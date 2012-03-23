Image 1 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) holds off Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the win in the E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 87 Team 1T4i came into the race full of confidence (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 87 John Degenkolb (1T4i) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 87 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 87 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 87 José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 87 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 87 Jose Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 87 Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 87 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 87 Team Europcar at the start of the race (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 87 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 87 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Simon Spilak (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 87 The peloton in action during E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 87 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 87 The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke peloton tackles a sector of cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 87 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 87 Jos van Emden (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 87 Slovak champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 87 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) and Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 87 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 87 Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 87 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 87 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 87 Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 87 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 87 Simon Spilak (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 87 Gilbert and Kroon at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 87 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 87 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 87 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 87 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 87 Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 87 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 87 Oscar Freire Gomez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 87 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 87 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 87 Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 87 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 87 Former World Champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 87 With today's victory, Boonen has won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke a record five times. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 87 Escapees Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 87 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 87 E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 87 Runner-up Oscar Freire (Katusha) probably wishes he previewed the finish as a mistimed sprint cost him the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 87 A triumphant Tom Boonen celebrates his E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 87 Five-time E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacks on the Taaienberg . (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 87 Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a late race break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 87 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) try to hold off the peloton in the race finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 87 On the Muur van Geraardsbergen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 87 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 87 Tom Boonen was just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time, while Oscar Freire came up inches short. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 87 It's a drag race between Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) for the victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 87 Tom Boonen makes sure everyone knows that he just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 87 E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke champion Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 87 E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke podium (l-r): Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen and Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 87 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and broke his collarbone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) would be caught with 7km remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 87 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) checks over his bike following a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 87 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed out of the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and sustained a broken collarbone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 87 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) go for broke late in the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omeg Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 87 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) picks himself up from a crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finds a smooth line on the Taaienberg . (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 87 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) get aero. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 87 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 87 Jens Mouris (GreenEdge) was one of the crash victims in the E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 87 Riders pick themselves up from the ditch in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 87 A crash on the dusty cobbles in the E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 87 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 87 Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) crashed in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads an escape group in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) proved he is back to his prime form, winning E3 Prijs-Vlaanderen from a large group sprint. “I’m very happy. It’s my first little record. I was eager to win and now there’s a little bit less pressure on my shoulder. I like a big win ahead of [the Tour of] Flanders,” Boonen said.

The former world champion seemed to start his sprint too early from the final bend, but unlike his finish in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where he went too soon and lost to Sep Vanmarcke, this time Boonen had enough speed to hold off Oscar Freire (Katusha), who made a late lunge for the line.

“Everybody misjudged their sprint I think,” Boonen said. That included Spanish star Oscar Freire, who regretted a great opportunity to add the E3 Harelbeke on his palmares. “I came here to win the race but I made a big mistake in the sprint. I was really good and I saved my legs during the last kilometers as I expected a sprint. We couldn’t see the finish and I started the sprint too late; I sprinted only in the last 30m,” Freire said.

Sky's Bernhard Eisel was third. “You could see everybody was tired,” the Austrain said. “I was fourth at 1km from the finish but nobody was moving over anymore.”

The final escape with Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was pulled back by the efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM and Team Sky with 7km to go, and then Sky got to work pulling for the sprint. An attack from Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) with 3km to go never got far, with Saxo Bank, Katusha and Quickstep all vying for the sprint.

The victory will be a huge morale boost for Boonen ahead of Gent-Wevelgem and his main targets, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

There were many talking points to take from a race that featured numerous crashes and a suspected broken collarbone for Garmin-Barracuda’s David Millar.

While tackling the long pavé section of the Paddestraat after 64km of racing a group of nine riders went the distance. The group included

Belgians Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini – Selle Italia). The latter had two teammates from his Italian team in the breakaway group, Luca Ascani and Oscar Gatto. Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Gregor Gazvoda (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank) completed the nine-man leading group.

Ten kilometres further in, the peloton had to stop at a railroad crossing and this meant the gap grew up to a maximum of 6:45. That gap dropped back to five minutes when approaching the legendary Muur in Geraardsbergen, thanks to the efforts of the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team. The pace in the peloton remained high during the following 20km and when arriving in La Houppe for the real start of the hill zone the gap was down to two minutes.

In the descent of the Boigneberg there was a major crash in the peloton. Several riders went down at high speed including Millar (Garmin-Barracuda), Koen de Kort (Project 1T4I), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Jens Mouris (Greenedge), Sébastien Hinault (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jan Gyselinck (Cofidis).

On the Taaienberg Boonen cranked things up a gear. Vanmarcke struggled to keep his wheel but he was the first to follow. Cancellara, Devolder, Ballan, Leif Hoste, Luca Paolini and Björn Leukemans were the first to bridge up, with John Degenkolb, Alessandro Ballan and Edvald Boasson Hagen joining this group little later. Ian Stannard (Sky), Matteo Tosatto (Team Saxo Bank), Daniel Oss (Liquigas), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Filippo Pozzato , Tony Gallopin, Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) followed suit.

There were too many riders in the group to co-operate effectively and Gallopin sneaked away on the twisting roads between the Taaienberg and the Kruisberg. Thanks mainly to the efforts from the Europcar team the favourites were caught back.

In front the three Farnese Vini riders were still present, alongside the likes of Morkov, Dockx and Gaudin. When tackling the Kapelberg at 43km from the finish only six riders were left in the front group, with the peloton led by the Omega Pharma-Quickstep boys at 20s. In the background Philippe Gilbert (BMC) abandoned the race.

The twin climbs of Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont were the next obstacles to face the riders. Gatto hit the Paterberg in first position, with Hulsmans blocking the way for the rest of the leaders. Behind them Boonen led the first part of the peloton over the Paterberg but no big gaps were created. Gatto reached the Oude Kwaremont with 45 seconds on the peloton, where Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) set the pace when hitting the cobbles.

Cancellara took over the command and only Vanmarcke, Boonen, Pozzato and Sagan were able to keep up. But then bad luck struck the Swiss rider, who flatted while still on the Oude Kwaremont. He received a new bike but right after the tough climb Cancellara collided with a spectator and a Rabobank rider for further bad luck.

Forty seconds behind Gatto there was a group of thirteen riders including Boonen, Vanmarcke, Pozzato, Sagan, Chavanel, Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana), Simon Spilak (Katusha), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Van Avermaet, Leukemans, Ballan, Matti Breschel (Rabobank) and Degenkolb.

With 30km to go Chavanel, Spilak and Muravyev chased down Gatto. Spilak dropped back but the two others bridged up with the Italian on top of the Knokteberg. Painfully enough Gatto flatted right after being caught back. In the chase group Vanmarcke blew up on the Knokteberg and only nine men survived the penultimate climb: Boonen, Sagan, Degenkolb, Pozzato, Ballan, Van Avermaet, Iglinsky and Leukemans. Meanwhile, Cancellara worked hard in the peloton of about forty riders at short distance from this group of favorites. The situation at 21km from the finish: Chavanel and Muravyev with 25 seconds on a large group of about 50 riders.

With 15km to go Stijn Devolder accelerated on the Tiegemberg. Pozzato added a counter-attack to that but their efforts were in vain to break away. Meanwhile the two leaders were brought back in sight on the long wide roads towards Harelbeke. Another counter-attack with Vincent Jerôme (Europcar) and Niki Tersptra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was marked by Sagan, Leukemans, Vanmarcke and Langeveld. Shortly afterwards their move was neutralized as well and the stage was set for Boonen to prevail in a sprint finish that played to his strengths and delighted the home supporters.