Terpstra wins Dwars door het Hageland
Etixx-QuickStep rider betters 'cross world champion Wout van Aert
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:27:28
|2
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|6
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|7
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11
|8
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:21
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|11
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|14
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|15
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:04
|16
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:10
|18
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|21
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|27
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|28
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|29
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:04:53
|30
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|31
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|32
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:04:55
|33
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:04:58
|34
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|36
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|37
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon
|0:05:03
|39
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|40
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|42
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|43
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|45
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:06
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|47
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|49
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:08
|51
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|52
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|53
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|54
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:05:11
|55
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|56
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|57
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|59
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|61
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|62
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:16
|64
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|65
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|66
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:05:18
|68
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|70
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
|72
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:35
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|74
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:40
|75
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stolting Service Group
|0:05:57
|76
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|77
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|0:06:22
|78
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|0:07:41
|79
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:08:18
|80
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:21
|81
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:10:41
|82
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|0:10:45
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Moritz Backofen (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Alexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Stolting Service Group
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Angus Fyffe (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Oliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Sean Mckenna (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Liam Aitcheson (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Mark O'brien (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Jori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Guy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Nicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Dillon Byrne (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Ciske Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Bosmans (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
