Boonen victorious at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke
Record fifth victory for Boonen at Belgian classic
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) proved he is back to his prime form, winning E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen from a large group sprint. “I’m very happy. It’s my first little record. I was eager to win and now there’s a little bit less pressure on my shoulder. I like a big win ahead of [the Tour of] Flanders,” Boonen said.
Related Articles
The former world champion seemed to start his sprint too early from the final bend, but unlike his finish in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he went too soon and lost to Sep Vanmarcke, this time Boonen had enough speed to hold off Oscar Freire (Katusha), who made a late lunge for the line.
“Everybody misjudged their sprint I think,” Boonen said. That included Spanish star Oscar Freire, who regretted a great opportunity to add the E3 Harelbeke on his palmares. “I came here to win the race but I made a big mistake in the sprint. I was really good and I saved my legs during the last kilometers as I expected a sprint. We couldn’t see the finish and I started the sprint too late; I sprinted only in the last 30m,” Freire said.
Sky's Bernhard Eisel was third. “You could see everybody was tired,” the Austrain said. “I was fourth at 1km from the finish but nobody was moving over anymore.”
The final escape with Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was pulled back by the efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM and Team Sky with 7km to go, and then Sky got to work pulling for the sprint. An attack from Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) with 3km to go never got far, with Saxo Bank, Katusha and Quickstep all vying for the sprint.
The victory will be a huge morale boost for Boonen ahead of Gent-Wevelgem and his main targets, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
There were many talking points to take from a race that featured numerous crashes and a suspected broken collarbone for Garmin-Barracuda’s David Millar.
While tackling the long pavé section of the Paddestraat after 64km of racing a group of nine riders went the distance. The group included
Belgians Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini – Selle Italia). The latter had two teammates from his Italian team in the breakaway group, Luca Ascani and Oscar Gatto. Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Gregor Gazvoda (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank) completed the nine-man leading group.
Ten kilometres further in, the peloton had to stop at a railroad crossing and this meant the gap grew up to a maximum of 6:45. That gap dropped back to five minutes when approaching the legendary Muur in Geraardsbergen, thanks to the efforts of the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. The pace in the peloton remained high during the following 20km and when arriving in La Houppe for the real start of the hill zone the gap was down to two minutes.
In the descent of the Boigneberg there was a major crash in the peloton. Several riders went down at high speed including Millar (Garmin-Barracuda), Koen de Kort (Project 1T4I), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jens Mouris (Greenedge), Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jan Gyselinck (Cofidis).
On the Taaienberg Boonen cranked things up a gear. Vanmarcke struggled to keep his wheel but he was the first to follow. Cancellara, Devolder, Ballan, Leif Hoste, Luca Paolini and Björn Leukemans were the first to bridge up, with John Degenkolb, Alessandro Ballan and Edvald Boasson Hagen joining this group little later. Ian Stannard (Sky), Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo Bank), Daniel Oss (Liquigas), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Filippo Pozzato , Tony Gallopin, Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) followed suit.
There were too many riders in the group to co-operate effectively and Gallopin sneaked away on the twisting roads between the Taaienberg and the Kruisberg. Thanks mainly to the efforts from the Europcar team the favourites were caught back.
In front the three Farnese Vini riders were still present, alongside the likes of Morkov, Dockx and Gaudin. When tackling the Kapelberg at 43km from the finish only six riders were left in the front group, with the peloton led by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep boys at 20s. In the background Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned the race.
The twin climbs of Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont were the next obstacles to face the riders. Gatto hit the Paterberg in first position, with Hulsmans blocking the way for the rest of the leaders. Behind them Boonen led the first part of the peloton over the Paterberg but no big gaps were created. Gatto reached the Oude Kwaremont with 45 seconds on the peloton, where Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) set the pace when hitting the cobbles.
Cancellara took over the command and only Vanmarcke, Boonen, Pozzato and Sagan were able to keep up. But then bad luck struck the Swiss rider, who flatted while still on the Oude Kwaremont. He received a new bike but right after the tough climb Cancellara collided with a spectator and a Rabobank rider for further bad luck.
Forty seconds behind Gatto there was a group of thirteen riders including Boonen, Vanmarcke, Pozzato, Sagan, Chavanel, Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana), Simon Spilak (Katusha), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Van Avermaet, Leukemans, Ballan, Matti Breschel (Rabobank) and Degenkolb.
With 30km to go Chavanel, Spilak and Muravyev chased down Gatto. Spilak dropped back but the two others bridged up with the Italian on top of the Knokteberg. Painfully enough Gatto flatted right after being caught back. In the chase group Vanmarcke blew up on the Knokteberg and only nine men survived the penultimate climb: Boonen, Sagan, Degenkolb, Pozzato, Ballan, Van Avermaet, Iglinsky and Leukemans. Meanwhile, Cancellara worked hard in the peloton of about forty riders at short distance from this group of favorites. The situation at 21km from the finish: Chavanel and Muravyev with 25 seconds on a large group of about 50 riders.
With 15km to go Stijn Devolder accelerated on the Tiegemberg. Pozzato added a counter-attack to that but their efforts were in vain to break away. Meanwhile the two leaders were brought back in sight on the long wide roads towards Harelbeke. Another counter-attack with Vincent Jerôme (Europcar) and Niki Tersptra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was marked by Sagan, Leukemans, Vanmarcke and Langeveld. Shortly afterwards their move was neutralized as well and the stage was set for Boonen to prevail in a sprint finish that played to his strengths and delighted the home supporters.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:51:59
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|38
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|43
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:10
|47
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:25
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|49
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:38
|50
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|51
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|56
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|73
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:36
|74
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:09:16
|75
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|76
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|78
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|80
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|88
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|90
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|94
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|95
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|98
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy