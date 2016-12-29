Vandenbosch wins Azencross juniors
Vandeputte, Kielich make up all-Belgian podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:36:57
|2
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:10
|3
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:00:12
|4
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|5
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:16
|6
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|0:00:17
|7
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:00:20
|8
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Lares-Doltcini
|0:00:23
|9
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:31
|10
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|0:00:43
|11
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:50
|12
|Gunnar Holmgren (Nor)
|0:01:07
|13
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:01:11
|14
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|0:01:14
|15
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:01:17
|16
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
|0:01:18
|17
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:01:21
|18
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:01:28
|19
|Joren Thys (Bel)
|0:02:11
|20
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|0:02:23
|21
|Rune Smits (Bel)
|0:02:37
|22
|Jurgen Van den Aarssen (Bel)
|0:02:44
|23
|Felix Schreiber (Lux)
|24
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:02:48
|25
|Fabien Tocaven (Fra)
|0:02:49
|26
|Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel)
|0:02:53
|27
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:02:59
|28
|Cyprien Gilles (Fra)
|0:03:14
|29
|Seppe Broeckx (Bel)
|0:03:17
|30
|Sam Mosses (GBr)
|0:03:18
|31
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel)
|0:03:34
|32
|Matthew Ellis (GBr)
|0:03:57
|33
|Theo Hoez (Fra)
|0:04:00
|34
|Wannes Cools (Bel)
|0:04:04
|35
|Jost Zankel (Ger)
|0:04:08
|36
|Julien Le Fresne (Fra)
|0:04:11
|37
|Gregory Careme (Bel)
|0:04:13
|38
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel)
|0:04:15
|39
|Benjamin Rivet (Fra)
|0:04:16
|40
|Hugo Peyroux (Fra)
|0:04:17
|41
|Victor Broex (Ned)
|0:04:30
|42
|Harry Lewis (GBr)
|0:04:35
|43
|Bavo Houssin (Bel)
|0:04:41
|44
|Dominik Olomek (Ger)
|0:04:46
|45
|Tom Dussek (GBr)
|0:05:05
|46
|Matej Syrovatka (Cze)
|0:05:14
|47
|Jarno Visser (Ned)
|0:05:19
|48
|Ward Steurs (Bel)
|0:05:20
|49
|Aaron Logie (Bel)
|0:05:43
|50
|Jochen Peremans (Bel)
|0:06:22
|51
|Stanley Beerepoot (Ned)
|0:06:25
|52
|Luuk Muggleton (Ned)
|0:06:57
|53
|Simmion Young (GBr)
|0:07:18
