Trending

Huber snatches 10 second victory

Dicht too good in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)4:45:34
2Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:00:10
3Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:02:32
4Thomas Zahnd (Swi)0:10:59
5Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:23:12
6Damian Perrin (Swi)0:25:55
7Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:26:14
8Michael Montandon (Swi)0:32:11
9Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:32:23
10Tristan Blanchard (Swi)0:46:26
11Markus Ziegler (Ger)0:52:09
12Christian Biffiger (Swi)1:06:20
13Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)1:11:34
14Florian Brugger (Aut)1:14:07
15Dani Llorens (Spa)1:47:29
16Richard Wiss (Fra)1:47:50
17Davide Miscioscia (Ita)2:24:18
18Alexandre Bellera (And)2:31:16
DNFJohan Christen (Fra)
DNFPeter Griffiths (GBr)
DNFSepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
DNFJean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)
DNFThomas Heitland (Ger)
DNFIvan Vila (And)
DNFFrank Nak (Ned)
DNFPhilipp Zenklusen (Swi)
DNSDaniel Zucconi (Swi)
DNSVincent Bader (Swi)
DNSRoger Beuchat (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Dicht (Swi)5:38:23
2Esther Süss (Swi)0:02:38
3Kristine Noergaard (Den)0:33:23
4Fanny Martinet (Swi)1:33:53
DNFCéline Kluska (Fra)
DNSAnita Steiner (Swi)
DNSJane Nussli (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews