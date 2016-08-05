Trending

Terpstra wins Dwars door het Hageland

Etixx-QuickStep rider betters 'cross world champion Wout van Aert

Niki Terpstra Etixx - Quick-Step) celebrates 2016 Dwars door het Hageland victory

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:27:28
2Wout van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:01
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
6Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
8Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:21
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
11Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
14Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
15Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:04
16Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:10
18Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:13
19Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:04:49
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
25Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
26Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
27Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
28Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
29Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:04:53
30Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
31Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
32Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:04:55
33Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:04:58
34Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
36Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team0:05:02
37Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon0:05:03
39Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
40Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
42Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
43James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
44Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
45Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:06
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
47Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
49Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:08
51Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
52Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
53Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
54Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago0:05:11
55Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
56Luke Mudgway (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
57Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:14
59Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
61Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
62Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:16
64Mathew Zenovich (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
65Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
66Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:05:18
68Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stolting Service Group
70Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
72Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:35
73Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
74Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:40
75Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stolting Service Group0:05:57
76Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
77David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon0:06:22
78Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M0:07:41
79Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:08:18
80Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:21
81Christopher Latham (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:10:41
82Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:10:45
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFIvan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMoritz Backofen (Ger) Stolting Service Group
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stolting Service Group
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stolting Service Group
DNFAlexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stolting Service Group
DNFSven Reutter (Ger) Stolting Service Group
DNFWilli Willwohl (Ger) Stolting Service Group
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
DNFTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
DNFYonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
DNFCristian Raileanu (Mda) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
DNFAngus Fyffe (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFOliver Ket-Spark (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSean Mckenna (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJacob Scott (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFLiam Aitcheson (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFFraser Gough (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFMark O'brien (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJori Van Steenbergen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFYannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFGuy Gabay (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFOmer Goldshtein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFWojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
DNFEmanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFMathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFStefan Kreder (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFJim Lindenberg (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFArno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFJordy Van Loon (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFMaarten Van Trijp (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFNicolas Moncomble (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFDillon Byrne (GBr) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFJoren Touquet (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFCiske Aneca (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFJake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFMichael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
DNFDaniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Team 3M
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Team 3M
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFAlexis Caresmel (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFTom Bosmans (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

