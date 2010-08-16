Huber snatches 10 second victory
Dicht too good in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|4:45:34
|2
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|0:02:32
|4
|Thomas Zahnd (Swi)
|0:10:59
|5
|Friedrich Dahler (Swi)
|0:23:12
|6
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:25:55
|7
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:26:14
|8
|Michael Montandon (Swi)
|0:32:11
|9
|Philipp Gerber (Swi)
|0:32:23
|10
|Tristan Blanchard (Swi)
|0:46:26
|11
|Markus Ziegler (Ger)
|0:52:09
|12
|Christian Biffiger (Swi)
|1:06:20
|13
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)
|1:11:34
|14
|Florian Brugger (Aut)
|1:14:07
|15
|Dani Llorens (Spa)
|1:47:29
|16
|Richard Wiss (Fra)
|1:47:50
|17
|Davide Miscioscia (Ita)
|2:24:18
|18
|Alexandre Bellera (And)
|2:31:16
|DNF
|Johan Christen (Fra)
|DNF
|Peter Griffiths (GBr)
|DNF
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|DNF
|Jean-Philippe Hirsinger (Fra)
|DNF
|Thomas Heitland (Ger)
|DNF
|Ivan Vila (And)
|DNF
|Frank Nak (Ned)
|DNF
|Philipp Zenklusen (Swi)
|DNS
|Daniel Zucconi (Swi)
|DNS
|Vincent Bader (Swi)
|DNS
|Roger Beuchat (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erika Dicht (Swi)
|5:38:23
|2
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:02:38
|3
|Kristine Noergaard (Den)
|0:33:23
|4
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|1:33:53
|DNF
|Céline Kluska (Fra)
|DNS
|Anita Steiner (Swi)
|DNS
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
