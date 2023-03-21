Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 Route

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 Route
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 Route (Image credit: Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023)

The women's peloton will face seven cobblestone sections and eight climbs on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes over 114.9 km at Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023.

With Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu and the Hotond, the traditional climbs of this classic are again on the menu this year, in the middle of the sacred Flemish cycling week.  Cobblestone sections include the Mariaborrestraat and Huisepontweg, among others, before the finale begins in and around Waregem. At the end of the race, two local loops await where Nokereberg and the cobblestone section of Herlegemstraat will play an important role. The race concludes once again on the Verbindingsweg in Waregem,

Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2023 climbs

  • Volkegemberg
  • Berg Ten Houte
  • Kanarieberg
  • Knokteberg-Trieu
  • Hotond
  • Ladeuze
  • Nikerreberg
  • Nokere

Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women 2023 cobbled sectors

  • Varentstraat
  • Holleweg
  • Maria Borrestraat
  • Doorn
  • Huisepontweg
  • Herlegemstraat
  • Herlegemstraat

Lyne Lamoureux

