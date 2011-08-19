Trending

Bos triumphs at Dutch Food Valley Classic

Stroetinga and Van Dijk round out podium

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:28:36
2Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
4Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
12Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
14Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
15Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
16Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
19Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
20Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
21Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
23Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
24Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
25Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
30Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
33Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
34Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
37Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
39Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
40Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
42Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
43Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
44Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
45Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
46Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
51Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
52Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
54René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
55Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:10
57Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:11
58Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
62Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
63Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
66Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:18
68Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
72Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:17
74Reynard Butler (RSA) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:34
75Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
76Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
77Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:53
78David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:14
79Jason Christie (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
80Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Track Team0:03:17
81Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
82Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
83Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
84Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
85Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
86Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
88Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
89Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:03:19
90Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
91Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
92Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
94Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
96Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
97Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Nick Mitchell (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
100Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
101Wouter Haan (Ned)
102Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
103Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
104Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:22

Latest on Cyclingnews