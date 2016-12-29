Trending

Vandenbosch wins Azencross juniors

Vandeputte, Kielich make up all-Belgian podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:36:57
2Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:10
3Timo Kielich (Bel)0:00:12
4Ben Turner (GBr)
5Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:16
6Andres Verdonck (Bel)0:00:17
7Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:00:20
8Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini0:00:23
9Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:00:31
10Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:00:43
11Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:00:50
12Gunnar Holmgren (Nor)0:01:07
13Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:01:11
14Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)0:01:14
15Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)0:01:17
16Maxim Van Gils (Bel)0:01:18
17Sander De Vet (Bel)0:01:21
18Bart Artz (Ned)0:01:28
19Joren Thys (Bel)0:02:11
20Brent Braes (Bel)0:02:23
21Rune Smits (Bel)0:02:37
22Jurgen Van den Aarssen (Bel)0:02:44
23Felix Schreiber (Lux)
24Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:02:48
25Fabien Tocaven (Fra)0:02:49
26Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel)0:02:53
27Brody Sanderson (Can)0:02:59
28Cyprien Gilles (Fra)0:03:14
29Seppe Broeckx (Bel)0:03:17
30Sam Mosses (GBr)0:03:18
31Loeka Verdonck (Bel)0:03:34
32Matthew Ellis (GBr)0:03:57
33Theo Hoez (Fra)0:04:00
34Wannes Cools (Bel)0:04:04
35Jost Zankel (Ger)0:04:08
36Julien Le Fresne (Fra)0:04:11
37Gregory Careme (Bel)0:04:13
38Seppe Bekaert (Bel)0:04:15
39Benjamin Rivet (Fra)0:04:16
40Hugo Peyroux (Fra)0:04:17
41Victor Broex (Ned)0:04:30
42Harry Lewis (GBr)0:04:35
43Bavo Houssin (Bel)0:04:41
44Dominik Olomek (Ger)0:04:46
45Tom Dussek (GBr)0:05:05
46Matej Syrovatka (Cze)0:05:14
47Jarno Visser (Ned)0:05:19
48Ward Steurs (Bel)0:05:20
49Aaron Logie (Bel)0:05:43
50Jochen Peremans (Bel)0:06:22
51Stanley Beerepoot (Ned)0:06:25
52Luuk Muggleton (Ned)0:06:57
53Simmion Young (GBr)0:07:18

