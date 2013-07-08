Trending

Van Der Heijden and Terpstra win Dutch cross country titles

Vader victorious in junior race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)1:42:29
2Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:00:18
3Thijs Al (Ned)0:00:19
4Bas Peters (Ned)0:00:28
5Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)0:00:49
6Frank Beemer (Ned)0:01:08
7Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:02
8Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)0:03:03
9Frank Schotman (Ned)0:04:43
10Hans Becking (Ned)0:04:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Terpstra (Ned)1:28:02
2Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:00:09
3Mirre Stallen (Ned)0:00:52
4Hielke Elferink (Ned)0:01:21
5Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:02:08
6Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)0:04:21
7Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:04:58
8Manon Van Hees (Ned)0:05:25
9Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:05:48
10Reza Hormes (Ned)0:06:03

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Vader (Ned)1:03:26
2Rik Jansen (Ned)0:00:09
3Sjoerd Bax (Ned)0:00:10

Latest on Cyclingnews