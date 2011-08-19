Bos triumphs at Dutch Food Valley Classic
Stroetinga and Van Dijk round out podium
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:28:36
|2
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|12
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|14
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|15
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|16
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
|19
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|20
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|21
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|23
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|24
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|25
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|30
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|33
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|34
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|37
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|39
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|40
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|42
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|43
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|44
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|45
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|46
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|51
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|52
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|54
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|55
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:10
|57
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:11
|58
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|62
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|63
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:16
|66
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:18
|68
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|72
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|74
|Reynard Butler (RSA) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|75
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|76
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|77
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:53
|78
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:14
|79
|Jason Christie (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|0:03:17
|81
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Netherlands Track Team
|82
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|83
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|84
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|85
|Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|86
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|88
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|89
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:03:19
|90
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|91
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|94
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|96
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|97
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Nick Mitchell (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|100
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|101
|Wouter Haan (Ned)
|102
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|103
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|104
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:22
