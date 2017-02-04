Trending

Krawatencross: Hermans nabs U23 win in Lille

Aerts and Iserbyt round out podium

Quinten Hermans en route to winning the U23 European championship

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:53:44
2Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:13
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:19
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:31
5Felipe Orts (Spa)0:01:20
6Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:37
7Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Charles0:01:49
8Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:02
9Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:13
10Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Charles0:02:16
11Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:02:17
12Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
13Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:02:31
14Gert Smets (Bel)0:02:35
15Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)0:02:41
16Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:42
17Jarne Driesen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:02:43
18Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:02:48
19Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:03:03
20Han Devos (Bel)0:03:15
21Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:03:16
22Senne De Meyer (Bel)
23Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:03:17
24Niels Derveaux (Bel)0:03:20
25Lander Loockx (Bel)0:03:22
26Wesley Floren (Ned)0:03:47
27Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:03:54
28Reno Bauters (Bel)0:04:11
29Jenko Bonne (Bel)0:04:15
30Julien Kaise (Bel)0:05:28
31Koen Van Dijke (Ned)0:05:37
32Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)0:06:46
33Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)0:06:48
34Liam Helsocht (Bel)0:07:10

