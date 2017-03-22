Image 1 of 28 Gracie Elvin, Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennauer on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Gracie Elvin (Orica) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 A rider talks with the team mechanic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Katarzyna Niediadoma (WM3) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Jolien D'Hoore (WiggleHigh5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Lotta Lepisto tops Gracie Elvin in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen won by Lotta Leposto (right) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Hannah Barnes (Cayon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon_SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon_SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Lotta Lepistö on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Gracie Elvin, Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon Sram) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Hannah Barnes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Ilona Hoeksma, Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla) claimed her first victory of the 2017 season in the inaugural women's Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Finnish rider out-sprinted Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM).

The much reduced peloton had to chase back a late attack from Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), but managed to reel her in with 1km to go before setting up the sprint.

A lead group of 16 riders formed over the top of the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, and the Finnish champion was a late addition to the move.

"I just started passing riders and saw a gap to the front and put the big gear on and rode across," Lepistö said. "The group was smaller after the Paterberg then we rolled and rolled and then there were several attacks. Lisa [Klein] did an amazing job today. She is incredible. We were very tired, it was a hard race. I think everyone was racing all or nothing. In the end, there were 16 riders and Lisa said 'I will give everything to help you'. She took me to the front in the sprint and I won."

Lepistö announced her ambitions for the Spring Classics earlier in the year, and was pleased to get the early victory. "It's super nice. I was hoping for at least one win in the Spring Classics and now the monkey is off my back. Everybody is just trying to help each other all the time. The riders are just there for each other all the time and we don't hesitate to help each other."

How it happened

It was dry and windy as the women's peloton rolled out of Tielt for a 114 kilometre day through Flanders Field. While Dwars door Vlaanderen is known for its cobbles and climbs, the first half of the race is fast and flat.

"Because it was super windy today, there were a lot of echelons," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) told CyclingNews. "It was quite nervous."

Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) launched the first attack of the race. Her attempt was immediately neutralised. Every attack that followed was likewise shut down. One hour into the race, no rider had successfully distanced herself from the field.

Emile Moberg (Hitec Products), Esther Van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Sara Penton (VéloCONCEPT) forced their way clear in the second hour of racing. The trio dutifully traded pulls to pocket a maximum advantage of 30-seconds. Their gap would tumble in the run-in the Oude Kwarement and disappear entirely up the infamous climb.

"That's where the first selection was made," noted Barnes. "I think there were around 27 of us. We went up, and it was full gas from there to the top of the Paterberg."

The front group largely stayed together over the Paterberg. It was the third of five climbs, the Vossenhol, that did damage.

"There was an attack on the third climb that split the group," said Barnes. "We were in the strongest position with four riders in front, which gave us an advantage."

15 kilometres from the finish, the leaders had nearly two minutes over the chasers. The winner would come from the 16 out front.

Annemiek van Vleuten (ORICA-SCOTT) initiated an attacking finale, jumping 10 kilometres from the line. Canyon-SRAM responded by going on the offensive.

"Tiff [Cromwell], Alena [Amialiusik] and I were attacking and counter-attacking," said Barnes. "Alena got brought back with about four kilometres, and I went over the top of her. I tried to stay out there as long as I could to take the pressure off my team."

Barnes was caught just beyond the two kilometre mark. The leaders amped up the pace for the impending sprint. Van Vleuten led out Elvin. Barnes led out Brennauer. But it was Lepistö who opened the sprint.

"I was tired but I gave it my all," said Lepistö in a team Twitter statement. "What an incredible job by Lisa to get me to the final."

Full Results