Lepistö wins Women's Dwars door Vlaanderen
Bigla rider out-sprints Elvin, Brennauer
Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla) claimed her first victory of the 2017 season in the inaugural women's Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Finnish rider out-sprinted Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM).
The much reduced peloton had to chase back a late attack from Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), but managed to reel her in with 1km to go before setting up the sprint.
A lead group of 16 riders formed over the top of the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, and the Finnish champion was a late addition to the move.
"I just started passing riders and saw a gap to the front and put the big gear on and rode across," Lepistö said. "The group was smaller after the Paterberg then we rolled and rolled and then there were several attacks. Lisa [Klein] did an amazing job today. She is incredible. We were very tired, it was a hard race. I think everyone was racing all or nothing. In the end, there were 16 riders and Lisa said 'I will give everything to help you'. She took me to the front in the sprint and I won."
Lepistö announced her ambitions for the Spring Classics earlier in the year, and was pleased to get the early victory. "It's super nice. I was hoping for at least one win in the Spring Classics and now the monkey is off my back. Everybody is just trying to help each other all the time. The riders are just there for each other all the time and we don't hesitate to help each other."
How it happened
It was dry and windy as the women's peloton rolled out of Tielt for a 114 kilometre day through Flanders Field. While Dwars door Vlaanderen is known for its cobbles and climbs, the first half of the race is fast and flat.
"Because it was super windy today, there were a lot of echelons," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) told CyclingNews. "It was quite nervous."
Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) launched the first attack of the race. Her attempt was immediately neutralised. Every attack that followed was likewise shut down. One hour into the race, no rider had successfully distanced herself from the field.
Emile Moberg (Hitec Products), Esther Van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Sara Penton (VéloCONCEPT) forced their way clear in the second hour of racing. The trio dutifully traded pulls to pocket a maximum advantage of 30-seconds. Their gap would tumble in the run-in the Oude Kwarement and disappear entirely up the infamous climb.
"That's where the first selection was made," noted Barnes. "I think there were around 27 of us. We went up, and it was full gas from there to the top of the Paterberg."
The front group largely stayed together over the Paterberg. It was the third of five climbs, the Vossenhol, that did damage.
"There was an attack on the third climb that split the group," said Barnes. "We were in the strongest position with four riders in front, which gave us an advantage."
15 kilometres from the finish, the leaders had nearly two minutes over the chasers. The winner would come from the 16 out front.
Annemiek van Vleuten (ORICA-SCOTT) initiated an attacking finale, jumping 10 kilometres from the line. Canyon-SRAM responded by going on the offensive.
"Tiff [Cromwell], Alena [Amialiusik] and I were attacking and counter-attacking," said Barnes. "Alena got brought back with about four kilometres, and I went over the top of her. I tried to stay out there as long as I could to take the pressure off my team."
Barnes was caught just beyond the two kilometre mark. The leaders amped up the pace for the impending sprint. Van Vleuten led out Elvin. Barnes led out Brennauer. But it was Lepistö who opened the sprint.
"I was tired but I gave it my all," said Lepistö in a team Twitter statement. "What an incredible job by Lisa to get me to the final."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2:55:40
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|10
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|11
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:09
|13
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:10
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:27
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:33
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:02:16
|18
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|20
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|21
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|22
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|23
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|28
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|29
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|30
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|31
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|32
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|33
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|34
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|35
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|36
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|37
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|38
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|41
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|42
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|44
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|45
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
|0:02:23
|47
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:02:48
|49
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:03:05
|50
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|52
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|Jong De Demi (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|54
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|55
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|56
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Wubbigje Regina Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|59
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|60
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|61
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|63
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|64
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|65
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|66
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|67
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini
|68
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|69
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|71
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:31
|72
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:45
|73
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Equano Cycling Team
|74
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|75
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|76
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:04:55
|77
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|78
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|79
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|80
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|81
|Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|82
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:05:37
|85
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|86
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|87
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|88
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|89
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|90
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|91
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|92
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|93
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|94
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|95
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|96
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|98
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|99
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|100
|Chane Jonker (RSA) Isorex Cycling Team
|101
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|102
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|103
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|104
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|105
|Delore Stougje (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|106
|Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|107
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|108
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|109
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|110
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|111
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|112
|Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|113
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|114
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:09:34
|115
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|116
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:10:04
|117
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|118
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|119
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|120
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|121
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|122
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|123
|Natalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|124
|Naïka Deneef (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:12:15
|125
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|126
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|127
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|128
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|129
|Hazel Magill (RSA) Equano Cycling Team
|130
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|131
|Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
|132
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|133
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub De Sprintermalderende
|0:14:00
|DNF
|Lien Verhaegen (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon Sram Racingde
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Milagro Mena Solano (CRc) SAS - Macogepde
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel) Isorex Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderende
|DNF
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderende
|DNF
|Nancy Wittock (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Andrea Terjesen (Nor) Isorex Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Keira McVitty (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy