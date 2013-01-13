Trending

Vos adds to Dutch national title collection

Van Paassen and Stultiens round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos0:41:35
2Sanne Van Paassen0:00:43
3Sabrina Stultiens0:01:24
4Annefleur Kalvenhaar0:02:02
5Arenda Grimberg0:02:22
6Reza Hormes0:03:26
7Karen Brouwer0:03:53
8Bianca Van Den Hoek0:04:19
9Lucinda Brand0:04:37
10Veerle Goossens0:05:06
11Monique Van De Ree0:05:25
12Kim Banga0:05:36
13Lana Verberne0:06:05
14Anne Peer
15Maud Kaptheijns
16Hannah Welter
17Ilona Meter
18Mascha Mulder
19Nicoletta De Jager
20Femke Van Kessel
21Lyan Rensen
22Eltina Van Wijk
23Marjolein Claessen
24Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf
25Rylana Soepenberg
26Tamara Pijpers
27Lisette De Hoog

