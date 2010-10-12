Trending

Perez & Prado sweep all stages

Pair also celebrates overall win

Eddy Perez and Manuel Prado swept all three stages of the fourth edition of the El Reto del Quetzal en route to winning the overall.  The pair teamed up to form Seven Capital / Sho-Air for the three days of racing.

"Right from the start Eddy and I rode a very hard pace to keep the team in second place overall from riding on our wheel," said Prado in his blog. "They took this stage last year and we knew that they were eager to challenge us today. For the first 40 minutes of today’s stage, they were riding no more than one to two minutes behind us, but Eddy’s tempo going up the climbs was good enough to get rid of them and you know what they say, 'out of sight, out of mind'.

The pair went on to win the stage by a very comfortable 23-minute margin.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddy Perez & Manuel Prado (Seven Capital / Sho Air)2:50:31
2Carlos Haeckel & Francisco Haeckel (Adventureguatemala/Alterra Team)0:23:54
3Heiner Morales & Charlie Quiñonez (Orbea Probikes)0:25:49
4Augusto Castillo & Ronny Castillo (Central De Construccion Huehue)0:28:54
5Zlatko Piskulick & Allen Castro (Visualiza-Publipan)0:38:23
6Andres Duarte & Carlos Sanchez (Academia Duarte Mtb/Bike Planet)0:49:38
7Javier Lopez & Luciano Sanchez (Cannondale/Econo/Zerie/Kia)0:54:59
8Antonio Venutolo & Jose Martel (Guate Plus +)0:56:24
9Hugo Cuevas & Jorge Cuevas (Terrero Racing)0:58:49
10Jose Hurtado & Daniel Tejada (Bike Planet)1:09:43
11Raimond Vargas & Jairo Villalobos (Smartsoft-Clt)1:31:24
12Amilcar Villagran & Manuel Garcia (Aserradero El Baratero)1:45:04
13Tono Hurtado & Ivan Martinez (Bike Planet #2)2:20:22
14Julio Morris & Luis Velasquez (East Bike Team)3:29:07
15Edgar Barillas & Enrique Rivas (Dermos)3:39:29
DNFJose Rojas & Juan Fallas (Grupo Jr Tomateros)
DNFMark Gonzales & Jairon Sosa (Los Dos)
DNFNestor Juarez & Erick Acevedo (Team Los Lobos)
DNFJulio Godoy & Marco Hurtarte (Hard Team)
DNFFederico Munir & Douglas Samayoa (Los Cheros)
DNFJose Barrios & Francisco Soto (Ferreteria Del Mar)
DNFErick Castillo & Claudio Lopez (Mtb America)
DNFOtto Asturias & Jeremias Maldonado (Volvo Gt)

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Tucci & Sedly Rivas (Turbo)3:58:23
2Steve Walsh & Trish Grajczyk (Schmoe/Dead Goat Racing)0:18:33
3Juan Solorzano & Mary Contreras (Gallo)2:37:37
DNFMiguel Molina & Laura Guizar (Campero Mexico)
DNFLuis Villegas & Hellen Zuñiga (Zuharva Cr)
DNFMaciej Nowak & Kate Heil (Polska)

Master A
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Salazar & Bibi Serrano (Bike Planet - Master)4:00:46
2Marco Lopez & Billy Molina (Inmobia-Century 21)0:46:50
3Simon Figueredo & Roger Jimenez (Bikeoutletcr.Com)1:04:43
4Pablo Valencia & Carlos Arriola (Rockets)2:02:06

Master B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Bruderer & Alberto Coto (Team Hino / Pizza Hut)3:59:34
2Juan Herrera & Sergio Agüero (Herrary)0:35:42
3Luis Cubero & Jose Hernandez (Ciclo Guilly-Merida)0:35:44
DNFGerry Mccuaig & Brent Macdonald (Deadgoat Racing)
DNFAntonio Barrantes & Jorge Maroto (San Carlos-Costa Rica)

Solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Sibaja3:23:38
2Dax Jaikel0:01:52
3Julio Campos0:04:40
4Beat Brunschwiler2:46:54
5Julio Herrera3:40:37
6Antonio Velasquez3:48:16
7Edwin Peres4:09:02
8Michel Alfonzo4:19:59
9Mauricio Alburez
10Ryan Mendes4:45:33
11Carlos De La Cerda5:19:29
12David Hackshaw5:23:19
13Tori Fahey5:26:53
14Luis Pocasangre5:40:22
15David Alcazar6:13:49
16Carlos Cabezas6:18:41
17Ileana Soto
18Francisco Prahl6:45:07
19Christopher Smith6:46:42
20Fabio Villalobos7:01:16
21Benjamin Kauffman7:01:42
22Jose Valdez
23Lombardo Morales7:02:40
24Hector Velez7:10:48
25Roger Gutierrez7:18:22
26Nelson Lucas
27Mario Sandoval9:36:22
28Ricardo Reyes
DNFFredy Roman
DNFBrice Minnigh
DNFLuis Calderon
DNFSergio Martinez
DNFRigoberto Guerra
DNFEduardo Carranza
DNFFrancisco Cerezo
DNFJaime Penedo
DNFEstuardo Palacios
DNFGustavo Marroquin

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddy Perez & Manuel Prado (Seven Capital / Sho Air)12:30:50
2Carlos Haeckel & Francisco Haeckel (Adventureguatemala/Alterra Team)1:11:58
3Heiner Morales & Charlie Quiñonez (Orbea Probikes)1:32:13
4Andres Duarte & Carlos Sanchez (Academia Duarte Mtb/Bike Planet)1:59:46
6Augusto Castillo & Ronny Castillo (Central De Construccion Huehue)2:20:28
7Javier Lopez & Luciano Sanchez (Cannondale/Econo/Zerie/Kia)4:11:06
8Zlatko Piskulick & Allen Castro (Visualiza-Publipan)4:13:30
9Antonio Venutolo & Jose Martel (Guate Plus +)5:05:42
10Jose Hurtado & Daniel Tejada (Bike Planet)5:41:26
11Raimond Vargas & Jairo Villalobos (Smartsoft-Clt)6:14:01
12Amilcar Villagran & Manuel Garcia (Aserradero El Baratero)6:32:40
13Hugo Cuevas & Jorge Cuevas (Terrero Racing)6:33:12
14Edgar Barillas & Enrique Rivas (Dermos)11:20:33
15Tono Hurtado & Ivan Martinez (Bike Planet #2)
16Julio Morris & Luis Velasquez (East Bike Team)

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Tucci & Sedly Rivas (Turbo)15:40:47
2Steve Walsh & Trish Grajczyk (Schmoe/Dead Goat Racing)0:54:57
3Juan Solorzano & Mary Contreras (Gallo)

Master A final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Salazar & Bibi Serrano (Bike Planet - Master)18:29:31
2Marco Lopez & Billy Molina (Inmobia-Century 21)2:21:29
3Simon Figueredo & Roger Jimenez (Bikeoutletcr.Com)4:39:32
4Pablo Valencia & Carlos Arriola (Rockets)

Master B final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Bruderer & Alberto Coto (Team Hino / Pizza Hut)15:31:00
2Juan Herrera & Sergio Agüero (Herrary)3:35:35
3Luis Cubero & Jose Hernandez (Ciclo Guilly-Merida)5:28:53

Solo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Sibaja13:42:08
2Julio Campos1:05:40
3Dax Jaikel1:26:49
4Beat Brunschwiler
5Antonio Velasquez
6Michel Alfonzo
7Mauricio Alburez
8Julio Herrera
9Edwin Peres
10Ryan Mendes
11David Hackshaw
12Carlos De La Cerda
13Tori Fahey
14Luis Pocasangre
15Carlos Cabezas
16Ileana Soto
17David Alcazar
18Christopher Smith
19Francisco Prahl
20Benjamin Kauffman
21Roger Gutierrez
22Fabio Villalobos
23Lombardo Morales

 

