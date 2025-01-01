Mathieu van der Poel skips GP Sven Nys after injuring his rib in Loenhout crash

Absence of world champion opens up the field in Baal

LOENHOUT BELGIUM DECEMBER 27 Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck competes during the 40th Exact Cross Loenhout Azencross 2024 Mens Elite on December 27 2024 in Loenhout Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The elite men's field for the X2O Trophy-GP Sven Nys got underway without superstar rider Mathieu van der Poel on New Year's Day.

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced that the world champion was suffering from a rib injury.

