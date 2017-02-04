Krawatencross: Hermans nabs U23 win in Lille
Aerts and Iserbyt round out podium
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:53:44
|2
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:13
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:19
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:31
|5
|Felipe Orts (Spa)
|0:01:20
|6
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:37
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Charles
|0:01:49
|8
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:02
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:13
|10
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Charles
|0:02:16
|11
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:02:17
|12
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|13
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:02:31
|14
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:02:35
|15
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|0:02:41
|16
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:02:42
|17
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:02:43
|18
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:02:48
|19
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:03:03
|20
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:03:15
|21
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:03:16
|22
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|23
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:03:17
|24
|Niels Derveaux (Bel)
|0:03:20
|25
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:03:22
|26
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:03:47
|27
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:54
|28
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|0:04:11
|29
|Jenko Bonne (Bel)
|0:04:15
|30
|Julien Kaise (Bel)
|0:05:28
|31
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:05:37
|32
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
|0:06:46
|33
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
|0:06:48
|34
|Liam Helsocht (Bel)
|0:07:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy