 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 53 Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:36 54 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española 55 Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:24:14 56 Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team 57 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 58 Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 59 Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 60 Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 61 Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española 62 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team 63 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 64 Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 25 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 20 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 16 4 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 12 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 10 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 8 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 7 10 Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 6 11 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 12 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 4 13 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women 2 15 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 3 pts 2 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 2 3 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 3 pts 2 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 3 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 4 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 3 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 5 pts 2 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 3 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5 pts 2 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 3 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabo-Liv 7:02:24 2 Orica-AIS 0:00:25 3 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 4 Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:26 5 Lointek 0:04:06 6 Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:04:18 7 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:21 8 Inpa Sottoli 0:04:55 9 Spain 0:05:32 10 Top Girls Fassa-Bortolo 0:12:28 11 S.C. Michela Fanini 0:13:48 12 Bizkaia 0:18:18 13 Bza Emakumeen Bira 0:35:53

Final general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 10:44:24 2 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:02 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:00:08 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:40 6 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:01:31 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 8 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:01:59 9 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 0:02:09 10 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:02:11 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:13 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women 0:02:30 13 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española 0:02:41 14 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:02:51 16 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:03:44 17 Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:04:35 18 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:27 19 Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:25 20 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:10:22 21 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:14:29 22 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:15:06 23 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:15:11 24 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:15:15 25 Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española 0:15:19 26 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:15:32 27 Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team 0:15:51 28 Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:56 29 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 30 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 0:16:39 31 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:16:41 32 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:16:49 33 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:16:50 34 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:16:57 35 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:18:03 36 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:18:09 37 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:18:15 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team 0:18:21 39 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:19:35 40 M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:19:52 41 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:20:31 42 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:22:49 43 Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:25:09 44 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:27:13 45 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:27:54 46 Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española 0:29:27 47 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:33:48 48 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:34:30 49 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:34:50 50 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:37:20 51 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:40:06 52 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española 0:40:09 53 Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:40:26 54 Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:40:52 55 Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team 0:49:08 56 Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española 0:54:27 57 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:54:28 58 Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:57:56 59 Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:58:07 60 Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 1:06:46 61 Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española 1:07:40 62 Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:08:31 63 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 1:12:57 64 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 1:13:06

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 82 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 62 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 60 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 58 5 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 51 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 46 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 8 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 31 9 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 29 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 28 11 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 26 12 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 21 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 20 14 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 18 15 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 17

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 14 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 8 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 6 5 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 6 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 4 8 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 3