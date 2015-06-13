Trending

Euskal Emakumeen Bira: Blaak wins stage 3

Niewiadoma leads the overall classification

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Race leader Kasia Niewiadoma and Jeanne Korevaar (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Race leader Kasia Niewiadoma

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton during stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The leaders Rossella Ratto and Anna Ramirez Bauxel

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Doris Schweizer, Tetyana Riabchenko and Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla) leads the field over the climb

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The small group during stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spain) takes a water bottle

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) all smiles after her stage 3 victory

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Doris Schweizer (Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the third stage of the Euskal Emakumeen Bira on Saturday in Iturmendi. The Dutch rider sprinted in by one second ahead of Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal Ladies) and an additional two seconds ahead of Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS). The three riders were in a breakaway together.

"Who would have guessed that this morning," Blaak said in a team release posted on Facebook. "I had problems to follow the front group at the moment we had to take a big climb. But I survived. On the top we saw there were four riders of Boels-Dolmans in the front, so we started attacking.

"I got some space together with Garfoot and Cecchini. We managed to overtake two other riders and when we got to the top together, I knew there was a possibility to win. I did and I'm verry happy with that. On this terrain and in this field of contenders this is a victory to remember."

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women) will wear the overall leader's jersey into the final stage on Sunday, an 86.8km race that starts and finishes in Markina. She has the same time as Ashleigh Moolman (Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and two seconds on Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team3:23:40
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:01
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:03
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:00:50
5Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:08
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:28
8Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women
11Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
12Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
13Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini
15Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
16Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team
17Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango
18Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española
19Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
20Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women0:01:45
21Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:01:49
23Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
24Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:05:19
25M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
26Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:28
27Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:12:38
28Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team
29Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
30Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
31Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
32Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
33Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
34Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
36Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team
38Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope
39Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
40Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team
42Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team
43Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women
45Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
46Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
47Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
49Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
50Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
51Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española
52Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española
53Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
54Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team
55Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team
56Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini0:18:12
57Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
58Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre
59Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
60Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
61Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
62Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira
64Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española
65Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española
66Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team
67Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team25pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS16
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre14
5Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team12
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team9
8Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS7
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women6
11Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS5
12Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope4
13Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
14Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini2
15Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre4
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women2
4Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team3pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre5pts
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort3
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre5pts
2Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango3
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Team10:13:36
2Orica-Ais0:00:23
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
4Rabo Liv Women0:02:26
5Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:21
6Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:12:20
7Bizkaia-Durango0:12:58
8S.C. Michela Fanini0:16:49
9Poitou-Charentes Futurs0:24:08
10Selec. Española
11Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo0:24:29
12Lointek0:35:18
13Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:39:07

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women8:23:49
2Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:02
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:00:07
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:08
6Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:00:53
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
8Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:34
9Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:37
10Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS
11Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team0:01:41
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:01:55
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women
15Anna Sanchis (Spa) Selec. Española0:01:59
16Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:06
17Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:35
18Amelie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:03:12
19Laura Lozano (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:13
20Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
21Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:03:54
22Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:05:16
23Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:07:07
24Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:48
25Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:12:14
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:14:10
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS0:14:11
28Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:14:13
29Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team0:14:15
30Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:14:16
31Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek team0:14:19
32Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team0:14:20
33Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:14:21
34Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:22
35Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
36Margarita Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:24
37Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:14:26
38Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Team0:14:28
40Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:14:29
41Rocio Del Alba (Spa) Selec. Española0:14:34
42Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:15:48
43Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:07
44M. Mar Bonnin (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:17:24
45Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek Team0:18:03
46Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women0:23:10
47Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:23:13
48Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:23:20
49Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española0:24:33
50Severine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope0:24:37
51Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:24:40
52Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Selec. Española0:24:43
53Lierni Lekuena (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:50
54Aida Nuño (Spa) Lointek Team0:24:54
55Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:25:00
56Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Selec. Española0:30:13
57Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek Team0:30:14
58Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:30:16
59Dorleta Eskamendi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:30:17
60Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:33:27
61Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:33:42
62Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:33:53
63Liisi Rist (Est) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre0:42:32
64Catalina Rayo (Spa) Selec. Española0:43:26
65Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini0:44:17
66Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:48:43
67Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort0:48:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team52pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS52
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Team44
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS41
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women38
6Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team37
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team27
8Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre25
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies25
10Eleonora Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team23
11Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre21
12Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre18
13Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS18
14Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women17
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women15

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women10pts
2Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
3Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango6
4Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre6
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre4
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Team3
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre20pts
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls-Fassa Bort13
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfre6
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
5Amanda Spratt AUS Orica-AIS3
6Anna Ramirez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango3
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Team1
8Leire Olaberria (Spa) Selec. Española1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-Ais25:13:11
2Boels Dolmans Team0:00:05
3Rabo Liv Women0:02:03
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
5Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:10
6Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:16:08
7Bizkaia-Durango0:26:55
8Top Girls-Fassa Bortolo0:30:37
9S.C. Michela Fanini0:33:14
10Selec. Española0:39:08
11Lointek0:41:17
12Poitou-Charentes Futurs0:49:19
13Bzk Emakumeen Bira1:34:39

 

