Lepistö wins Women's Dwars door Vlaanderen

Bigla rider out-sprints Elvin, Brennauer

Image 1 of 28

Gracie Elvin, Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennauer on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Gracie Elvin (Orica)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

A rider talks with the team mechanic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Katarzyna Niediadoma (WM3)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Jolien D'Hoore (WiggleHigh5)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Lotta Lepisto tops Gracie Elvin in the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

The women's Dwars door Vlaanderen won by Lotta Leposto (right)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Hannah Barnes (Cayon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon_SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon_SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Lotta Lepistö on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Gracie Elvin, Lotto Lepistö and Lisa Brennauer

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon Sram)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Hannah Barnes on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Ilona Hoeksma, Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Ingvild Gaskjenn and Sara Penton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla) claimed her first victory of the 2017 season in the inaugural women's Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Finnish rider out-sprinted Gracie Elvin (Orica-Scott) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM).

The much reduced peloton had to chase back a late attack from Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), but managed to reel her in with 1km to go before setting up the sprint.

A lead group of 16 riders formed over the top of the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, and the Finnish champion was a late addition to the move.

"I just started passing riders and saw a gap to the front and put the big gear on and rode across," Lepistö said. "The group was smaller after the Paterberg then we rolled and rolled and then there were several attacks. Lisa [Klein] did an amazing job today. She is incredible. We were very tired, it was a hard race. I think everyone was racing all or nothing. In the end, there were 16 riders and Lisa said 'I will give everything to help you'. She took me to the front in the sprint and I won."

Lepistö announced her ambitions for the Spring Classics earlier in the year, and was pleased to get the early victory. "It's super nice. I was hoping for at least one win in the Spring Classics and now the monkey is off my back. Everybody is just trying to help each other all the time. The riders are just there for each other all the time and we don't hesitate to help each other."

How it happened

It was dry and windy as the women's peloton rolled out of Tielt for a 114 kilometre day through Flanders Field. While Dwars door Vlaanderen is known for its cobbles and climbs, the first half of the race is fast and flat.

"Because it was super windy today, there were a lot of echelons," Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) told CyclingNews. "It was quite nervous."

Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) launched the first attack of the race. Her attempt was immediately neutralised. Every attack that followed was likewise shut down. One hour into the race, no rider had successfully distanced herself from the field.

Emile Moberg (Hitec Products), Esther Van Veen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Sara Penton (VéloCONCEPT) forced their way clear in the second hour of racing. The trio dutifully traded pulls to pocket a maximum advantage of 30-seconds. Their gap would tumble in the run-in the Oude Kwarement and disappear entirely up the infamous climb.

"That's where the first selection was made," noted Barnes. "I think there were around 27 of us. We went up, and it was full gas from there to the top of the Paterberg."

The front group largely stayed together over the Paterberg. It was the third of five climbs, the Vossenhol, that did damage.

"There was an attack on the third climb that split the group," said Barnes. "We were in the strongest position with four riders in front, which gave us an advantage."

15 kilometres from the finish, the leaders had nearly two minutes over the chasers. The winner would come from the 16 out front.

Annemiek van Vleuten (ORICA-SCOTT) initiated an attacking finale, jumping 10 kilometres from the line. Canyon-SRAM responded by going on the offensive.

"Tiff [Cromwell], Alena [Amialiusik] and I were attacking and counter-attacking," said Barnes. "Alena got brought back with about four kilometres, and I went over the top of her. I tried to stay out there as long as I could to take the pressure off my team."

Barnes was caught just beyond the two kilometre mark. The leaders amped up the pace for the impending sprint. Van Vleuten led out Elvin. Barnes led out Brennauer. But it was Lepistö who opened the sprint.

"I was tired but I gave it my all," said Lepistö in a team Twitter statement. "What an incredible job by Lisa to get me to the final." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2:55:40
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
10Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
11Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women0:00:09
13Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:10
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:27
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:33
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:02:16
18Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
20Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
21Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
22Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
23Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
25Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
26Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
27Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
28Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain National Team
29Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
30Melissa Lowther (GBr) Great Britain National Team
31Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
32Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
33Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
34Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
35Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
36Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
37Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
38Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
40Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
41Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
42Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
43Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
44Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
45Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott0:02:23
47Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:02:48
49Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:03:05
50Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
52Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
53Jong De Demi (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
54Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
55Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
56Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Wubbigje Regina Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
59Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
60Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
61Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
62Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
63Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
64Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
65Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
66Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
67Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Alé Cipollini
68Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
69Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
71Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:31
72Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:45
73Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Equano Cycling Team
74Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
75Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
76Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:04:55
77Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
78Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
79Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
80Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
81Estafania Pilz (Arg) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
82Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
83Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:05:37
85Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
86Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
87Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
88Danique Braam (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
89Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
90Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
91Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain National Team
92Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
93Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
94Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
95Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
96Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
97Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
98Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
99Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
100Chane Jonker (RSA) Isorex Cycling Team
101Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
102Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
103Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
104Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
105Delore Stougje (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
106Ine Allaert (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
107Claire Thomas (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
108Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
109Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
110Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
111Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
112Emmanuelle Brossard (Fra) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
113Sylvie Boermans (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
114Pia De Quint (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:09:34
115Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team0:09:49
116Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:10:04
117Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
118Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
119Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
120Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
121Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
122Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:11:08
123Natalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
124Naïka Deneef (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:12:15
125Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
126Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
127Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
128Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
129Hazel Magill (RSA) Equano Cycling Team
130Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:13:18
131Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) Equano Cycling Team
132Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:13:54
133Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Wielerclub De Sprintermalderende0:14:00
DNFLien Verhaegen (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
DNFLeah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon Sram Racingde
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFMilagro Mena Solano (CRc) SAS - Macogepde
DNFLana Petit (Bel) Isorex Cycling Teamde
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Teamde
DNFMalin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderende
DNFBrenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Teamde
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderende
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
DNFAndrea Terjesen (Nor) Isorex Cycling Teamde
DNFSarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano Cycling Teamde
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFHannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFHayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFKeira McVitty (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling

