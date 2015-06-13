Image 1 of 12 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 12 Race leader Kasia Niewiadoma and Jeanne Korevaar (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 12 Race leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 12 The peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 12 The leaders Rossella Ratto and Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 12 Doris Schweizer, Tetyana Riabchenko and Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla) leads the field over the climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 12 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 12 The small group during stage 3 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 12 Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spain) takes a water bottle (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 12 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) all smiles after her stage 3 victory (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 12 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 12 Doris Schweizer (Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the third stage of the Euskal Emakumeen Bira on Saturday in Iturmendi. The Dutch rider sprinted in by one second ahead of Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies) and an additional two seconds ahead of Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS). The three riders were in a breakaway together.

"Who would have guessed that this morning," Blaak said in a team release posted on Facebook. "I had problems to follow the front group at the moment we had to take a big climb. But I survived. On the top we saw there were four riders of Boels-Dolmans in the front, so we started attacking.

"I got some space together with Garfoot and Cecchini. We managed to overtake two other riders and when we got to the top together, I knew there was a possibility to win. I did and I'm verry happy with that. On this terrain and in this field of contenders this is a victory to remember."

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women) will wear the overall leader's jersey into the final stage on Sunday, an 86.8km race that starts and finishes in Markina. She has the same time as Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds on Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 3:23:40 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:01 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:03 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:00:50 5 Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:08 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:28 8 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 11 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 12 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 13 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini 15 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 16 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 17 Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 18 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española 19 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 20 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women 0:01:45 21 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 22 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:01:49 23 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 24 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:05:19 25 M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 26 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:28 27 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:12:38 28 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 29 Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 30 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 31 Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 32 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 33 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 34 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team 36 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 37 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team 38 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 39 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 40 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team 42 Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team 43 Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española 44 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 45 Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 46 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 47 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 48 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 49 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 50 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 51 Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española 52 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española 53 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 54 Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team 55 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team 56 Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:18:12 57 Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 58 Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 59 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 60 Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 61 Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 62 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 63 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 64 Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española 65 Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española 66 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team 67 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 25 pts 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 16 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 14 5 Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 12 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 9 8 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 7 10 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 6 11 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 5 12 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 4 13 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 14 Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini 2 15 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 4 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 2 4 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 3 pts 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 5 pts 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 3 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 5 pts 2 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 3 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Team 10:13:36 2 Orica-Ais 0:00:23 3 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 4 Rabo Liv Women 0:02:26 5 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:21 6 Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:12:20 7 Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:58 8 S.C. Michela Fanini 0:16:49 9 Poitou-Charentes Futurs 0:24:08 10 Selec. Española 11 Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo 0:24:29 12 Lointek 0:35:18 13 Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:39:07

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 8:23:49 2 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:02 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:00:07 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:08 6 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:00:53 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 8 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:34 9 Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:37 10 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 11 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 0:01:41 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 13 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:01:55 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women 15 Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española 0:01:59 16 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:06 17 Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:35 18 Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:03:12 19 Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:13 20 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 21 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:03:54 22 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:05:16 23 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:07:07 24 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:48 25 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:14 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:14:10 27 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 0:14:11 28 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:14:13 29 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 0:14:15 30 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:14:16 31 Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team 0:14:19 32 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:14:20 33 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:14:21 34 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:14:22 35 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 36 Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:24 37 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:14:26 38 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team 0:14:28 40 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:14:29 41 Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española 0:14:34 42 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:15:48 43 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:07 44 M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:17:24 45 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:18:03 46 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 0:23:10 47 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:23:13 48 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:23:20 49 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española 0:24:33 50 Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 0:24:37 51 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:24:40 52 Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española 0:24:43 53 Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:24:50 54 Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team 0:24:54 55 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:25:00 56 Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española 0:30:13 57 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team 0:30:14 58 Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:30:16 59 Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:30:17 60 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:33:27 61 Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:33:42 62 Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:33:53 63 Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 0:42:32 64 Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española 0:43:26 65 Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:44:17 66 Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:48:43 67 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 0:48:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 52 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 52 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 44 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 41 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 38 6 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 37 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 27 8 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 25 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 25 10 Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 23 11 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 21 12 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 18 13 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 18 14 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 17 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women 15

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women 10 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 6 4 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 6 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 4 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team 3 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 20 pts 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort 13 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre 6 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS 3 6 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 3 7 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team 1 8 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española 1