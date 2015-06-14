Trending

Euskal Emakumeen Bira: Niewiadoma wins overall title

Johansson wins finale stage 4 in Markina

Image 1 of 13

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 13

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and her Bigla teammates check out the competition at sign in

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and her Bigla teammates check out the competition at sign in
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 13

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 13

The field during the stage 4 finale

The field during the stage 4 finale
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 13

Tetyana Riabchenko leads peloton on the climb

Tetyana Riabchenko leads peloton on the climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 13

Tetyana Riabchenko leads the GC contenders up the climb

Tetyana Riabchenko leads the GC contenders up the climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 13

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) win stage 4 of Emakumeen Bira whilst Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) secures the overall classification

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) win stage 4 of Emakumeen Bira whilst Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) secures the overall classification
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 13

Stage winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) catches her breath as the rest of the peloton come through the finish

Stage winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) catches her breath as the rest of the peloton come through the finish
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 13

GC winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) makes her way to the podium

GC winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) makes her way to the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 13

Fans cheering at the finish line

Fans cheering at the finish line
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 13

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Bigla) finishes second overall

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Bigla) finishes second overall
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 13

The riders head to the start line of stage 4

The riders head to the start line of stage 4
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 13

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) takes the final stage win ahead of overall winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) takes the final stage win ahead of overall winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) edged out Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) to take the finale stage 4 win in Markina on Sunday. American road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) finished in third place, one second behind the pair.

Niewiadoma, who moved into the race lead after stage 1, won the overall title at the Euskal Emakumeen Bira, finishing the five-stage race by just one second ahead of Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds ahead of Johansson. "For me it's a dream come true," Niewiadoma said in a team press release.

For Johansson, it was her second stage win of the race and she won the overall point classification. “It’s really nice after a hard spring to come here for six days of racing and come home with three victories,” Johansson said of both the Euskal Emakumeen Bira and the Durango one-day race held in Spain.

“I gave it a crack today, I knew I needed to make a gap to be able to take the general classification but Niewiadoma has been glued to my wheel all week. But to have the team riding so strong is really nice too and it’s always special for me to race here as well.”

The final stage 4 was an 86.8km race that started and finished in Markina. The race was together heading into the first of two decisive ascents, but broke apart shortly after on the descent with a breakaway gaining a small gap.

The field came back together at the start of the second climb with 10km to go, a lead group formed with Johansson, Niewiadoma, Guarnier, Moolman and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv). Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) was also in the initial group but didn't make it over the crest of the climb with the leaders.

Johansson and Niewiadoma opened a small gap on their breakaway companions in the closing metres of the race, with Johansson taking the stage win. She was not able to shed Niewiadoma from her wheel, however, and the Polish rider secured the overall title.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2:20:35
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:00:01
4Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:00:04
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:00:30
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
8Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
11Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
13Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women0:00:35
15Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:00:38
17Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española0:00:42
18Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:45
19Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
20Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:00:49
21Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:17
22Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
23Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:22
24Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team0:01:32
25Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
26Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
27Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
28M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
29Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
30Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
32Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
33Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
34Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
35Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:15
36Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:53
37Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
40Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
41Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
42Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:04:44
43Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
44Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:50
45Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:09:50
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
47Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
48Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
49Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:10:35
50Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
51Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
52Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
53Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:36
54Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
55Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini0:24:14
56Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
57Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
58Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
59Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
60Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
61Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
62Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
63Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
64Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS25pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women20
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team16
4Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women12
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team10
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS8
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies7
10Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope6
11Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS5
12Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope4
13Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women2
15Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women3pts
2Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre2
3Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS3pts
2Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women4pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3
3Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women5pts
2Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre3
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5pts
2Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre3
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo-Liv7:02:24
2Orica-AIS0:00:25
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
4Boels Dolmans Team0:01:26
5Lointek0:04:06
6Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:04:18
7Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:21
8Inpa Sottoli0:04:55
9Spain0:05:32
10Top Girls Fassa-Bortolo0:12:28
11S.C. Michela Fanini0:13:48
12Bizkaia0:18:18
13Bza Emakumeen Bira0:35:53

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women10:44:24
2Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:02
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:00:08
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:40
6Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:01:31
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:01:59
9Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS0:02:09
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:02:11
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:13
12Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women0:02:30
13Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española0:02:41
14Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:02:51
16Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:03:44
17Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini0:04:35
18Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:27
19Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:25
20Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:10:22
21Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:14:29
22Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:15:06
23Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:15:11
24Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:15:15
25Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española0:15:19
26Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:15:32
27Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team0:15:51
28Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:56
29Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
30Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS0:16:39
31Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:16:41
32Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:16:49
33Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:16:50
34Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:16:57
35Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:18:03
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:18:09
37Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:15
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team0:18:21
39Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:35
40M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:19:52
41Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team0:20:31
42Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:22:49
43Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:25:09
44Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:27:13
45Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:27:54
46Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española0:29:27
47Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:33:48
48Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:34:30
49Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:34:50
50Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:37:20
51Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:40:06
52Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española0:40:09
53Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:40:26
54Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:40:52
55Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team0:49:08
56Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española0:54:27
57Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team0:54:28
58Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:57:56
59Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:58:07
60Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre1:06:46
61Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española1:07:40
62Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini1:08:31
63Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira1:12:57
64Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort1:13:06

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS82pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team62
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team60
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women58
5Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team51
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS46
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies32
8Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre31
9Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women29
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team28
11Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS26
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre21
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women20
14Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre18
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team17

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women14pts
2Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
3Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre8
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women6
5Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS6
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre4
8Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre26pts
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort13
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre6
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women5
7Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS3
8Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango3

 

