Boonen victorious at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke

Record fifth victory for Boonen at Belgian classic

Image 1 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) holds off Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the win in the E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) holds off Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the win in the E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 87

Team 1T4i came into the race full of confidence

Team 1T4i came into the race full of confidence
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 87

John Degenkolb (1T4i)

John Degenkolb (1T4i)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 87

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 87

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 87

José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team)

José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 87

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 87

Jose Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 87

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 87

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan)

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 87

Team Europcar at the start of the race

Team Europcar at the start of the race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 87

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 87

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Simon Spilak (Katusha).

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Simon Spilak (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 87

The peloton in action during E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke.

The peloton in action during E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 87

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 87

The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.

The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 87

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 87

Jos van Emden (Rabobank)

Jos van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 87

Slovak champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Slovak champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 87

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 87

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 87

Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling)

Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 87

Xavier Florencio Cabre (Katusha Team)

Xavier Florencio Cabre (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 87

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 87

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 87

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 87

Simon Spilak (Katusha Team)

Simon Spilak (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 87

Gilbert and Kroon at the start

Gilbert and Kroon at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 87

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Oscar Freire (Katusha)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Oscar Freire (Katusha)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 87

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 87

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 87

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 87

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 87

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 87

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)

Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 87

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 87

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 87

Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team)

Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 87

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 87

Former World Champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Former World Champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 87

With today's victory, Boonen has won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke a record five times.

With today's victory, Boonen has won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke a record five times.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 87

Escapees Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Escapees Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 87

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) on the attack.

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 87

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 87

Runner-up Oscar Freire (Katusha) probably wishes he previewed the finish as a mistimed sprint cost him the race.

Runner-up Oscar Freire (Katusha) probably wishes he previewed the finish as a mistimed sprint cost him the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 87

A triumphant Tom Boonen celebrates his E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke victory.

A triumphant Tom Boonen celebrates his E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 87

Five-time E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.

Five-time E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacks on the Taaienberg .

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacks on the Taaienberg .
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 87

Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a late race break.

Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a late race break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 87

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) try to hold off the peloton in the race finale.

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) try to hold off the peloton in the race finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the attack.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 87

On the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

On the Muur van Geraardsbergen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 87

Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 87

Tom Boonen was just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time, while Oscar Freire came up inches short.

Tom Boonen was just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time, while Oscar Freire came up inches short.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 87

It's a drag race between Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the victory.

It's a drag race between Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 87

Tom Boonen makes sure everyone knows that he just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time.

Tom Boonen makes sure everyone knows that he just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 87

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 87

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 87

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke podium (l-r): Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen and Bernhard Eisel

E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke podium (l-r): Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen and Bernhard Eisel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 87

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and broke his collarbone.

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and broke his collarbone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 87

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) would be caught with 7km remaining.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) would be caught with 7km remaining.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 87

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) checks over his bike following a crash.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) checks over his bike following a crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 87

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed out of the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and sustained a broken collarbone.

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed out of the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and sustained a broken collarbone.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 87

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) go for broke late in the race.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) go for broke late in the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omeg Pharma-Quickstep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omeg Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 87

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) picks himself up from a crash.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) picks himself up from a crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finds a smooth line on the Taaienberg .

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finds a smooth line on the Taaienberg .
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 87

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) get aero.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) get aero.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 87

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 87

Jens Mouris (GreenEdge) was one of the crash victims in the E3 Prijs

Jens Mouris (GreenEdge) was one of the crash victims in the E3 Prijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 87

Riders pick themselves up from the ditch in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke

Riders pick themselves up from the ditch in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 87

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 87

A crash on the dusty cobbles in the E3 Prijs

A crash on the dusty cobbles in the E3 Prijs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 87

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 87

Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) crashed in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen

Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) crashed in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads an escape group in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads an escape group in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) proved he is back to his prime form, winning E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen from a large group sprint. “I’m very happy. It’s my first little record. I was eager to win and now there’s a little bit less pressure on my shoulder. I like a big win ahead of [the Tour of] Flanders,” Boonen said.

The former world champion seemed to start his sprint too early from the final bend, but unlike his finish in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he went too soon and lost to Sep Vanmarcke, this time Boonen had enough speed to hold off Oscar Freire (Katusha), who made a late lunge for the line.

“Everybody misjudged their sprint I think,” Boonen said. That included Spanish star Oscar Freire, who regretted a great opportunity to add the E3 Harelbeke on his palmares. “I came here to win the race but I made a big mistake in the sprint. I was really good and I saved my legs during the last kilometers as I expected a sprint. We couldn’t see the finish and I started the sprint too late; I sprinted only in the last 30m,” Freire said.

Sky's Bernhard Eisel was third. “You could see everybody was tired,” the Austrain said. “I was fourth at 1km from the finish but nobody was moving over anymore.”

The final escape with Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was pulled back by the efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM and Team Sky with 7km to go, and then Sky got to work pulling for the sprint. An attack from Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) with 3km to go never got far, with Saxo Bank, Katusha and Quickstep all vying for the sprint.

The victory will be a huge morale boost for Boonen ahead of Gent-Wevelgem and his main targets, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

There were many talking points to take from a race that featured numerous crashes and a suspected broken collarbone for Garmin-Barracuda’s David Millar.

While tackling the long pavé section of the Paddestraat after 64km of racing a group of nine riders went the distance. The group included
Belgians Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini – Selle Italia). The latter had two teammates from his Italian team in the breakaway group, Luca Ascani and Oscar Gatto. Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Gregor Gazvoda (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank) completed the nine-man leading group.

Ten kilometres further in, the peloton had to stop at a railroad crossing and this meant the gap grew up to a maximum of 6:45. That gap dropped back to five minutes when approaching the legendary Muur in Geraardsbergen, thanks to the efforts of the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. The pace in the peloton remained high during the following 20km and when arriving in La Houppe for the real start of the hill zone the gap was down to two minutes.

In the descent of the Boigneberg there was a major crash in the peloton. Several riders went down at high speed including Millar (Garmin-Barracuda), Koen de Kort (Project 1T4I), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jens Mouris (Greenedge), Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jan Gyselinck (Cofidis).

On the Taaienberg Boonen cranked things up a gear. Vanmarcke struggled to keep his wheel but he was the first to follow. Cancellara, Devolder, Ballan, Leif Hoste, Luca Paolini and Björn Leukemans were the first to bridge up, with John Degenkolb, Alessandro Ballan and Edvald Boasson Hagen joining this group little later. Ian Stannard (Sky), Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo Bank), Daniel Oss (Liquigas), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Filippo Pozzato , Tony Gallopin, Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) followed suit.

There were too many riders in the group to co-operate effectively and Gallopin sneaked away on the twisting roads between the Taaienberg and the Kruisberg. Thanks mainly to the efforts from the Europcar team the favourites were caught back.

In front the three Farnese Vini riders were still present, alongside the likes of Morkov, Dockx and Gaudin. When tackling the Kapelberg at 43km from the finish only six riders were left in the front group, with the peloton led by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep boys at 20s. In the background Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned the race.

 

The twin climbs of Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont were the next obstacles to face the riders. Gatto hit the Paterberg in first position, with Hulsmans blocking the way for the rest of the leaders. Behind them Boonen led the first part of the peloton over the Paterberg but no big gaps were created. Gatto reached the Oude Kwaremont with 45 seconds on the peloton, where Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) set the pace when hitting the cobbles.

Cancellara took over the command and only Vanmarcke, Boonen, Pozzato and Sagan were able to keep up. But then bad luck struck the Swiss rider, who flatted while still on the Oude Kwaremont. He received a new bike but right after the tough climb Cancellara collided with a spectator and a Rabobank rider for further bad luck.

Forty seconds behind Gatto there was a group of thirteen riders including Boonen, Vanmarcke, Pozzato, Sagan, Chavanel, Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana), Simon Spilak (Katusha), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Van Avermaet, Leukemans, Ballan, Matti Breschel (Rabobank) and Degenkolb.

With 30km to go Chavanel, Spilak and Muravyev chased down Gatto. Spilak dropped back but the two others bridged up with the Italian on top of the Knokteberg. Painfully enough Gatto flatted right after being caught back. In the chase group Vanmarcke blew up on the Knokteberg and only nine men survived the penultimate climb: Boonen, Sagan, Degenkolb, Pozzato, Ballan, Van Avermaet, Iglinsky and Leukemans. Meanwhile, Cancellara worked hard in the peloton of about forty riders at short distance from this group of favorites. The situation at 21km from the finish: Chavanel and Muravyev with 25 seconds on a large group of about 50 riders.

With 15km to go Stijn Devolder accelerated on the Tiegemberg. Pozzato added a counter-attack to that but their efforts were in vain to break away. Meanwhile the two leaders were brought back in sight on the long wide roads towards Harelbeke. Another counter-attack with Vincent Jerôme (Europcar) and Niki Tersptra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was marked by Sagan, Leukemans, Vanmarcke and Langeveld. Shortly afterwards their move was neutralized as well and the stage was set for Boonen to prevail in a sprint finish that played to his strengths and delighted the home supporters.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:51:59
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
3Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
11Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
30Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
35Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
36Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
38Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
43Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:10
47Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:25
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
49Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:38
50David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
51Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
56Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
59Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
61Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
65Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
66Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
68Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
70Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
71Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
73Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:36
74Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:09:16
75Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
76Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
78Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
80Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
82Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
86Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
88Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
89James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
90Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
94Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
95Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
96Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
98Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
101Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
102Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFBert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFBaptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFGeorge Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFMarkel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBoris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFFrédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
DNFVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFYuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFChristopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSDominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i

 

