Euskal Emakumeen Bira: Blaak wins stage 3
Niewiadoma leads the overall classification
Stage 3: Iurreta - Iturmendi
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the third stage of the Euskal Emakumeen Bira on Saturday in Iturmendi. The Dutch rider sprinted in by one second ahead of Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies) and an additional two seconds ahead of Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS). The three riders were in a breakaway together.
"Who would have guessed that this morning," Blaak said in a team release posted on Facebook. "I had problems to follow the front group at the moment we had to take a big climb. But I survived. On the top we saw there were four riders of Boels-Dolmans in the front, so we started attacking.
"I got some space together with Garfoot and Cecchini. We managed to overtake two other riders and when we got to the top together, I knew there was a possibility to win. I did and I'm verry happy with that. On this terrain and in this field of contenders this is a victory to remember."
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women) will wear the overall leader's jersey into the final stage on Sunday, an 86.8km race that starts and finishes in Markina. She has the same time as Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds on Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|3:23:40
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:01
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:03
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:00:50
|5
|Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:08
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|11
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|12
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|13
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
|15
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|16
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|17
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española
|19
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|20
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
|0:01:45
|21
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:01:49
|23
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|24
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:05:19
|25
|M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|26
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:28
|27
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:12:38
|28
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|29
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|30
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|31
|Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|32
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|33
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|34
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|36
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
|38
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|39
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|40
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
|42
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team
|43
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|45
|Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|46
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|47
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|49
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|50
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|51
|Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
|52
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
|53
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|54
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
|55
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team
|56
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:18:12
|57
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|58
|Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|59
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|60
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|61
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|62
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|64
|Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
|65
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española
|66
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
|67
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|16
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|14
|5
|Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|12
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|9
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|7
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|6
|11
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|5
|12
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|4
|13
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|14
|Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
|2
|15
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|4
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|2
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|5
|pts
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|3
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|5
|pts
|2
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|3
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Team
|10:13:36
|2
|Orica-Ais
|0:00:23
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Rabo Liv Women
|0:02:26
|5
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:21
|6
|Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:12:20
|7
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:12:58
|8
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:16:49
|9
|Poitou-Charentes Futurs
|0:24:08
|10
|Selec. Española
|11
|Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
|0:24:29
|12
|Lointek
|0:35:18
|13
|Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:39:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|8:23:49
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:02
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:08
|6
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:00:53
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:34
|9
|Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:37
|10
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|11
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:01:41
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:01:55
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
|15
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:01:59
|16
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:06
|17
|Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:35
|18
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:03:12
|19
|Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:13
|20
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|21
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:03:54
|22
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:05:16
|23
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:07:07
|24
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:48
|25
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:12:14
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:14:10
|27
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|0:14:11
|28
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:14:13
|29
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:14:15
|30
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:14:16
|31
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team
|0:14:19
|32
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:14:20
|33
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:14:21
|34
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:14:22
|35
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|36
|Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:24
|37
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:14:26
|38
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
|0:14:28
|40
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:14:29
|41
|Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:14:34
|42
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|43
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|44
|M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:17:24
|45
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:18:03
|46
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|0:23:10
|47
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:23:13
|48
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:23:20
|49
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:24:33
|50
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
|0:24:37
|51
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:24:40
|52
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:24:43
|53
|Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:50
|54
|Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:24:54
|55
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:25:00
|56
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:30:13
|57
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:30:14
|58
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:30:16
|59
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:30:17
|60
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:27
|61
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:33:42
|62
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:33:53
|63
|Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|0:42:32
|64
|Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
|0:43:26
|65
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:44:17
|66
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:48:43
|67
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|0:48:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|52
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|44
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|41
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|38
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|27
|8
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|25
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|10
|Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|23
|11
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|21
|12
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|18
|13
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|18
|14
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|17
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|4
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|6
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|4
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
|3
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|20
|pts
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
|13
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
|6
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
|3
|6
|Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|3
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
|1
|8
|Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-Ais
|25:13:11
|2
|Boels Dolmans Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Rabo Liv Women
|0:02:03
|4
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|5
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:10
|6
|Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:16:08
|7
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:26:55
|8
|Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo
|0:30:37
|9
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:33:14
|10
|Selec. Española
|0:39:08
|11
|Lointek
|0:41:17
|12
|Poitou-Charentes Futurs
|0:49:19
|13
|Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|1:34:39
