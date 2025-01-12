Dutch National Cyclocross Championships: Tibor del Grosso secures stunning victory after three-way battle for elite men's title

By
published

Pim Ronhaar and Joris Nieuwenhuis forced to settle for second and third, respectively, in Oisterwijk

Tibor Del Grosso
Tibor Del Grosso (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) secured a stunning victory in the elite men's race at the Dutch Cyclocross Championships in Oisterwijk on Sunday, claiming both the elite and under-23 titles in the combined event.

The 21-year-old, and reigning under-23 cyclocross World Champion, battled for the coveted elite national title on the last lap against rivals Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions) and Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley Racing), and came out on top.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews