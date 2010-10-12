Perez & Prado sweep all stages
Pair also celebrates overall win
Eddy Perez and Manuel Prado swept all three stages of the fourth edition of the El Reto del Quetzal en route to winning the overall. The pair teamed up to form Seven Capital / Sho-Air for the three days of racing.
"Right from the start Eddy and I rode a very hard pace to keep the team in second place overall from riding on our wheel," said Prado in his blog. "They took this stage last year and we knew that they were eager to challenge us today. For the first 40 minutes of today’s stage, they were riding no more than one to two minutes behind us, but Eddy’s tempo going up the climbs was good enough to get rid of them and you know what they say, 'out of sight, out of mind'.
The pair went on to win the stage by a very comfortable 23-minute margin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddy Perez & Manuel Prado (Seven Capital / Sho Air)
|2:50:31
|2
|Carlos Haeckel & Francisco Haeckel (Adventureguatemala/Alterra Team)
|0:23:54
|3
|Heiner Morales & Charlie Quiñonez (Orbea Probikes)
|0:25:49
|4
|Augusto Castillo & Ronny Castillo (Central De Construccion Huehue)
|0:28:54
|5
|Zlatko Piskulick & Allen Castro (Visualiza-Publipan)
|0:38:23
|6
|Andres Duarte & Carlos Sanchez (Academia Duarte Mtb/Bike Planet)
|0:49:38
|7
|Javier Lopez & Luciano Sanchez (Cannondale/Econo/Zerie/Kia)
|0:54:59
|8
|Antonio Venutolo & Jose Martel (Guate Plus +)
|0:56:24
|9
|Hugo Cuevas & Jorge Cuevas (Terrero Racing)
|0:58:49
|10
|Jose Hurtado & Daniel Tejada (Bike Planet)
|1:09:43
|11
|Raimond Vargas & Jairo Villalobos (Smartsoft-Clt)
|1:31:24
|12
|Amilcar Villagran & Manuel Garcia (Aserradero El Baratero)
|1:45:04
|13
|Tono Hurtado & Ivan Martinez (Bike Planet #2)
|2:20:22
|14
|Julio Morris & Luis Velasquez (East Bike Team)
|3:29:07
|15
|Edgar Barillas & Enrique Rivas (Dermos)
|3:39:29
|DNF
|Jose Rojas & Juan Fallas (Grupo Jr Tomateros)
|DNF
|Mark Gonzales & Jairon Sosa (Los Dos)
|DNF
|Nestor Juarez & Erick Acevedo (Team Los Lobos)
|DNF
|Julio Godoy & Marco Hurtarte (Hard Team)
|DNF
|Federico Munir & Douglas Samayoa (Los Cheros)
|DNF
|Jose Barrios & Francisco Soto (Ferreteria Del Mar)
|DNF
|Erick Castillo & Claudio Lopez (Mtb America)
|DNF
|Otto Asturias & Jeremias Maldonado (Volvo Gt)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Tucci & Sedly Rivas (Turbo)
|3:58:23
|2
|Steve Walsh & Trish Grajczyk (Schmoe/Dead Goat Racing)
|0:18:33
|3
|Juan Solorzano & Mary Contreras (Gallo)
|2:37:37
|DNF
|Miguel Molina & Laura Guizar (Campero Mexico)
|DNF
|Luis Villegas & Hellen Zuñiga (Zuharva Cr)
|DNF
|Maciej Nowak & Kate Heil (Polska)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Salazar & Bibi Serrano (Bike Planet - Master)
|4:00:46
|2
|Marco Lopez & Billy Molina (Inmobia-Century 21)
|0:46:50
|3
|Simon Figueredo & Roger Jimenez (Bikeoutletcr.Com)
|1:04:43
|4
|Pablo Valencia & Carlos Arriola (Rockets)
|2:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Bruderer & Alberto Coto (Team Hino / Pizza Hut)
|3:59:34
|2
|Juan Herrera & Sergio Agüero (Herrary)
|0:35:42
|3
|Luis Cubero & Jose Hernandez (Ciclo Guilly-Merida)
|0:35:44
|DNF
|Gerry Mccuaig & Brent Macdonald (Deadgoat Racing)
|DNF
|Antonio Barrantes & Jorge Maroto (San Carlos-Costa Rica)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Sibaja
|3:23:38
|2
|Dax Jaikel
|0:01:52
|3
|Julio Campos
|0:04:40
|4
|Beat Brunschwiler
|2:46:54
|5
|Julio Herrera
|3:40:37
|6
|Antonio Velasquez
|3:48:16
|7
|Edwin Peres
|4:09:02
|8
|Michel Alfonzo
|4:19:59
|9
|Mauricio Alburez
|10
|Ryan Mendes
|4:45:33
|11
|Carlos De La Cerda
|5:19:29
|12
|David Hackshaw
|5:23:19
|13
|Tori Fahey
|5:26:53
|14
|Luis Pocasangre
|5:40:22
|15
|David Alcazar
|6:13:49
|16
|Carlos Cabezas
|6:18:41
|17
|Ileana Soto
|18
|Francisco Prahl
|6:45:07
|19
|Christopher Smith
|6:46:42
|20
|Fabio Villalobos
|7:01:16
|21
|Benjamin Kauffman
|7:01:42
|22
|Jose Valdez
|23
|Lombardo Morales
|7:02:40
|24
|Hector Velez
|7:10:48
|25
|Roger Gutierrez
|7:18:22
|26
|Nelson Lucas
|27
|Mario Sandoval
|9:36:22
|28
|Ricardo Reyes
|DNF
|Fredy Roman
|DNF
|Brice Minnigh
|DNF
|Luis Calderon
|DNF
|Sergio Martinez
|DNF
|Rigoberto Guerra
|DNF
|Eduardo Carranza
|DNF
|Francisco Cerezo
|DNF
|Jaime Penedo
|DNF
|Estuardo Palacios
|DNF
|Gustavo Marroquin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddy Perez & Manuel Prado (Seven Capital / Sho Air)
|12:30:50
|2
|Carlos Haeckel & Francisco Haeckel (Adventureguatemala/Alterra Team)
|1:11:58
|3
|Heiner Morales & Charlie Quiñonez (Orbea Probikes)
|1:32:13
|4
|Andres Duarte & Carlos Sanchez (Academia Duarte Mtb/Bike Planet)
|1:59:46
|6
|Augusto Castillo & Ronny Castillo (Central De Construccion Huehue)
|2:20:28
|7
|Javier Lopez & Luciano Sanchez (Cannondale/Econo/Zerie/Kia)
|4:11:06
|8
|Zlatko Piskulick & Allen Castro (Visualiza-Publipan)
|4:13:30
|9
|Antonio Venutolo & Jose Martel (Guate Plus +)
|5:05:42
|10
|Jose Hurtado & Daniel Tejada (Bike Planet)
|5:41:26
|11
|Raimond Vargas & Jairo Villalobos (Smartsoft-Clt)
|6:14:01
|12
|Amilcar Villagran & Manuel Garcia (Aserradero El Baratero)
|6:32:40
|13
|Hugo Cuevas & Jorge Cuevas (Terrero Racing)
|6:33:12
|14
|Edgar Barillas & Enrique Rivas (Dermos)
|11:20:33
|15
|Tono Hurtado & Ivan Martinez (Bike Planet #2)
|16
|Julio Morris & Luis Velasquez (East Bike Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Tucci & Sedly Rivas (Turbo)
|15:40:47
|2
|Steve Walsh & Trish Grajczyk (Schmoe/Dead Goat Racing)
|0:54:57
|3
|Juan Solorzano & Mary Contreras (Gallo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Salazar & Bibi Serrano (Bike Planet - Master)
|18:29:31
|2
|Marco Lopez & Billy Molina (Inmobia-Century 21)
|2:21:29
|3
|Simon Figueredo & Roger Jimenez (Bikeoutletcr.Com)
|4:39:32
|4
|Pablo Valencia & Carlos Arriola (Rockets)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Bruderer & Alberto Coto (Team Hino / Pizza Hut)
|15:31:00
|2
|Juan Herrera & Sergio Agüero (Herrary)
|3:35:35
|3
|Luis Cubero & Jose Hernandez (Ciclo Guilly-Merida)
|5:28:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Sibaja
|13:42:08
|2
|Julio Campos
|1:05:40
|3
|Dax Jaikel
|1:26:49
|4
|Beat Brunschwiler
|5
|Antonio Velasquez
|6
|Michel Alfonzo
|7
|Mauricio Alburez
|8
|Julio Herrera
|9
|Edwin Peres
|10
|Ryan Mendes
|11
|David Hackshaw
|12
|Carlos De La Cerda
|13
|Tori Fahey
|14
|Luis Pocasangre
|15
|Carlos Cabezas
|16
|Ileana Soto
|17
|David Alcazar
|18
|Christopher Smith
|19
|Francisco Prahl
|20
|Benjamin Kauffman
|21
|Roger Gutierrez
|22
|Fabio Villalobos
|23
|Lombardo Morales
